CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

LEAWOOD, Kan., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank, today reported its results for the first quarter of 2021, including net income of $12.0 million, or $0.23 per diluted share.

CEO Commentary:

"I am extremely proud of our team's effort as we posted our highest quarterly net income to date for the first quarter, despite still having elevated provisioning and additional margin compression from persistently low interest rates," said CrossFirst’s CEO and President Mike Maddox. "The Company's performance was impacted by continued organic growth and enhanced by the efficiency initiatives we implemented in 2020, which contributed to generating positive operating revenue growth and our highest quarterly pre-tax, pre-provision profits to date for the first quarter. Our asset quality and related metrics continued to trend in the right direction as a result of the economic recovery, additional fiscal stimulus, regulatory relief, and stronger energy prices."

2021 First Quarter Highlights:

$6.0 billion of assets with 12% operating revenue growth compared to the first quarter of 2020

Pre-tax, pre-provision profit (PTPP), a non-GAAP financial measure, of $22.4 million for the first quarter, or an increase of 24%, compared to $18.1 million reported in the first quarter of 2020

Efficiency ratio of 50.41% for the first quarter of 2021 and a non-GAAP core efficiency ratio of 49.64% after adjusting for nonrecurring or non-core items and tax equivalent interest

$68 million of loan growth from the previous quarter and $512 million or 13% from same quarter last year

$357 million of deposit growth from the previous quarter and $1.1 billion or 27% from same quarter last year

Book value per share of $12.17 at March 31, 2021 compared to $11.75 at March 31, 2020

Quarter-to-Date March 31, (Dollars in millions except per share data) 2020 2021 Operating revenue(1) $ 40.3 $ 45.3 Net income $ 3.9 $ 12.0 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.07 $ 0.23 Return on average assets 0.31 % 0.84 % Return on average common equity 2.53 % 7.80 % Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity(2) 2.56 % 7.80 % Net interest margin 3.19 % 2.95 % Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent(3) 3.24 % 3.00 % Efficiency ratio 55.10 % 50.41 % Non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(2)(3) 54.17 % 49.64 % (1) Net interest income plus non-interest income. (2) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 5. Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of this measure. (3) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from federal income taxes. The incremental federal income tax rate used is 21.0%.

COVID-19 Update

The COVID-19 pandemic has created economic uncertainty and negatively impacted most of our customers in some capacity. During the first quarter of 2021, we continued to operate in accordance with our comprehensive pandemic plan, which includes social distancing measures for customers and employee interactions. In addition, the Company has continued to support key regulatory relief programs for customers, increased provisions for loan losses, increased monitoring of key loan portfolio segments, modified loans, and elevated its risk management activities. Our branch-lite strategy, technology, and relationship banking model, have allowed us to effectively operate through the pandemic, work remotely, and provide us with the agility to effectively serve our customers when they need it most. The Company continues to assess and monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and federal, state, and local requirements. The Company reopened its lobbies to the public on March 1, 2021, and its offices for employees on April 5, 2021, but remains flexible to respond to possible changes to federal, state and local requirements in the event of the COVID-19 pandemic's resurgence.

Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) Programs

CrossFirst is committed to helping our local businesses and the communities that we serve during these extremely challenging times and will continue to help customers access regulatory relief and other programs. As of March 31, 2021, the Company retained $336 million in loans produced through the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and has been working through the forgiveness process for those loans with the Small Business Administration ("SBA"). During the the first quarter of 2021, the Company made $111 million of new PPP loans as new governmental assistance was allocated for a second round of funding.

In addition to PPP, we granted loan modifications and 90/180 day payment deferrals for many customers who have requested additional relief. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had less than 2% of its assets in loans with modified payments related to COVID-19 on its balance sheet. Most modifications that remain on the balance sheet are in industries such as hospitality, entertainment, travel or other recreational activities directly impacted from the lockdowns. The Company has elected to use guidance under the CARES Act (as extended by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021) to suspend GAAP principles that would otherwise require evaluation as to whether these modified loans constitute troubled debt restructurings. The Company currently expects most of these modified loans to return to normal payment structures, but uncertainty regarding the short-term and long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic remain, and these uncertainties may require the Company to (i) continue downgrading loans previously modified, which may increase our allowance for loan loss, (ii) reverse interest income previously recognized but not received, or (iii) charge-off portions of the loans. The Company will continue to implement additional governmental assistance programs as more details become available.

