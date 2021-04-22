National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

DENVER, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) reported:



For the quarter 1Q21 4Q20 1Q20 Net income ($000's) $ 26,812 $ 27,169 $ 15,824 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.87 $ 0.50 Return on average tangible assets(1) 1.65 % 1.67 % 1.12 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 15.20 % 15.55 % 9.79 % __________________________ (1) Ratios are annualized. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.

In announcing these results, Chief Executive Officer Tim Laney shared, “We are off to a solid start in 2021 with quarterly earnings of $0.86 per diluted share, and we delivered an impressive return on average tangible equity of 15.20% on a strong capital base. We continue to generate positive returns through our diverse revenue streams, excellent credit quality and prudent expense management. Net charge-offs were a record low one basis point annualized of total loans. We continue to build upon our relationship-based banking model with low cost transaction deposit growth of 14.5% annualized, compared to the prior quarter.”



Mr. Laney added, “We are optimistic about our growth potential as we continue to see signs of strong economic recovery in our markets. Our pipeline for new business generation during the second quarter is very encouraging. We tackled the challenges faced during 2020 head-on from a position of strength and continue to be well positioned for growth with a strong common equity tier 1 ratio of 15.23% and sizable liquidity. We are fueled by our clients' determination to succeed and our associates' resolve to provide fair and simple solutions that enable them to realize their dreams.”

First Quarter 2021 Results

(All comparisons refer to the fourth quarter of 2020, except as noted)

Net income totaled $26.8 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to $27.2 million, or $0.87 per diluted share. The return on average tangible assets was 1.65%, compared to 1.67%, and the return on average tangible common equity was 15.20%, compared to 15.55% last quarter.

Net Interest Income

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $46.5 million, a decrease of $3.3 million, largely driven by $2.6 million lower PPP loan fee income from PPP loan forgiveness and two fewer calendar days. As of March 31, 2021, the remaining unamortized PPP loan fees totaled $6.2 million. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin narrowed 22 basis points to 3.02%. Excess liquidity drove a 32 basis point dilutive impact to this quarter’s margin. The yield on earning assets decreased 27 basis points largely due to the remix of assets into lower-yielding cash balances and lower PPP loan forgiveness activity during the first quarter. Our cost of funds decreased five basis points to 0.28%.

Loans

During the quarter, we continued our careful approach to extending new credit as well as continuing an intense focus on managing credit risk and yield. Total loans ended the quarter at $4.3 billion, decreasing $50.5 million, or 4.7% annualized. Excluding PPP loans, total loans decreased by $92.1 million. First quarter loan originations totaled $294.2 million and included $121.1 million of PPP loan originations. We continue to maintain a granular and well-diversified loan portfolio with self-imposed concentration limits.

Asset Quality and Provision for Loan Losses

The Company released $3.6 million of net provision during the quarter driven by improved outlook in the CECL model’s underlying economic forecast as well as strong asset quality. Included in the quarter was a $1.0 million provision expense for unfunded loan commitment reserves. Annualized net charge-offs totaled only 0.01% of total loans, compared to 0.11% in the prior quarter. Non-performing loans (comprised of non-accrual loans and non-accrual TDRs) improved nine basis points to 0.38% of total loans and non-performing assets improved seven basis points to 0.51% of total loans and OREO. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans decreased nine basis points to 1.28% at March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, non-performing loans totaled 0.40% of total loans, non-performing assets totaled 0.54% of total loans and OREO, and the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans totaled 1.35% at March 31, 2021.

Deposits

Average transaction deposits (defined as total deposits less time deposits) increased $166.6 million, or 14.5% annualized, and average total deposits increased $125.7 million, or 9.0% annualized, to $5.8 billion for the first quarter 2021. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits improved 160 basis points to 84.2% at March 31, 2021. The loan to deposit ratio totaled 71.7% at March 31, 2021, compared to 76.7% at December 31, 2020. The cost of transaction deposits decreased one basis point from the prior quarter to 0.14%, and the cost of deposits decreased five basis points from the prior quarter to 0.28%.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $33.4 million during the first quarter of 2021, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2020. Included in other non-interest income for the first quarter were $1.6 million of gains on fixed assets sales from the banking center consolidations. Mortgage banking income decreased $0.8 million during the quarter, and service charges and bank card fees decreased $0.7 million during the quarter due to seasonality and the continued impact of the economic stimulus funds.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $49.7 million during the first quarter, representing an increase of $1.2 million. Included in the quarter was $1.3 million of banking center consolidation expense related to the consolidation of seven banking center locations announced in January 2021. The fully taxable equivalent efficiency ratio totaled 61.8% at March 31, 2021, compared to 57.9% at December 31, 2020.

