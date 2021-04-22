Bottomline to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on May 4, 2021

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who:

Bottomline (NASDAQ: EPAY) makes complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.



What:

Announcement of Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

When:

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, a press release summarizing the company’s financial results will be issued at 4:00 p.m. EDT. An investor conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

NOTE: To access the call, please use the dial-in information below.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-In Number:

U.S. (877) 407-3980

International (201) 689-8475

A digital replay of the conference call will be available from 8:00 p.m. on May 4, 2021 through midnight on May 18, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing U.S. (877) 660-6853 or International dial in: (201) 612-7415, Conference ID: 13712728. The conference call will also be available live at https://investors.bottomline.com/overview/default.aspx.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Bottomline

603 501-4899

InvestorRelations@bottomline.com

Bottomline and the BT logo are trademarks of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. which may be registered in certain jurisdictions. All other brand/product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

BTInvestorPR