Income from Operations

Net Interest Income

The Company produced interest income of $48.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 11% from the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 3% from the previous quarter. Interest income was down from the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to the impact of lower market interest rates and increased competition for loans, which led to lower loan and bond yields. Average earning assets totaled $5.7 billion for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $829 million or 17% from the same quarter in 2020. The tax-equivalent yield on earning assets declined from 3.71% to 3.50% during the first quarter of 2021, and was down from 4.57% recorded in the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to the movement of variable rate assets indexed to lower market rates.

Interest expense for the first quarter of 2021 was $7.0 million, or 56% lower than the first quarter of 2020 and 12% lower than the previous quarter. While average interest-bearing deposits increased to $4.1 billion in the first quarter of 2021, or a 21% increase from the previous quarter, overall interest expense on interest-bearing deposits continued to decline as a result of repricing and lower market interest rates. Non-deposit funding costs for the first quarter of 2021 increased to 1.79%, while overall cost of funds for the quarter was 0.56%, compared to 0.65% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased to 3.00% in the the current quarter, from 3.12% in the previous quarter, and declined from 3.24% in the same quarter in 2020, reflecting the repricing impact of the lower rate environment, changes in macroeconomic conditions, lower loan yields from new loans and an increase in cash balances during the first quarter of 2021. During the first quarter of 2021, CrossFirst realized $2.4 million in fees from holding $336 million of PPP loans, which yielded 4.17% for the quarter, and the Company will continue to recognize these fees over the life of the loans or as the loans are forgiven. The tax-equivalent adjustment, which accounts for income taxes saved on the interest earned on nontaxable securities and loans, was $0.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. Net interest income totaled $41.1 million for the first quarter of 2021 or 1% lower than the fourth quarter of 2020, and 8% higher than the first quarter of 2020.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income increased $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 or 99% compared to the same quarter of 2020 and increased $1.2 million or 41% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company continues to increase overall fee income commensurate with its customer growth. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company also recorded $2.3 million of credit card fees and increased service charge income by $.4 million from the same quarter in 2020, which were the primary drivers of non-interest income growth.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2021 was $22.8 million, which increased 3% compared to the first quarter of 2020 and decreased 4% from the fourth quarter of 2020. Salaries and benefit costs were lower in the current quarter by $1.2 million compared to the prior quarter and $837 thousand lower than the same quarter in the prior year. During 2020, the Company optimized its staffing levels, which contributed to lower salaries and benefits costs for the first quarter of 2021. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company realized additional non-interest expense directly related to increased credit card processing costs, occupancy, and information technology expenditures. Overall, the Company continues to benefit from reduced travel, entertainment, and other discretionary spending as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CrossFirst’s effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2021 was 19% as compared to 7% for the first quarter of 2020. The 2021 quarter-to-date income tax was impacted by a $10.8 million increase in income before income taxes that increased taxes at the statutory rate by $2.3 million. For both of the comparable periods, the Company continued to benefit from the tax-exempt municipal bond portfolio and bank-owned life insurance.

Balance Sheet Performance & Analysis

During the first quarter of 2021, total assets increased by $339 million or 6% compared to December 31, 2020 and $931 million or 18% since March 31, 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, total available-for-sale investment securities increased $31 million to $685 million compared to December 31, 2020, while the overall average for the first quarter was $697 million. The mortgage-backed securities had $40 million of pay downs for the quarter, which continues to be accelerated due to the low interest rate environment. The securities yields declined 7 basis points to a tax equivalent yield of 2.89% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the prior quarter as a result of lower reinvestment yields. While the Company purchased $72 million in additional securities during the quarter, the Company still held more cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet as a result of increased fiscal stimulus, economic conditions, and governmental relief, which increased overall liquidity.

Loan Growth Results

The Company experienced average quarter over quarter loan growth of 0.3%, but increased average loans 15% year-over-year from March 31, 2020. The Company began implementing the second round of PPP funding during the first quarter of 2021, which contributed to overall positive loan growth for the quarter. Loan yields decreased 6 basis points to 3.94% during the first quarter and declined 104 basis points over the last twelve months, commensurate with adjustable rate loan movements during 2020, competitive pricing from persistently low interest rates and related loan repricing.

