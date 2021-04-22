Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

ANDOVER, Mass., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. These results will be discussed later today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are presented below.



Revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 totaled $88.8 million, a 40.1% increase from $63.4 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 5.3% sequential increase from $84.3 million the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross margin increased to $44.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $27.3 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased sequentially from $40.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, increased to 50.3% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 43.1% for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased from 48.0% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income for the first quarter was $15.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($1.7) million or ($0.04) per share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $11.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Cash flow from operations totaled $17.6 million for the first quarter, compared to cash used for operations of $0.9 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and cash flow from operations of $19.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Capital expenditures for the first quarter totaled $9.3 million, compared to $3.0 million for the corresponding period a year ago and $11.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The sum of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments sequentially rose 5.3% to approximately $223.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

First quarter bookings increased 41.2% to $98.9 million, from $70.1 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased sequentially 8.1% from $91.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Total backlog at the end of the first quarter of 2021 was $157.1 million, up 6.5 % from $147.6 million at the end of 2020.

Commenting on first quarter performance, Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Q1 revenues and gross margins reflected strong demand and improved manufacturing efficiencies. Vertical integration of power packaging processes and increased capacity in expanded facilities will enable greater revenue and margin growth starting in 2022. For the balance of 2021, sequential quarterly increases in revenue are capacity constrained to 7% while bookings and backlog are expected to grow at a faster pace.”

Dr. Vinciarelli concluded, “While 48V adoption in data centers is accelerating, current requirements for lower voltage rails feeding AI processors are stepping up nearly 2X every 2 years. Vicor’s power system modules are uniquely fit to support this trajectory, prompting OEMs seeking to advance their AI solutions to gain preferential access to Vicor’s enabling technology.”

Earnings Conference Call

VICOR CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Thousands except for per share amounts) QUARTER ENDED (Unaudited) MAR 31, MAR 31, 2021 2020 Net revenues $88,796 $63,401 Cost of revenues 44,096 36,070 Gross margin 44,700 27,331 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 16,954 16,369 Research and development 13,026 13,335 Total operating expenses 29,980 29,704 Income (loss) from operations 14,720 (2,373 ) Other income (expense), net 232 148 Income (loss) before income taxes 14,952 (2,225 ) Less: Benefit for income taxes (143 ) (494 ) Consolidated net income (loss) 15,095 (1,731 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 3 4 Net income (loss) attributable to Vicor Corporation $15,092 ($1,735 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Vicor Corporation: Basic $0.35 ($0.04 ) Diluted $0.34 ($0.04 ) Shares outstanding: Basic 43,455 40,635 Diluted 44,841 40,635









VICOR CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Thousands) MAR 31, DEC 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,411 $ 161,742 Short-term investments 95,719 50,166 Accounts receivable, net 47,697 40,999 Inventories, net 54,256 57,269 Other current assets 6,954 6,756 Total current assets 332,037 316,932 Long-term deferred tax assets 224 226 Long-term investment, net 2,541 2,517 Property, plant and equipment, net 81,124 74,843 Other assets 1,695 1,721 Total assets $ 417,621 $ 396,239 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,365 $ 14,121 Accrued compensation and benefits 14,485 14,094 Accrued expenses 3,153 2,624 Sales allowances 1,253 597 Short-term lease liabilities 1,571 1,629 Income taxes payable 43 139 Short-term deferred revenue and customer prepayments 6,008 7,309 Total current liabilities 42,878 40,513 Long-term deferred revenue 653 733 Contingent consideration obligations 181 227 Long-term income taxes payable 648 643 Long-term lease liabilities 2,779 2,968 Total liabilities 47,139 45,084 Equity: Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity: Capital stock 333,564 328,943 Retained earnings 176,100 161,008 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (573 ) (204 ) Treasury stock (138,927 ) (138,927 ) Total Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity 370,164 350,820 Noncontrolling interest 318 335 Total equity 370,482 351,155 Total liabilities and equity $ 417,621 $ 396,239







