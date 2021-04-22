MissionGO Expands Unmanned Cargo Operations with the Addition of Retired FAA Executive Frank Paskiewicz

BALTIMORE, Md., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionGO, a leading Unmanned Aircraft Solutions (UAS) company for utility inspections, critical medical and commercial cargo, and market leading training for operators announces the hiring of Frank Paskiewicz as Executive Vice President of Cargo Operations.

Paskiewicz brings more than 40 years of experience in industry and government aviation ranging from technical to executive positions. He comes with direct comprehensive knowledge and experience in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulatory process, aircraft certification, delegation systems, surveillance programs and policies, and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) certification and operations.

“MissionGO is founded on the bedrock of experts in manned and unmanned aviation,” says President and Co-Founder Anthony Pucciarella. “The addition of Frank Paskiewicz is an exciting step forward in our cargo operations and reflects our commitment to compliance, safety, and innovation.”

As EVP of Cargo Operations, Paskiewicz will lead MissionGO aircraft certification and manufacturing, FAA regulatory consulting services, UAS integration strategies, and air cargo operations. This includes expanding MissionGO’s cargo operations and supporting UAS client FAA certification programs. He will lead the development of products and services for MissionGO’s air cargo operations, including research studies, airspace analysis, and flight activities.

“MissionGO is leading the way for UAS delivery and future-use,” said Paskiewicz. “We are excited to bring cutting-edge solutions to the medical and commercial industries.”

Paskiewicz developed his broad skill set from 28 years at several different positions within the FAA. Those include Deputy Director of the Aircraft Certification Service where he was responsible the adequacy of safety regulations and policies, national programs for aircraft, engines and propellers, and aircraft parts, which govern the airworthiness of aircraft (including Unmanned Aircraft Systems). Before that he was Manager of the Production and Airworthiness division where he oversaw FAA manufacturing policies, designee and delegation systems, international supplier programs, aircraft import and export policies, and related technical training curriculum.

Most recently, Paskiewicz was a partner at The Padina Group specializing in aircraft certification and airspace authorizations. He provided program management and technical support for UAS Type and Production Certificates, Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations, and research and development efforts for unmanned systems ranging from under 55Lbs. to transport category aircraft.

Paskiewicz’s early career was anchored with his time as a Manager at Textron Lycoming. While at Lycoming he supported the United States Army Engine Plant and held positions in experimental engineering, production manufacturing, and engine/component testing.

About MissionGO

MissionGO is setting a new standard for next-generation transportation logistics. By leveraging unmanned aircraft systems, MissionGO delivers improved reliability, reduced costs, and increased transparency to benefit multiple sectors, including healthcare and utilities. The company is led by CEO and Co-Founder Scott Plank. Learn more today at www.missiongo.io