(Dollars in millions) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 % of

Total QoQ

Growth

($) QoQ

Growth

(%)(1) YoY

Growth

($) YoY

Growth

(%)(1) Average loans (gross) Commercial $ 1,339 $ 1,381 $ 1,308 $ 1,367 $ 1,329 30 % $ (38 ) (3 )% $ (10 ) (1 )% Energy 412 404 393 381 351 8 (30 ) (8 ) (61 ) (15 ) Commercial real estate 1,034 1,115 1,169 1,194 1,183 26 (11 ) (1 ) 149 14 Construction and land development 620 651 617 585 598 13 13 2 (22 ) (4 ) Residential real estate 455 517 583 664 688 15 24 4 233 51 Paycheck Protection Program — 245 362 258 308 7 50 19 308 NA Consumer 45 44 45 45 50 1 5 11 5 11 Total $ 3,905 $ 4,357 $ 4,477 $ 4,494 $ 4,507 100 % $ 13 0.3 % $ 602 15 % Yield on loans for the period ending 4.98 % 4.28 % 3.90 % 4.00 % 3.94 % (1) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported percent disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in millions as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.

Deposit Growth & Other Borrowings

The Company experienced average quarter over quarter deposit growth of 6%, and increased average deposits 23% year-over-year from March 31, 2020. Deposit growth outpaced loan growth and resulted in a loan deposit ratio of 89% at the end of the quarter, compared to 95% at the end of the previous quarter, and 101% at the end of the same quarter in 2020. The deposit growth for the quarter was primarily driven by demand deposits, transaction deposits, and our money market accounts. While the Company continued to improve the overall cost of deposits, the additional fiscal stimulus, second round of PPP funding, and improving economy supported deposit growth, which resulted in additional liquidity. The Company's cost of interest bearing deposits declined 12 basis points during the first quarter of 2021, reflective of changes made to deposit pricing. Cost of interest bearing deposits have declined 112 basis points over the last twelve months primarily as a result of the lower interest rate environment.

(Dollars in millions) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 % of

Total QoQ

Growth

($) QoQ

Growth

(%)(1) YoY Growth

($) YoY

Growth

(%)(1) Average deposits Non-interest bearing deposits $ 540 $ 746 $ 714 $ 732 $ 731 15 % $ (1 ) — % $ 191 35 % Transaction deposits 341 414 460 575 717 15 % 142 25 % 376 110 % Savings and money market deposits 1,887 1,933 1,995 2,158 2,422 50 % 264 12 % 535 28 % Time deposits 1,166 1,195 1,175 1,087 972 20 % (115 ) (11 )% (194 ) (17 )% Total $ 3,934 $ 4,288 $ 4,344 $ 4,552 $ 4,842 100 % $ 290 6 % $ 908 23 % Cost of deposits for the period ending 1.46 % 0.79 % 0.67 % 0.58 % 0.48 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits for the period ending 1.69 % 0.95 % 0.80 % 0.69 % 0.57 % (1) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported percent disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in millions as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.

At March 31, 2021, other borrowings totaled $287 million, as compared to $296 million at December 31, 2020, and $443 million at March 31, 2020.

Asset Quality Position

Credit quality metrics generally improved during the first quarter of 2021, but remained elevated as the Company added $7.5 million to the allowance for loan loss due to changes in risk factors, charge-off activity, and the continued economic uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Company currently believes the reserve is reflective of the risk in the portfolio, there may be cases where the borrowers or specific impairments related to COVID-19 may have not yet been identified.

Net charge-offs were $8.2 million for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to net charge-offs of $11.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The charge-offs for the quarter were primarily related to commercial and industrial credits that subsequently reduced classified assets for the quarter. Nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 1.15% from the previous quarter primarily from loan specific upgrades in hospitality that were impacted by the pandemic. The following table provides information regarding asset quality.

