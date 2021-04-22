SouthCrest Financial Group Reports Preliminary 1Q21 Earnings

ATLANTA, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian D. Schmitt, Chief Executive Officer of SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (SCSG:PK) announced today that the Company reported preliminary earnings of $1.91 million or $0.25/share for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Excluding non-core items, primarily securities gains, core earnings were $1.34 million, or $0.17/share.



In addition, the Company is announcing the payment of its quarterly dividend of $0.06/share. The dividend will be payable on May 20, 2021, to all shareholders of record on May 6, 2021.



“We consider the Company’s income performance this quarter to be reasonable given the loan pay downs that occurred. I continue to be proud of our team’s performance in maintaining exceptional credit quality and expense discipline.”



“With the payoff of $15 million of wholesale FHLB borrowings during the quarter the total balance sheet size was down slightly, but total deposits grew by almost $12 million, clearing $600 million for the first time.”



Total assets declined to $707.1 million vs. $715.1 million in 4Q20 and $557.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. Loan balances declined by $12 million during the quarter, primarily due to the planned decrease in a short term funding relationship with one client, finishing at $314.2 million vs. $326.7 million at the end of 4Q20 and $334.6 million in 1Q20. The ALLL also remained flat at $3.7MM but increased as a percentage of loans to 1.18% from 1.14% in the prior quarter.



Interest income remained effectively flat with 4Q20 as an increase in investment securities income offset the lower average loan balances. Cash levels remained slightly elevated from pre-Covid standards, but management expects to continue to improve this over the next few quarters. Interest expense remained level during the first quarter, even with significantly increased average balances. Provision expense remained at zero for the quarter.



Non-interest income returned to Covid-like levels (excluding the $816,000 of securities gains in 4Q20), with NSF and overdraft fees declining by 18% from 4Q20 and 38% over the prior year. Other non-interest expense categories remained relatively flat from 4Q20. Non-interest expense were lower from 4Q20 with core expenses running at a $16.1MM annualized rate in 1Q21.



The estimated Tier 1 Leverage ratio at the end of the quarter for SouthCrest Bank declined to 8.27% from 9.08% as a result of the repurchase of over 420,000 common and preferred shares and significant average balance sheet growth during the quarter. On a fully converted basis (including the conversion of all preferred equity), TBV/share ended the quarter at $7.64 per share, up from $7.09 as of 1Q20 but down from $8.17 at the end of 2020. This metric will continue to be influenced by OCI changes resulting from the swings in interest rates. Currently, the positive impact to TBV by OCI is $0.38/share vs. $0.96/share at the end of 4Q20. The current fully converted share count at the end of the quarter was 7.400 million shares, comprised of 5.761 million common shares and 1.639 million preferred shares.



Asset quality ratios continued a multi-quarter trend of improvement even with the COVID economic environment. Loan deferrals remained flat with 4Q20 and NPAs to assets declined to 0.46% vs. 0.55% in 4Q20. As of March 31, 2021 the Company’s OREO balances remained $447,000, consisting of one residential property.

