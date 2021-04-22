MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021

First Quarter Summary(1)



Net income for the first quarter was a record $21.6 million, or $1.35 per diluted common share. Total revenue, net of interest expense, increased to $50.4 million. Credit loss benefit increased to $4.7 million. Noninterest expense decreased to $27.7 million.

Efficiency ratio improved to 50.8%.

Average total interest earning assets grew 6.6% annualized.

Average total deposits grew 7.8% annualized.

Allowance for credit losses ratio declined to 1.5% given the improving economic outlook.

Nonperforming assets increased 1.9% and the net charge-off ratio was 4 bps.



IOWA CITY, Iowa, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported net income for the first quarter of 2021 of $21.6 million, or $1.35 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $16.7 million, or $1.04 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter.

Charles Funk, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "This is the highest earnings quarter in our Company's history. We have seen our asset quality stabilize as the economy improves. Further, our credit loss estimate has declined from peak 2020 levels that stemmed from economic uncertainty driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. We also note our expenses are well-controlled, which is important given this period of soft loan demand."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2020 Net interest income $ 38,617 $ 39,037 $ 37,406 Noninterest income 11,824 10,626 10,155 Total revenue, net of interest expense 50,441 49,663 47,561 Credit loss (benefit) expense (4,734 ) (3,041 ) 21,733 Noninterest expense 27,700 31,915 30,001 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 27,475 20,789 (4,173 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 5,827 4,079 (2,198 ) Net income (loss) $ 21,648 $ 16,710 $ (1,975 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.35 $ 1.04 $ (0.12 ) Return on average assets 1.59 % 1.22 % (0.17 ) % Return on average equity 17.01 % 13.15 % (1.54 ) % Return on average tangible equity(1) 21.52 % 17.07 % (0.47 ) % Efficiency ratio(1) 50.77 % 59.69 % 57.67 % (1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Loan Modifications

As of March 31, 2021, the outstanding balance of loans modified as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic totaled $16.7 million, a decline of 62% from $44.1 million at December 31, 2020. Of those modified loans at March 31, 2021, $3.2 million were in their first deferral period while $13.5 million are in, or being processed for, an additional deferral.

SBA PPP Loans

On March 30, 2021, President Biden signed into law the PPP Extension Act of 2021, which provided an extension to May 31, 2021 for qualifying businesses to apply for a PPP loan and provided an additional 30 days for the SBA to process pending PPP loan applications. We expect the Company's volume of PPP loan originations will decline after March 31, 2021 compared to the level of originations during the first quarter of 2021.

The following table presents PPP loan measures as of the dates indicated:

Total PPP Loans Funded Outstanding PPP Loans(1) (Dollars in millions) # $ # $ Unearned

income March 31, 2021 4,304 $ 474.2 2,577 $ 248.7 $ 6.9 December 31, 2020 2,681 $ 348.5 2,410 $ 259.3 $ 5.3 (1) Outstanding loans are presented net of unearned income.

Vulnerable Industries

We believe loans to certain industries are uniquely vulnerable to credit deterioration stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The following table presents our exposure to those industries as of the dates indicated.

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Dollars in millions) Balance % of Total

Loans Balance % of Total

Loans Non-essential Retail $ 88.0 2.6 % $ 95.0 2.7 % Restaurants 56.1 1.7 49.9 1.4 Hotels 114.4 3.4 117.0 3.4 CRE-Retail 191.1 5.7 203.7 5.8 Arts, Entertainment & Gaming 23.5 0.7 26.9 0.8 Total Vulnerable Industries Loan Portfolio $ 473.1 14.1 % $ 492.5 14.1 %

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased to $38.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 from $39.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as higher average earning asset volumes were offset by a 3 basis point decline in the net interest margin. In addition, net PPP loan fee income added $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $3.1 million in the linked quarter, whereas loan purchase discount accretion was $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, down from $1.5 million in the linked quarter.

Average interest earning assets increased $81.1 million to $5.2 billion in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, as cash on hand and cash inflows from net loan pay-downs and deposit activity was used to purchase debt securities. The mix of interest earning assets shifted further to debt securities as non-PPP loan demand continued to be soft and line utilization was low.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.10% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 3.13% in the linked quarter, as lower earning asset yields were only partially offset by a reduction in average funding costs. Total earning asset yields decreased 9 bps from the linked quarter, reflecting the aforementioned shift in earning asset mix to debt securities that generally have lower yields than our loan portfolio. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 8 bps to 0.56%, primarily as a result of interest bearing deposit costs of 0.40%, which declined 7 bps from the linked quarter.

