SI-BONE to Present at the 7th Annual Truist 2021 Life Sciences Summit and the 2021 Bank of America Health Care Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today announced today that the company will be participating in the upcoming 7th Annual Truist Securities 2021 Life Sciences Summit and the 2021 Bank of America Health Care Conference.

For the 7th Annual Truist Securities 2021 Life Sciences Summit, SI-BONE’s management is scheduled for a Fireside Chat on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time / 11:40 a.m. Pacific Time.

For the 2021 Bank of America Health Care Conference, SI-BONE’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the events on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.si-bone.com.



About SI-BONE

SI-BONE is a medical device company that pioneered minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint with the iFuse Implant System. Studies have shown that the SI joint can be a source of pain in 15% to 30% of chronic low back pain.