Income tax expense totaled $5.7 million during the first quarter, compared to $6.3 million during the prior quarter. Included in income tax expense was $0.2 million of benefit during the first quarter of 2021 from stock compensation activity. The effective tax rate for the first quarter 2021 was 18.0%, adjusted for stock compensation activity, compared to 19.0% for the full year 2020. The lower rate compared to the statutory rate reflects the continued success of our tax strategies and tax-exempt income.

Capital

Capital ratios continue to be strong and in excess of federal bank regulatory agency “well capitalized” thresholds. The Tier 1 leverage ratio at March 31, 2021 for the consolidated company and NBH Bank was 10.80% and 9.26%, respectively. Shareholders’ equity totaled $832.0 million at March 31, 2021 and increased $11.3 million from the prior quarter due to higher retained earnings, partially offset by lower accumulated other comprehensive income.

Common book value per share increased $0.30 to $27.09 at March 31, 2021. The quarter’s earnings, net of dividends paid and lower accumulated other comprehensive income, increased the tangible common book value per share by $0.32 to $23.41 at March 31, 2021. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, the tangible book value per share increased $0.63 to $23.40 at March 31, 2021.

Recent Events

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused substantial disruption to the communities we serve and has changed the way we live and work. We continue to remain committed to ensuring our associates, clients and communities are receiving the support they need during these challenging times. Our banking centers remain operational through our drive-thru services and on an appointment-only basis in the lobbies. We have continued to leverage our digital banking platform with our clients. Our teams have been working diligently to support our clients who are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 through participation in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, including assistance with PPP loan forgiveness applications, and loan modifications, as needed. While vaccination rates are improving, the length of time that the government-mandated measures must remain in place to address COVID-19 is unknown. The pandemic has had a significantly negative impact to the U.S. labor market, consumer spending and business operations, and it is not clear when government-mandated measures will be removed.

Year-Over-Year Review

(All comparisons refer to the first quarter 2020, except as noted)

Net income totaled $26.8 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, an increase of $11.0 million, or 69.4%. The return on average tangible assets was 1.65%, compared to 1.12%, and the return on average tangible common equity was 15.20%, compared to 9.79%.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $46.5 million, decreasing $5.1 million, or 9.9%, as a result of monetary policy actions by the Federal Reserve during 2020. Average earning assets increased $879.5 million, or 16.4%, primarily driven by increases in average interest bearing cash balances of $616.3 million and increases in investments of $291.9 million. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin narrowed 85 basis points to 3.02% due to lower earning asset yields. The yield on earning assets decreased 122 basis points, led by a 46 basis point decrease in the originated loan portfolio yields and the remix of assets into lower-yielding cash balances. The cost of deposits decreased 35 basis points to 0.28%.

Loans outstanding totaled $4.3 billion, decreasing $202.5 million, or 4.5%, due to payoffs that were partially offset by PPP loans of $217.7 million. New loan originations over the trailing 12 months totaled $1.2 billion, led by commercial loan originations of $813.3 million including PPP loan originations of $480.1 million.

Average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $1.0 billion, or 90.4%. Average transaction deposits increased $1.2 billion, or 32.4%, and average total deposits increased $1.1 billion, or 23.2%, to $5.8 billion for the first quarter of 2021. Spot transaction deposits increased $1.4 billion to $5.1 billion at March 31, 2021, improving the mix of transaction deposits to total deposits by 640 basis points to 84.2% at March 31, 2021. The mix of non-interest bearing demand deposits to total deposits improved to 38.3% from 24.3% at March 31, 2020.