Asset quality (Dollars in millions) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 Non-accrual loans $ 26.3 $ 37.5 $ 75.6 $ 75.1 $ 63.3 Other real estate owned 3.6 2.5 2.3 2.3 2.3 Nonperforming assets 29.9 40.3 82.2 78.4 68.9 Loans 90+ days past due and still accruing — 0.2 4.3 1.0 3.2 Loans 30 - 89 days past due 19.5 34.9 45.4 18.1 11.0 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 19.4 1.3 6.0 11.6 8.2





Asset quality metrics (%) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.59 % 0.74 % 1.49 % 1.39 % 1.15 % Allowance for loan loss to total loans 1.29 1.61 1.70 1.70 1.65 Allowance for loan loss to nonperforming loans 196 189 95 99 112 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1) 2.00 0.12 0.54 1.03 0.74 Provision to average loans(1) 1.44 1.94 0.97 0.96 0.67 Classified Loans / (Total Capital + ALLL) 15.8 34.9 43.2 40.9 38.2 (1) Interim periods annualized.

Depending upon the future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we may continue to have elevated provisioning to ensure the reserves accurately reflect the overall risk in the portfolio. The future impact of the pandemic is highly uncertain and cannot be fully predicted. The extent of the impact on our customers and, in turn, on our business and operations, will depend on future developments, including actions taken to contain the pandemic. To the extent the pandemic continues to decrease economic activity for an extended time period, we expect our business and operations will be further negatively impacted. Customers may continue to seek additional loan modifications or restructurings, or we may experience additional adverse movement in risk classifications, any of which could potentially result in the need to adjust the total allowance for loan losses.

Capital Position

At March 31, 2021, stockholders' equity totaled $629 million, or $12.17 per share, compared to $624 million, or $12.08 per share, at December 31, 2020. Tangible common equity was $629 million and tangible book value per share was $12.16 at March 31, 2021, compared to tangible common equity of $624 million and tangible book value per common share of $12.08 at December 31, 2020.

The ratio of common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was approximately 12% and the total capital to risk-weighted assets was approximately 13% at March 31, 2021. The Company remains well-capitalized.

Cautionary Notice about Forward-Looking Statements

The financial results in this press release reflect preliminary, unaudited results, which are not final until the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q is filed. This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and its financial performance. Any statements about management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Such factors include, without limitation, those listed from time to time in reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.

About CrossFirst

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc., is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst Bank has eight full-service banking offices primarily along the I-35 corridor in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 408,810 $ 630,787 Available-for-sale securities - taxable 177,238 192,031 Available-for-sale securities - tax-exempt 477,350 493,423 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $75,295 and $74,551 at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively 4,366,602 4,434,049 Premises and equipment, net 70,509 69,270 Restricted equity securities 15,543 14,080 Interest receivable 17,236 17,987 Foreclosed assets held for sale 2,347 2,347 Bank-owned life insurance 67,498 67,914 Other 56,170 76,186 Total assets $ 5,659,303 $ 5,998,074 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Deposits Noninterest bearing $ 718,459 $ 794,559 Savings, NOW and money market 2,932,799 3,325,220 Time 1,043,482 931,791 Total deposits 4,694,740 5,051,570 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 2,306 3,294 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 293,100 283,100 Other borrowings 963 974 Interest payable and other liabilities 43,766 30,302 Total liabilities 5,034,875 5,369,240 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.01 par value: authorized - 200,000,000 shares, issued - 52,289,129 and 52,376,779 shares at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively 523 523 Treasury stock, at cost: 609,613 and 698,110 shares held at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively (6,061 ) (7,113 ) Additional paid-in capital 522,911 523,156 Retained earnings 77,652 89,722 Accumulated other comprehensive income 29,403 22,546 Total stockholders’ equity 624,428 628,834 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,659,303 $ 5,998,074





TABLE 2. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2021 (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Interest Income Loans, including fees $ 48,339 $ 43,758 Available for sale securities - Taxable 1,774 751 Available for sale securities - Tax-exempt 3,312 3,351 Deposits with financial institutions 491 128 Dividends on bank stocks 292 165 Total interest income 54,208 48,153 Interest Expense Deposits 14,272 5,728 Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements 62 1 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 1,611 1,283 Other borrowings 35 24 Total interest expense 15,980 7,036 Net Interest Income 38,228 41,117 Provision for Loan Losses 13,950 7,500 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 24,278 33,617 Non-Interest Income Service charges and fees on customer accounts 508 957 Gain on sale of available for sale securities 393 10 Income from bank-owned life insurance 456 416 Swap fees and credit valuation adjustments, net (9 ) 155 ATM and credit card interchange income 485 2,328 Other non-interest income 254 278 Total non-interest income 2,087 4,144 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 14,390 13,553 Occupancy 2,085 2,494 Professional fees 671 782 Deposit insurance premiums 1,016 1,151 Data processing 692 716 Advertising 500 303 Software and communication 876 1,065 Foreclosed assets, net 10 50 Other non-interest expense 1,975 2,704 Total non-interest expense 22,215 22,818 Net Income Before Taxes 4,150 14,943 Income tax expense 293 2,908 Net Income 3,857 12,035 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.07 $ 0.23 Diluted Earnings Share $ 0.07 $ 0.23