"Although our balance sheet continues to grow thanks to higher deposit balances, thus generating more net interest income, low loan demand has necessitated purchasing investment securities with these deposits. We were helped in the quarter by a slightly steeper yield curve, but this yield spread remains historically narrow," stated Mr. Funk.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 increased $1.2 million, or 11%, from the linked quarter. The increase was due primarily to a $0.8 million increase in loan revenue and an increase of $0.3 million in investment services and trust activities revenue. The increase in loan revenue was due primarily to a $0.9 million increase in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in loan sale gains. Investment services and trust activities revenue reflected the earnings benefit from increased equity market valuations and fees collected in the normal course of those lines of business.

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Noninterest Income March 31, December 31, March 31, (In thousands) 2021 2020 2020 Investment services and trust activities $ 2,836 $ 2,518 $ 2,536 Service charges and fees 1,487 1,571 1,826 Card revenue 1,536 1,517 1,365 Loan revenue 4,730 3,900 1,123 Bank-owned life insurance 542 541 520 Investment securities gains, net 27 30 42 Other 666 549 2,743 Total noninterest income $ 11,824 $ 10,626 $ 10,155

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 decreased $4.2 million, or 13.2%, from the linked quarter due primarily to decreases in other, legal and professional, and compensation and employee benefits of $1.7 million, $1.3 million, and $0.7 million, respectively. The decrease in other noninterest expense was primarily due to a $0.8 million loss on the termination of our cash flow hedge that was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020, which did not recur in the first quarter of 2021, coupled with a reduction in tax credit partnership investment amortization of $0.6 million. The decrease in legal and professional expenses was primarily due to a $0.6 million fee incurred during the fourth quarter of 2020 related to a large contract renewal, which did not recur in the first quarter of 2021, coupled with an overall decline in legal and professional fees paid for regulatory, personnel and other services. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits reflected a $0.9 million benefit from SBA PPP loan origination costs which are deferred and amortized over the life of the loan to which they relate, coupled with a decline of $0.5 million in commission and incentive expense. Partially offsetting these decreases in compensation and employee benefits were increased salary and benefit costs of $0.7 million which stemmed from normal annual increases. Expense control was the primary driver to improvement in the Company's efficiency ratio, which decreased 8.92% to 50.77%, as compared to the linked quarter efficiency ratio of 59.69%.

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Noninterest Expense March 31, December 31, March 31, (In thousands) 2021 2020 2020 Compensation and employee benefits $ 16,917 $ 17,638 $ 16,617 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,318 2,476 2,341 Equipment 1,793 2,040 1,880 Legal and professional 783 2,052 1,535 Data processing 1,252 1,460 1,354 Marketing 1,006 986 1,062 Amortization of intangibles 1,507 1,569 2,028 FDIC insurance 512 495 448 Communications 409 412 457 Foreclosed assets, net 47 (35 ) 138 Other 1,156 2,822 2,141 Total noninterest expense $ 27,700 $ 31,915 $ 30,001

Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate was 21.2% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 19.6% in the linked quarter. The effective income tax rate in the first quarter of 2021 reflected an increase in income taxes based on the statutory rate and state income taxes, net of federal income tax benefits primarily due to the net income earned during the quarter, offset by benefits related to tax-exempt interest and bank-owned life insurance. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2021 is expected to be in the range of 20-22%.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS

As of or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2020 Ending Balance Sheet Total assets $ 5,737.3 $ 5,556.6 $ 4,763.9 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,358.2 3,482.2 3,425.8 Total securities held for investment 1,896.9 1,657.4 881.9 Total deposits 4,794.6 4,547.0 3,859.8 Average Balance Sheet Average total assets $ 5,520.3 $ 5,457.9 $ 4,669.7 Average total loans 3,429.7 3,560.6 3,436.3 Average total deposits 4,573.9 4,490.0 3,760.0 Funding and Liquidity Short-term borrowings $ 175.8 $ 230.8 $ 129.5 Long-term debt 201.7 208.7 209.9 Loans to deposits ratio 70.04 % 76.58 % 88.75 % Equity Total shareholders' equity $ 511.3 $ 515.3 $ 500.6 Common equity ratio 8.91 % 9.27 % 10.51 % Tangible common equity(1) 425.1 427.5 376.4 Tangible common equity ratio(1) 7.52 % 7.82 % 8.11 % Per Share Data Book value $ 32.00 $ 32.17 $ 31.11 Tangible book value(1) $ 26.60 $ 26.69 $ 23.39 (1) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Loans Held for Investment

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased $124.1 million, or 4%, to $3.36 billion from December 31, 2020, driven primarily by net loan pay-downs and lower line utilization.