The Company recorded $3.6 million of net provision release during the first quarter of 2021, compared to $6.2 million of provision expense during the same period in 2020. First quarter 2021’s provision release was driven by strong asset quality and an improved outlook in the CECL model’s underlying economic forecast. Included in the first quarter of 2021 was $1.0 million of provision expense for unfunded loan commitment reserves. Net charge-offs on loans totaled 0.01% of total loans, compared to 0.03% during the first quarter of 2020. Non-performing loans to total loans improved nine basis points to 0.38%, compared to 0.47% at March 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses totaled 1.28% of total loans, compared to 1.13% at March 31, 2020.

Non-interest income totaled $33.4 million, representing an increase of $9.9 million, or 41.8%, driven by an increase in mortgage banking income and gains on fixed assets sales. Service charges and bank card fees decreased a combined $0.1 million and continue to be impacted by economic stimulus funds and changes in consumer behavior due to COVID-19.

Non-interest expense totaled $49.7 million, representing an increase of $1.0 million, or 2.0%, due to $1.3 million of banking center consolidation-related expense. Salaries and benefits increased $0.3 million due to higher mortgage banking performance-related compensation. Occupancy and equipment decreased $0.3 million largely due to efficiencies gained from the completion of the previously announced banking center consolidations, and problem asset workout expense decreased $0.2 million.

Income tax expense totaled $5.7 million, an increase of $2.5 million from the first quarter last year, driven by the increase in pre-tax income.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to review the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 23, 2021. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing (877) 272-6762 / (615) 800-6832 (International) using the Conference ID of 9588935 and asking for the NBHC First Quarter Earnings conference call. A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning approximately four hours after the call’s completion through May 6, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (United States) / (404) 537-3406 (International) using the Conference ID of 9588935. The earnings release and an on-line replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website at www.nationalbankholdings.com by visiting the investor relations area.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including “tangible assets,” “return on average tangible assets,” “tangible common equity,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “tangible common book value per share,” “tangible common book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax,” “tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax,” “tangible common equity to tangible assets,” and “fully taxable equivalent” metrics, are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About National Bank Holdings Corporation

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiary, NBH Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 89 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Texas, Utah and New Mexico. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank’s core footprint. NBH Bank operates under the following brand names: Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage, a division of NBH Bank, in Colorado, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage in Kansas and Missouri, and Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage in Texas, Utah and New Mexico. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 Total interest and dividend income $ 49,213 $ 53,288 $ 58,668 Total interest expense 3,992 4,732 8,321 Net interest income 45,221 48,556 50,347 Taxable equivalent adjustment 1,268 1,260 1,268 Net interest income FTE(1) 46,489 49,816 51,615 Provision for loan losses (3,575 ) — 6,159 Net interest income after provision for loan losses FTE(1) 50,064 49,816 45,456 Non-interest income: Service charges 3,474 4,000 4,126 Bank card fees 4,073 4,240 3,513 Mortgage banking income 22,379 23,138 13,673 Other non-interest income 3,400 1,695 2,192 OREO-related income 35 284 28 Total non-interest income 33,361 33,357 23,532 Non-interest expense: Salaries and benefits 33,523 32,919 33,180 Occupancy and equipment 6,550 6,619 6,898 Professional fees 742 864 609 Other non-interest expense 6,853 6,725 7,001 Problem asset workout 438 807 648 (Gain) loss on sale of OREO, net (29 ) (13 ) 39 Core deposit intangible asset amortization 296 296 296 Banking center consolidation-related expense 1,295 208 — Total non-interest expense 49,668 48,425 48,671 Income before income taxes FTE(1) 33,757 34,748 20,317 Taxable equivalent adjustment 1,268 1,260 1,268 Income before income taxes 32,489 33,488 19,049 Income tax expense 5,677 6,319 3,225 Net income $ 26,812 $ 27,169 $ 15,824 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.87 $ 0.88 $ 0.51 Earnings per share - diluted 0.86 0.87 0.50 __________________________ (1) Net interest income is presented on a GAAP basis and fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, as the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item. The FTE adjustment is for the tax benefit on certain tax exempt loans using the federal tax rate of 21% for each period presented.





NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 822,518 $ 605,565 $ 133,926 Investment securities available-for-sale 666,915 661,955 629,396 Investment securities held-to-maturity 520,823 376,615 192,902 Non-marketable securities 15,493 16,493 29,948 Loans 4,303,246 4,353,726 4,505,735 Allowance for credit losses (55,057 ) (59,777 ) (50,956 ) Loans, net 4,248,189 4,293,949 4,454,779 Loans held for sale 228,888 247,813 127,439 Other real estate owned 5,669 4,730 7,051 Premises and equipment, net 101,830 106,982 112,393 Goodwill 115,027 115,027 115,027 Intangible assets, net 20,205 17,928 10,489 Other assets 203,944 212,893 214,980 Total assets $ 6,949,501 $ 6,659,950 $ 6,028,330 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 2,295,704 $ 2,111,045 $ 1,150,437 Interest bearing demand deposits 557,850 514,286 846,824 Savings and money market 2,199,420 2,064,769 1,693,614 Total transaction deposits 5,052,974 4,690,100 3,690,875 Time deposits 948,676 986,132 1,050,981 Total deposits 6,001,650 5,676,232 4,741,856 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 19,405 22,897 23,703 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — 341,506 Other liabilities 96,456 140,130 157,811 Total liabilities 6,117,511 5,839,259 5,264,876 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 515 515 515 Additional paid in capital 1,010,798 1,011,362 1,009,478 Retained earnings 243,446 223,175 168,984 Treasury stock (423,254 ) (424,127 ) (427,890 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 485 9,766 12,367 Total shareholders' equity 831,990 820,691 763,454 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,949,501 $ 6,659,950 $ 6,028,330 SHARE DATA Average basic shares outstanding 30,828,262 30,784,896 31,157,476 Average diluted shares outstanding 31,143,322 31,032,648 31,361,296 Ending shares outstanding 30,715,790 30,634,291 30,483,361 Common book value per share $ 27.09 $ 26.79 $ 25.04 Tangible common book value per share(1) (non-GAAP) 23.41 23.09 21.27 Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other

comprehensive income(1) (non-GAAP) 23.40 22.77 20.87 CAPITAL RATIOS Average equity to average assets 12.36 % 12.27 % 13.21 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 10.52 % 10.80 % 10.97 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.80 % 10.70 % 11.05 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.23 % 14.70 % 12.87 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.23 % 14.70 % 12.87 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.30 % 15.83 % 13.82 % __________________________ (1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) Period End Loan Balances by Type March 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 vs. December 31, 2020 vs. March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 % Change March 31, 2020 % Change Originated: Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 1,177,764 $ 1,248,530 (5.7 )% $ 1,409,040 (16.4 )% Municipal and non-profit 850,663 870,410 (2.3 )% 876,178 (2.9 )% Owner-occupied commercial real estate 476,625 464,417 2.6 % 446,145 6.8 % Food and agribusiness 178,419 205,189 (13.0 )% 235,389 (24.2 )% PPP loans(1) 217,697 176,106 23.6 % — 100.0 % Total commercial 2,901,168 2,964,652 (2.1 )% 2,966,752 (2.2 )% Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 553,184 542,642 1.9 % 536,637 3.1 % Residential real estate 604,001 581,555 3.9 % 656,924 (8.1 )% Consumer 17,671 18,581 (4.9 )% 20,960 (15.7 )% Total originated 4,076,024 4,107,430 (0.8 )% 4,181,273 (2.5 )% Acquired: Commercial: Commercial and industrial 20,405 22,102 (7.7 )% 29,510 (30.9 )% Municipal and non-profit 370 381 (2.9 )% 906 (59.2 )% Owner-occupied commercial real estate 50,607 51,821 (2.3 )% 69,769 (27.5 )% Food and agribusiness 4,129 5,108 (19.2 )% 7,159 (42.3 )% Total commercial 75,511 79,412 (4.9 )% 107,344 (29.7 )% Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 81,176 89,354 (9.2 )% 107,090 (24.2 )% Residential real estate 70,141 77,105 (9.0 )% 109,400 (35.9 )% Consumer 394 425 (7.3 )% 628 (37.3 )% Total acquired 227,222 246,296 (7.7 )% 324,462 (30.0 )% Total loans $ 4,303,246 $ 4,353,726 (1.2 )% $ 4,505,735 (4.5 )% __________________________ (1) PPP loan balances are net of fees and costs and include principal totaling $223,867 and $179,531 as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.