TABLE 3. 2020 - 2021 QUARTERLY ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Yield /

Rate(3) Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Yield /

Rate(3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Securities - taxable $ 308,671 $ 2,066 2.69 % $ 217,231 $ 916 1.71 % Securities - tax-exempt(1) 451,443 4,007 3.57 479,953 4,055 3.43 Federal funds sold 4,136 18 1.74 — — — Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 158,044 473 1.20 452,305 128 0.11 Gross loans, net of unearned income(2) (3) 3,905,005 48,339 4.98 4,506,843 43,758 3.94 Total interest-earning assets(1) 4,827,299 $ 54,903 4.57 % 5,656,332 $ 48,857 3.50 % Allowance for loan losses (57,627 ) (78,371 ) Other non-interest-earning assets 205,859 220,206 Total assets $ 4,975,531 $ 5,798,167 Interest-bearing liabilities Transaction deposits $ 341,497 $ 865 1.02 % $ 716,763 $ 364 0.21 % Savings and money market deposits 1,886,785 6,735 1.44 2,421,765 2,388 0.40 Time deposits 1,165,800 6,672 2.30 972,006 2,976 1.24 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,394,082 14,272 1.69 4,110,534 5,728 0.57 FHLB and short-term borrowings 391,143 1,673 1.72 290,187 1,284 1.79 Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments 923 35 14.69 965 24 9.96 Non-interest-bearing deposits 540,318 — — 731,472 — — Cost of funds 4,326,466 $ 15,980 1.49 % 5,133,158 $ 7,036 0.56 % Other liabilities 36,106 39,134 Total stockholders' equity 612,959 625,875 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,975,531 $ 5,798,167 Net interest income(1) $ 38,923 $ 41,821 Net interest spread(1) 3.08 % 2.94 % Net interest margin(1) 3.24 % 3.00 % (1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from federal income taxes. The incremental income tax rate used is 21.0%. (2) Average gross loan balances include non-accrual loans. (3) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.





QUARTER-TO-DATE VOLUME & RATE VARIANCE TO NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 over 2020 Average Volume Yield/Rate Net Change(2) (Dollars in thousands) Interest Income Securities - taxable $ (511 ) $ (639 ) $ (1,150 ) Securities - tax-exempt(1) 246 (198 ) 48 Federal funds sold (18 ) — (18 ) Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 344 (689 ) (345 ) Gross loans, net of unearned income 6,781 (11,362 ) (4,581 ) Total interest income(1) 6,842 (12,888 ) (6,046 ) Interest Expense Transaction deposits 510 (1,011 ) (501 ) Savings and money market deposits 1,520 (5,867 ) (4,347 ) Time deposits (973 ) (2,723 ) (3,696 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 1,057 (9,601 ) (8,544 ) FHLB and short-term borrowings (444 ) 55 (389 ) Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments 1 (12 ) (11 ) Total interest expense 614 (9,558 ) (8,944 ) Net interest income(1) $ 6,228 $ (3,330 ) $ 2,898 (1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from federal income taxes. The incremental income tax rate used is 21.0%. (2) The change in interest not due solely to volume or rate has been allocated in proportion to the respective absolute dollar amounts of the change in volume or rate.