Statement of Operations ($000s, Unaudited)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Interest Income Loans Construction and Development $ 744 $ 758 $ 781 $ 761 $ 665 Commercial Real Estate 1,856 1,974 1,846 1,824 1,845 Commercial Loans 553 567 542 547 494 Multi Family 21 21 25 65 65 Residential Mortgage 904 750 743 636 681 Consumer Loans 36 29 28 29 26 County/Municipal Loans 34 41 50 21 20 Loss Share Loans 46 37 33 29 26 Investment Securities Federal Funds/Overnight Funds $ 129 $ 6 $ 8 $ 15 $ 10 Bank Owned CDs 0 0 0 0 0 Investment Securities 1,023 1,393 1,425 1,494 1,622 Total Interest Income $ 5,346 $ 5,576 $ 5,481 $ 5,420 $ 5,453 Total Interest Expense $ 769 $ 741 $ 702 $ 678 $ 678 Net Interest Income $ 4,577 $ 4,835 $ 4,779 $ 4,742 $ 4,775 Provision for Loan Losses 150 450 0 0 0 Net Interest Income after Loan Losses $ 4,427 $ 4,385 $ 4,779 $ 4,742 $ 4,775 Other Income Service Charges on Deposits $ 138 $ 132 $ 130 $ 128 $ 103 NSF/Overdraft Fees 305 158 213 231 190 Other Service Charges 64 71 78 73 76 ATM/Billpay/DR Card Income 247 277 298 306 326 Other Income 238 664 1,441 207 1,011 Total Other Income $ 992 $ 1,303 $ 2,160 $ 946 $ 1,707 Non-Interest Expense Salaries, Other Comp (+ FAS123R) $ 1,940 $ 1,711 $ 1,985 $ 2,140 $ 1,924 Employee Benefits 412 341 276 523 367 Occupancy & FF&E Expense 503 506 475 474 463 Professional Fees 141 143 197 235 232 Data Processing 488 385 353 362 389 Other Expense 632 661 672 665 754 Total Noninterest Expenses $ 4,116 $ 3,747 $ 3,958 $ 4,400 $ 4,130 Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $ 1,303 $ 1,941 $ 2,981 $ 1,288 $ 2,352 Income Taxes 265 316 580 160 447 Net Income $ 1,038 $ 1,625 $ 2,401 $ 1,127 $ 1,905





Balance Sheet ($000s, Unaudited)

Assets Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Current Assets Cash & Due from Bank $ 19,845 $ 22,520 $ 39,600 $ 81,969 $ 42,699 Federal Funds/Overnight Funds 0 7,873 10,101 4,192 15,720 Bank Owned CDs 0 0 0 0 0 Investment Securities 184,377 218,680 222,913 265,602 297,307 Total Current Assets $ 204,222 $ 249,072 $ 272,614 $ 352,484 $ 355,726

Loans Construction and Development $ 56,430 $ 64,320 $ 65,675 $ 54,631 $ 50,360 Commercial Real Estate 142,610 139,407 134,986 140,558 155,014 Commercial Loans 53,383 56,860 55,327 47,556 38,430 Multi Family 1,601 1,590 1,714 6,346 6,191 Residential Mortgage 73,778 66,810 62,672 59,856 55,262 Consumer Loans 2,144 2,472 1,868 13,908 5,228 County/Municipal Loans 3,732 4,851 1,990 1,982 1,849 Loss Share Loans 2,451 2,315 2,152 1,848 1,828 Total Loans $ 336,129 $ 338,625 $ 326,383 $ 326,684 $ 314,162 Allowance for Loss (3,184 ) (3,984 ) (3,705 ) (3,705 ) (3,713 ) Net Loans $ 332,946 $ 334,641 $ 322,678 $ 322,979 $ 310,449 OREO 529 447 447 447 447 FDIC Indemnification 0 0 0 0 0 BOLI 22,583 22,737 22,872 23,009 23,140 Fixed Assets, net 8,705 8,697 8,540 8,581 8,568 Intangible Assets 80 68 64 1,089 1,060 Other Assets 8,604 6,731 7,030 6,501 7,681 Total Assets $ 577,669 $ 622,383 $ 634,245 $ 715,090 $ 707,073 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits DDAs $ 96,517 $ 114,554 $ 118,082 $ 130,268 $ 131,767 Interest Bearing Demand 85,746 96,141 95,732 128,477 116,667 Celebration Checking 103,718 111,421 114,657 132,372 141,369 Money Market Accts 37,693 38,650 43,746 44,427 52,640 Savings 44,516 47,674 48,928 51,953 57,099 CDs Less Than $100k 53,616 52,709 51,735 58,452 57,323 CDs Greater than $100k 47,259 47,049 43,612 49,715 50,767 Total Deposits $ 469,064 $ 508,198 $ 516,491 $ 595,664 $ 607,631





Other Liabilities 2,415 2,184 2,772 2,285 4,285 Net Borrowings (Wholesale Funding) 50,228 50,546 52,258 52,263 37,611 Total Liabilities $ 521,708 $ 560,918 $ 571,522 $ 650,212 $ 649,527 Total Equity 55,961 61,465 62,723 64,878 57,546 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 577,669 $ 622,393 $ 634,245 $ 715,090 $ 707,073



