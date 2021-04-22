AuditDashboard Celebrates 5th SOC 2® Type 2 Compliance Anniversary

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AuditDashboard, a leading provider of information request and document management software solutions for the accounting profession, has achieved SOC 2® Type 2 attestation for the fifth consecutive year.

The independent attestation affirms AuditDashboard’s information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the rigorous System and Organization Controls (SOC) standards established by the Association of International Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

As more firms outsource information technology and security operations, there is a need for more education, trust, and transparency from service providers. The attestation proves AuditDashboard’s continued commitment to obtain independent validation of their security controls. Security controls are a key element of their security program; it helps ensure the integrity of customer data and guard it against service disruptions.

“We are proud to receive our 5th consecutive SOC 2® Type 2 report,” says Dave Mundy, President & Founder of Audit Dashboard Inc. “Everything we do centers around our security program. This milestone is a testament to the continued focus on security and privacy for our users.”

Industry-leading single sign-on (SSO) authentication

The risk of cyber threats exponentially increased when employees were forced to work from home in 2020. In response, AuditDashboard prioritized the release of their industry-leading authentication schemes, which improve security for their customers and their customer’s clients. Less than one year after its release, 82% of customers have taken advantage of this integration and are enforcing single sign-on (SSO).

AuditDashboard’s single sign-on (SSO) authentication schemes are highly customizable. They integrate seamlessly with Microsoft 365 Azure Active Directory or Google’s GSuite with zero additional training. The enhanced functionality increases control and governance for both accounting firms and their clients.

“Giving a firm’s client the ability to disable their employee users’ access, directly from within their corporate user directory, is something we’ve never seen before,” explained Randy Johnston, CEO of Network Management Group, Inc and Shareholder at K2 Enterprises. “It makes a lot of sense to offer clients this level of control.”



About AuditDashboard

AuditDashboard is a leading provider of information request and document management software solutions for the accounting profession. AuditDashboard designs, develops, and delivers enterprise-grade software solutions that make work easier for professionals and their clients. AuditDashboard is a source of truth for communication before, during, and after a client engagement for thousands of accounting professionals worldwide. AuditDashboard enables firms to deliver consistent client experiences that drive efficiency and promote accountability with maximum security.

For more information, visit www.auditdashboard.com

Contact

Dave Mundy, President

Audit Dashboard Inc.

info@auditdashboard.com