TABLE 4. LINKED QUARTERLY ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Yield /

Rate(3) Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Yield /

Rate(3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Securities - taxable $ 215,348 $ 1,075 1.99 % $ 217,231 $ 916 1.71 % Securities - tax-exempt(1) 458,651 3,939 3.42 479,953 4,055 3.43 Federal funds sold — — — — — — Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 208,650 56 0.11 452,305 128 0.11 Gross loans, net of unearned income(2) (3) 4,493,806 45,147 4.00 4,506,843 43,758 3.94 Total interest-earning assets(1) 5,376,455 $ 50,217 3.71 % 5,656,332 $ 48,857 3.50 % Allowance for loan losses (80,770 ) (78,371 ) Other non-interest-earning assets 227,511 220,206 Total assets $ 5,523,196 $ 5,798,167 Interest-bearing liabilities Transaction deposits $ 574,811 $ 306 0.21 % $ 716,763 $ 364 0.21 % Savings and money market deposits 2,158,044 2,344 0.43 2,421,765 2,388 0.40 Time deposits 1,086,825 3,960 1.45 972,006 2,976 1.24 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,819,680 6,610 0.69 4,110,534 5,728 0.57 FHLB and short-term borrowings 304,923 1,363 1.78 290,187 1,284 1.79 Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments 954 24 9.97 965 24 9.96 Non-interest-bearing deposits 732,028 — — 731,472 — — Cost of funds 4,857,585 $ 7,997 0.65 % 5,133,158 $ 7,036 0.56 % Other liabilities 45,115 39,134 Total stockholders' equity 620,496 625,875 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,523,196 $ 5,798,167 Net interest income(1) $ 42,220 $ 41,821 Net interest spread(1) 3.06 % 2.94 % Net interest margin(1) 3.12 % 3.00 % (1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from Federal taxes. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%. (2) Average gross loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.





LINKED QUARTER VOLUME & RATE VARIANCE TO NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 over December 31, 2020 Average Volume Yield/Rate Net Change(2) (Dollars in thousands) Interest Income Securities - taxable $ 3 $ (162 ) $ (159 ) Securities - tax-exempt(1) 109 7 116 Federal funds sold — — — Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 72 — 72 Gross loans, net of unearned income (10 ) (1,379 ) (1,389 ) Total interest income(1) 174 (1,534 ) (1,360 ) Interest Expense Transaction deposits 58 — 58 Savings and money market deposits 231 (187 ) 44 Time deposits (415 ) (569 ) (984 ) Total interest-bearing deposits (126 ) (756 ) (882 ) FHLB and short-term borrowings (84 ) 5 (79 ) Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments — — — Total interest expense (210 ) (751 ) (961 ) Net interest income(1) $ 384 $ (783 ) $ (399 ) (1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from Federal taxes. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%. (2) The change in interest not due solely to volume or rate has been allocated in proportion to the respective absolute dollar amounts of the change in volume or rate.

TABLE 5. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, the Company discloses non-GAAP financial measures in this release. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release reflect industry conventions, or standard measures within the industry, and provide useful information to the Company's management, investors and other parties interested in the Company's operating performance. These measurements should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have defined below each of the non-GAAP measures we use in this release, but these measures may not be synonymous to similar measurement terms used by other companies.

CrossFirst provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures below. The measures used in this release include the following:

We calculate "return on average tangible common equity" as net income (loss) available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common equity. Average tangible common equity is calculated as average common equity less average goodwill and intangibles and average preferred equity. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on average common equity.

We calculate ‘‘non-GAAP core operating income (loss)’’ as net income (loss) adjusted to remove non-recurring or non-core income and expense items related to:



• Goodwill impairment - We performed an interim review of goodwill as of June 30, 2020. The book value of goodwill exceeded its fair market value and resulted in a full $7.4 million impairment.



The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for non-GAAP core operating income (loss) is net income (loss).



We calculate "Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets" as non-GAAP core operating income (loss) (as defined above) divided by average assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is return on average assets, which is calculated as net income (loss) divided by average assets.

We calculate ‘‘non-GAAP core operating return on average common equity’’ as non-GAAP core operating income (as defined above) less preferred dividends divided by average common equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is return on average common equity, which is calculated as net income less preferred dividends divided by average common equity.

We calculate "tangible common stockholders' equity" as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangibles and preferred equity. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is total stockholders' equity.

We calculate ‘‘tangible book value per share’’ as tangible common stockholders' equity (as defined above) divided by the total number of shares outstanding. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is book value per share.

We calculate "non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio - fully tax equivalent (FTE)" as non-interest expense adjusted to remove non-recurring, or non-core, non-interest expenses as defined above under non-GAAP core operating income (loss) divided by net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis plus non-interest income adjusted to remove non-recurring, or non-core, non-interest income as defined above under non-GAAP core operating income. The most directly comparable financial measure is the efficiency ratio.