Originations(1) First quarter Fourth quarter Third quarter Second quarter First quarter 2021

2020 2020 2020

2020

Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 23,390 $ 96,625 $ 11,354 $ (8,726 ) $ 118,999 Municipal and non-profit 7,999 25,348 6,083 49,679 13,968 Owner occupied commercial real estate 27,093 36,085 23,758 22,078 37,372 Food and agribusiness (10,104 ) 19,191 13,876 (10,480 ) (6,787 ) PPP loans 121,141 — 122 358,798 — Total commercial 169,519 177,249 55,193 411,349 163,552 Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 49,195 52,018 24,937 18,992 80,792 Residential real estate 74,145 41,355 49,786 29,024 46,273 Consumer 1,353 1,858 2,980 2,206 2,320 Total $ 294,212 $ 272,480 $ 132,896 $ 461,571 $ 292,937 __________________________ (1) Originations are defined as closed end funded loans and net fundings under revolving lines of credit. Net funding under revolving lines of credit were ($26,395), $50,982, ($27,899), ($55,826) and $48,789 as of the first quarter 2021, fourth quarter 2020, third quarter 2020, second quarter 2020 and first quarter 2020, respectively.





NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Summary of Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended For the three months ended For the three months ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Average Average Average Average Average Average balance Interest rate balance Interest rate balance Interest rate Interest earning assets: Originated loans FTE(1)(2) $ 4,004,994 $ 39,560 4.01 % $ 4,129,155 $ 43,200 4.16 % $ 4,043,168 $ 44,980 4.47 % Acquired loans 238,468 5,128 8.72 % 259,233 5,715 8.77 % 343,608 8,879 10.39 % Loans held for sale 231,521 1,517 2.66 % 248,326 1,699 2.72 % 102,935 936 3.66 % Investment securities available-for-sale 686,731 2,485 1.45 % 574,642 2,177 1.52 % 626,921 3,395 2.17 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 421,119 1,416 1.34 % 369,812 1,410 1.53 % 189,062 1,235 2.61 % Other securities 15,818 210 5.31 % 18,195 212 4.66 % 29,753 414 5.57 % Interest earning deposits and

securities purchased under

agreements to resell 639,273 165 0.10 % 509,150 135 0.11 % 22,957 97 1.70 % Total interest earning assets FTE(2) $ 6,237,924 $ 50,481 3.28 % $ 6,108,513 $ 54,548 3.55 % $ 5,358,404 $ 59,936 4.50 % Cash and due from banks $ 81,253 $ 73,768 $ 74,784 Other assets 495,222 514,053 474,470 Allowance for credit losses (58,915 ) (60,844 ) (44,807 ) Total assets $ 6,755,484 $ 6,635,490 $ 5,862,851 Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand, savings

and money market deposits $ 2,645,487 $ 1,652 0.25 % $ 2,746,597 $ 1,776 0.26 % $ 2,497,129 $ 2,888 0.47 % Time deposits 967,447 2,335 0.98 % 1,008,297 2,949 1.16 % 1,056,692 4,438 1.69 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 21,377 5 0.09 % 23,410 7 0.12 % 44,898 97 0.87 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — 0.00 % — — 0.00 % 219,353 898 1.65 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,634,311 $ 3,992 0.45 % $ 3,778,304 $ 4,732 0.50 % $ 3,818,072 $ 8,321 0.88 % Demand deposits $ 2,165,868 $ 1,898,171 $ 1,137,273 Other liabilities 120,607 144,532 133,126 Total liabilities 5,920,786 5,821,007 5,088,471 Shareholders' equity 834,698 814,483 774,380 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,755,484 $ 6,635,490 $ 5,862,851 Net interest income FTE(2) $ 46,489 $ 49,816 $ 51,615 Interest rate spread FTE(2) 2.83 % 3.05 % 3.62 % Net interest earning assets $ 2,603,613 $ 2,330,209 $ 1,540,332 Net interest margin FTE(2) 3.02 % 3.24 % 3.87 % Average transaction deposits $ 4,811,355 $ 4,644,768 $ 3,634,402 Average total deposits 5,778,802 5,653,065 4,691,094 Ratio of average interest earning assets to average

interest bearing liabilities 171.64 % 161.67 % 140.34 % __________________________ (1) Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan. (2) Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $1,268, $1,260 and $1,268 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.





NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

(Dollars in thousands) Allowance for Credit Losses Analysis As of and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Beginning allowance for credit losses $ 59,777 $ 60,979 $ 39,064 Cumulative effect adjustment(1) — — 5,836 Charge-offs (302 ) (1,259 ) (497 ) Recoveries 182 57 144 Provision (4,600 ) — 6,409 Ending allowance for credit losses ("ACL") $ 55,057 $ 59,777 $ 50,956 Ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average total loans during the period 0.01 % 0.11 % 0.03 % Ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average total loans excluding

PPP loans during the period 0.01 % 0.11 % 0.03 % Ratio of ACL to total loans outstanding at period end 1.28 % 1.37 % 1.13 % Ratio of ACL to total loans outstanding excluding PPP loans at period end 1.35 % 1.43 % 1.13 % Ratio of ACL to total non-performing loans at period end 336.25 % 293.21 % 238.93 % Total loans $ 4,303,246 $ 4,353,726 $ 4,505,735 Average total loans during the period 4,277,481 4,431,694 4,412,320 Average total loans excluding PPP loans during the period 4,098,898 4,160,520 4,412,320 Total non-performing loans 16,374 20,387 21,327 __________________________ (1) Related to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments.





Past Due and Non-accrual Loans March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest $ 1,867 $ 968 $ 10,693 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing interest 1,021 162 1,364 Non-accrual loans 16,374 20,387 21,327 Total past due and non-accrual loans $ 19,262 $ 21,517 $ 33,384 Total 90 days past due and still accruing interest and non-accrual

loans to total loans 0.40 % 0.47 % 0.50 %





Asset Quality Data March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Non-performing loans $ 16,374 $ 20,387 $ 21,327 OREO 5,669 4,730 7,051 Other repossessed assets 17 17 — Total non-performing assets $ 22,060 $ 25,134 $ 28,378 Accruing restructured loans $ 13,822 $ 13,945 $ 10,285 Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.38 % 0.47 % 0.47 % Total non-performing loans to total loans excluding PPP loans 0.40 % 0.49 % 0.47 % Total non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.51 % 0.58 % 0.63 % Total non-performing assets to total loans and OREO excluding PPP loans 0.54 % 0.60 % 0.63 %





NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Key Ratios As of and for the three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021

2020

2020

Key Ratios (1) Return on average assets 1.61 % 1.63 % 1.09 % Return on average tangible assets(2) 1.65 % 1.67 % 1.12 % Return on average equity 13.03 % 13.27 % 8.22 % Return on average tangible common equity(2) 15.20 % 15.55 % 9.79 % Loan to deposit ratio (end of period) 71.70 % 76.70 % 95.02 % Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits (end of period) 38.25 % 37.19 % 24.26 % Net interest margin(4) 2.94 % 3.16 % 3.78 % Net interest margin FTE(2)(4) 3.02 % 3.24 % 3.87 % Interest rate spread FTE(2)(5) 2.83 % 3.05 % 3.62 % Yield on earning assets(3) 3.20 % 3.47 % 4.40 % Yield on earning assets FTE(2)(3) 3.28 % 3.55 % 4.50 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities(3) 0.45 % 0.50 % 0.88 % Cost of deposits 0.28 % 0.33 % 0.63 % Non-interest income to total revenue FTE(2) 41.78 % 40.11 % 31.31 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.98 % 2.90 % 3.34 % Efficiency ratio 62.83 % 58.76 % 65.48 % Efficiency ratio FTE(2) 61.83 % 57.87 % 64.37 % Total Loans Asset Quality Data (6)(7)(8) Non-performing loans to total loans 0.38 % 0.47 % 0.47 % Non-performing loans to total loans excluding PPP loans 0.40 % 0.49 % 0.47 % Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.51 % 0.58 % 0.63 % Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO excluding PPP loans 0.54 % 0.60 % 0.63 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.28 % 1.37 % 1.13 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding PPP loans 1.35 % 1.43 % 1.13 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 336.25 % 293.21 % 238.93 % Net charge-offs to average loans(1) 0.01 % 0.11 % 0.03 % __________________________ (1) Quarter-to-date ratios are annualized. (2) Ratio represents non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below. (3) Interest earning assets include assets that earn interest/accretion or dividends. Any market value adjustments on investment securities or loans are excluded from interest earning assets. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income, including accretion income on interest earning assets, as a percentage of average interest earning assets. (5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest bearing liabilities. (6) Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and restructured loans on non-accrual. (7) Non-performing assets include non-performing loans and other real estate owned. (8) Total loans are net of unearned discounts and fees.





NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Tangible Common Book Value Ratios March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Total shareholders' equity $ 831,990 $ 820,691 $ 763,454 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net (122,280 ) (122,575 ) (123,462 ) Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill 9,384 9,155 8,469 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 719,094 $ 707,271 $ 648,461 Total assets $ 6,949,501 $ 6,659,950 $ 6,028,330 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net (122,280 ) (122,575 ) (123,462 ) Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill 9,384 9,155 8,469 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 6,836,605 $ 6,546,530 $ 5,913,337 Tangible common equity to tangible assets calculations: Total shareholders' equity to total assets 11.97 % 12.32 % 12.66 % Less: impact of goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net (1.45 )% (1.52 )% (1.69 )% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 10.52 % 10.80 % 10.97 % Tangible common book value per share calculations: Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 719,094 $ 707,271 $ 648,461 Divided by: ending shares outstanding 30,715,790 30,634,291 30,483,361 Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 23.41 $ 23.09 $ 21.27 Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other

comprehensive income calculations: Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 719,094 $ 707,271 $ 648,461 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax (485 ) (9,766 ) (12,367 ) Tangible common book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive

income, net of tax (non-GAAP) 718,609 697,505 636,094 Divided by: ending shares outstanding 30,715,790 30,634,291 30,483,361 Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other

comprehensive income, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 23.40 $ 22.77 $ 20.87





NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Return on Average Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity As of and for the three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021

2020

2020

Net income $ 26,812 $ 27,169 $ 15,824 Add: impact of core deposit intangible amortization expense, after tax 228 228 225 Net income adjusted for impact of core deposit intangible amortization

expense, after tax $ 27,040 $ 27,397 $ 16,049 Average assets $ 6,755,484 $ 6,635,490 $ 5,862,851 Less: average goodwill and core deposit intangible asset, net of deferred tax

liability related to goodwill (113,074 ) (113,594 ) (115,156 ) Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 6,642,410 $ 6,521,896 $ 5,747,695 Average shareholders' equity $ 834,698 $ 814,483 $ 774,380 Less: average goodwill and core deposit intangible asset, net of deferred tax

liability related to goodwill (113,074 ) (113,594 ) (115,156 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 721,624 $ 700,889 $ 659,224 Return on average assets 1.61 % 1.63 % 1.09 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.65 % 1.67 % 1.12 % Return on average equity 13.03 % 13.27 % 8.22 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 15.20 % 15.55 % 9.79 %





Fully Taxable Equivalent Yield on Earning Assets and Net Interest Margin As of and for the three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021

2020

2020

Interest income $ 49,213 $ 53,288 $ 58,668 Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 1,268 1,260 1,268 Interest income FTE (non-GAAP) $ 50,481 $ 54,548 $ 59,936 Net interest income $ 45,221 $ 48,556 $ 50,347 Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 1,268 1,260 1,268 Net interest income FTE (non-GAAP) $ 46,489 $ 49,816 $ 51,615 Average earning assets $ 6,237,924 $ 6,108,513 $ 5,358,404 Yield on earning assets 3.20 % 3.47 % 4.40 % Yield on earning assets FTE (non-GAAP) 3.28 % 3.55 % 4.50 % Net interest margin 2.94 % 3.16 % 3.78 % Net interest margin FTE (non-GAAP) 3.02 % 3.24 % 3.87 %