We calculate "non-GAAP pre-tax pre-provision profit" as net income (loss) before taxes plus the provision for loan losses.

Quarter Ended 03/31/2020 06/30/2020 09/30/2020 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 (Dollars in thousands) Non-GAAP Return on average tangible common equity: Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 3,857 $ (7,356 ) $ 8,006 $ 8,094 $ 12,035 Average common equity 612,959 611,466 613,910 620,496 625,875 Less: average goodwill and intangibles 7,683 7,576 238 218 199 Average tangible common equity 605,276 603,890 613,672 620,278 625,676 Return on average common equity 2.53 % (4.84 )% 5.19 % 5.19 % 7.80 % Non-GAAP Return on average tangible common equity 2.56 % (4.90 )% 5.19 % 5.19 % 7.80 %





Quarter Ended 03/31/2020 06/30/2020 09/30/2020 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 (Dollars in thousands) Non-GAAP core operating income: Net income (loss) $ 3,857 $ (7,356 ) $ 8,006 $ 8,094 $ 12,035 Add: Goodwill impairment(1) — 7,397 — — — Non-GAAP core operating income $ 3,857 $ 41 $ 8,006 $ 8,094 $ 12,035 (1) No tax effect.





Quarter Ended 03/31/2020 06/30/2020 09/30/2020 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 (Dollars in thousands) Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets: Net income (loss) $ 3,857 $ (7,356 ) $ 8,006 $ 8,094 $ 12,035 Non-GAAP core operating income 3,857 41 8,006 8,094 12,035 Average assets $ 4,975,531 $ 5,441,513 $ 5,486,252 $ 5,523,196 $ 5,798,167 Return on average assets 0.31 % (0.54 )% 0.58 % 0.58 % 0.84 % Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets 0.31 % — % 0.58 % 0.58 % 0.84 %





Quarter Ended 03/31/2020 06/30/2020 09/30/2020 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 (Dollars in thousands) Non-GAAP core operating return on common equity: Net income (loss) $ 3,857 $ (7,356 ) $ 8,006 $ 8,094 $ 12,035 Non-GAAP core operating income 3,857 41 8,006 8,094 12,035 Average common equity $ 612,959 $ 611,466 $ 613,910 $ 620,496 $ 625,875 Return on average common equity 2.53 % (4.84 )% 5.19 % 5.19 % 7.80 % Non-GAAP core operating return on common equity 2.53 % 0.03 % 5.19 % 5.19 % 7.80 %





Quarter Ended 03/31/2020 06/30/2020 09/30/2020 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Tangible common stockholders' equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 611,946 $ 608,092 $ 617,883 $ 624,428 $ 628,834 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 7,669 247 227 208 188 Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 604,277 $ 607,845 $ 617,656 $ 624,220 $ 628,646 Tangible book value per share: Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 604,277 $ 607,845 $ 617,656 $ 624,220 $ 628,646 Shares outstanding at end of period 52,098,062 52,167,573 52,195,778 51,679,516 51,678,669 Book value per share $ 11.75 $ 11.66 $ 11.84 $ 12.08 $ 12.17 Tangible book value per share $ 11.60 $ 11.65 $ 11.83 $ 12.08 $ 12.16





Quarter Ended 03/31/2020 06/30/2020 09/30/2020 12/31/2020 03/31/2021 (Dollars in thousands) Non-GAAP Core Operating Efficiency Ratio - Fully Tax Equivalent (FTE) Non-interest expense $ 22,215 $ 31,010 $ 23,011 $ 23,732 $ 22,818 Less: goodwill impairment — 7,397 — — — Adjusted Non-interest expense (numerator) $ 22,215 $ 23,613 $ 23,011 $ 23,732 $ 22,818 Net interest income 38,228 41,157 39,327 41,537 41,117 Tax equivalent interest income(1) 695 685 669 683 704 Non-interest income 2,087 2,634 4,063 2,949 4,144 Total tax-equivalent income (denominator) $ 41,010 $ 44,476 $ 44,059 $ 45,169 $ 45,965 Efficiency Ratio 55.10 % 70.81 % 53.03 % 53.35 % 50.41 % Non-GAAP Core Operating Efficiency Ratio - Fully Tax Equivalent (FTE) 54.17 % 53.09 % 52.23 % 52.54 % 49.64 % (1) Tax exempt income (tax-free municipal securities) is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%.