The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:

Loans Held for Investment March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Balance % of

Total Balance % of

Total Balance % of

Total Commercial and industrial $ 993,770 29.6 % $ 1,055,488 30.3 % $ 864,702 25.2 % Agricultural 117,099 3.5 116,392 3.3 145,435 4.2 Commercial real estate Construction and development 164,927 4.9 181,291 5.2 282,921 8.3 Farmland 138,199 4.1 144,970 4.2 168,777 4.9 Multifamily 261,806 7.8 256,525 7.4 217,108 6.3 Other 1,128,660 33.6 1,149,575 33.0 1,111,640 32.5 Total commercial real estate 1,693,592 50.4 1,732,361 49.8 1,780,446 52.0 Residential real estate One-to-four family first liens 337,408 10.0 355,684 10.2 389,055 11.4 One-to-four family junior liens 137,025 4.1 143,422 4.1 165,235 4.8 Total residential real estate 474,433 14.1 499,106 14.3 554,290 16.2 Consumer 79,267 2.4 78,876 2.3 80,889 2.4 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,358,161 100.0 % $ 3,482,223 100.0 % $ 3,425,762 100.0 %

Mr. Funk noted, "Loan demand remains weak in most areas of our geographic footprint. This is evidenced by credit line utilization of only 32% during the quarter compared to 46% in the first quarter of 2020. We believe loan demand will improve as the national economy opens up."

Credit Loss Expense & Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward March 31, December 31, March 31, (In thousands) 2021 2020 2020 Beginning balance $ 55,500 $ 58,500 $ 29,079 Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL — — 3,984 Charge-offs (1,003 ) (1,005 ) (1,497 ) Recoveries 687 646 299 Net charge-offs (316 ) (359 ) (1,198 ) Credit loss (benefit) expense related to loans (4,534 ) (2,641 ) 19,322 Ending balance $ 50,650 $ 55,500 $ 51,187

As of March 31, 2021, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $50.7 million, or 1.51% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $55.5 million, or 1.59%, at December 31, 2020. After excluding net PPP loans, the ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased to 1.63%(1) as of March 31, 2021, from 1.72%(1) at December 31, 2020. The decline in the ACL during the first quarter reflected overall improvements in the economic forecast and an improved credit profile outlook when compared to the linked quarter.

(1)Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

"We believe that our ACL is sufficient to weather the challenges that lie ahead," stated Mr. Funk.

Deposits

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

Deposit Composition March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 (In thousands) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Noninterest bearing deposits $ 958,526 20.0 % $ 910,655 20.0 % $ 637,127 16.5 % Interest checking deposits 1,406,070 29.4 1,351,641 29.7 995,762 25.8 Money market deposits 950,300 19.8 918,654 20.2 793,482 20.6 Savings deposits 580,862 12.1 529,751 11.7 404,100 10.5 Total non-maturity deposits 3,895,758 81.3 3,710,701 81.6 2,830,471 73.4 Time deposits of $250,000 and under 558,338 11.6 581,471 12.8 688,409 17.8 Time deposits over $250,000 340,467 7.1 254,877 5.6 340,964 8.8 Total time deposits 898,805 18.7 836,348 18.4 1,029,373 26.6 Total deposits $ 4,794,563 100.0 % $ 4,547,049 100.0 % $ 3,859,844 100.0 %

CREDIT RISK PROFILE

As of or For the Three Months Ended Highlights March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 Credit loss (benefit) expense related to loans $ (4,534 ) $ (2,641 ) $ 19,322 Net charge-offs $ 316 $ 359 $ 1,198 Net charge-off ratio(1) 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.14 % At period-end Pass $ 3,112,728 $ 3,202,704 $ 3,231,725 Special Mention / Watch 130,052 157,213 117,301 Classified 115,381 122,306 76,736 Total loans held for investment, net $ 3,358,161 $ 3,482,223 $ 3,425,762 Classified loans ratio(2) 3.44 % 3.51 % 2.24 % Nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 43,874 $ 41,950 $ 43,973 Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more 508 739 303 Total nonperforming loans 44,382 42,689 44,276 Foreclosed assets, net 1,487 2,316 968 Total nonperforming assets (3) $ 45,869 $ 45,005 $ 45,244 Nonperforming loans ratio(4) 1.32 % 1.23 % 1.29 % Nonperforming assets ratio(5) 0.80 % 0.81 % 0.95 % Allowance for credit losses $ 50,650 $ 55,500 $ 51,187 Allowance for credit losses ratio(6) 1.51 % 1.59 % 1.49 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(7) 1.63 % 1.72 % 1.49 % Performing troubled debt restructured loans held for investment $ 2,230 $ 2,630 $ 4,359 (1) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by average loans held for investment, net of unearned income, during the period. (2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (3) Starting in the second quarter of 2020, performing troubled debt restructured loans held for investment are no longer included in nonperforming assets. Prior period credit quality metrics have been adjusted to exclude these loans. (4) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as total nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (5) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as total nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period. (6) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (7) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following table presents a roll forward of nonperforming loans for the period indicated:

Nonperforming Loans (dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual

90+ Days Past Due

& Still Accruing

Total Balance at December 31, 2020 $ 41,950 $ 739 $ 42,689 Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing 5,521 228 5,749 Repayments (including interest applied to principal) (2,514 ) 1 (2,513 ) Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due (268 ) (330 ) (598 ) Charge-offs (715 ) (130 ) (845 ) Transfers to foreclosed assets (100 ) — (100 ) Balance at March 31, 2021 $ 43,874 $ 508 $ 44,382

CAPITAL

Effective March 31, 2020, we elected the 5-year phase-in option allowed under the interim final rule (IFR) issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies that delays the estimated impact on regulatory capital stemming from the implementation of CECL. The IFR allows the add back of 100% of the capital effect from the day one CECL transition adjustment and 25% of the capital effect from subsequent increases in the allowance for credit losses through the two-year period ending December 31, 2021. This cumulative amount will then be reduced from capital over the subsequent three-year period.

March 31, December 31, March 31, Regulatory Capital Ratios 2021 (1) 2020 2020 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.78 % 8.50 % 9.39 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.16 % 9.72 % 9.25 % Tier 1 capital ratio 11.13 % 10.70 % 10.25 % Total capital ratio 13.75 % 13.41 % 11.48 % MidWestOne Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.60 % 9.35 % 10.03 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.19 % 11.79 % 10.95 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.19 % 11.79 % 10.95 % Total capital ratio 13.19 % 12.89 % 12.03 % (1) Capital ratios for March 31, 2021 are preliminary

CORPORATE UPDATE

Share Repurchase Program

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 62,588 shares of its common stock at an average price of $27.14 per share and a total cost of $1.7 million. At March 31, 2021, $2.7 million remained available to repurchase shares under the Company’s current share repurchase program.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 57,154 $ 65,078 $ 71,901 $ 65,863 $ 60,396 Interest earning deposits in banks 80,924 17,409 55,421 45,018 58,319 Federal funds sold 7,691 172 7,540 6,329 6,830 Total cash and cash equivalents 145,769 82,659 134,862 117,210 125,545 Debt securities available for sale at fair value 1,896,894 1,657,381 1,366,344 1,187,455 881,859 Loans held for sale 58,333 59,956 13,096 12,048 9,483 Gross loans held for investment 3,374,076 3,496,790 3,555,969 3,618,675 3,440,907 Unearned income, net (15,915 ) (14,567 ) (18,537 ) (21,636 ) (15,145 ) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,358,161 3,482,223 3,537,432 3,597,039 3,425,762 Allowance for credit losses (50,650 ) (55,500 ) (58,500 ) (55,644 ) (51,187 ) Total loans held for investment, net 3,307,511 3,426,723 3,478,932 3,541,395 3,374,575 Premises and equipment, net 85,581 86,401 87,955 88,929 89,860 Goodwill 62,477 62,477 62,477 93,977 93,977 Other intangible assets, net 23,735 25,242 26,811 28,443 30,190 Foreclosed assets, net 1,487 2,316 724 965 968 Other assets 155,525 153,493 159,507 160,541 157,452 Total assets $ 5,737,312 $ 5,556,648 $ 5,330,708 $ 5,230,963 $ 4,763,909 LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 958,526 $ 910,655 $ 864,504 $ 867,637 $ 637,127 Interest bearing deposits 3,836,037 3,636,394 3,469,137 3,397,798 3,222,717 Total deposits 4,794,563 4,547,049 4,333,641 4,265,435 3,859,844 Short-term borrowings 175,785 230,789 183,893 162,224 129,489 Long-term debt 201,696 208,691 245,481 189,973 209,874 Other liabilities 53,948 54,869 68,612 92,550 64,138 Total liabilities 5,225,992 5,041,398 4,831,627 4,710,182 4,263,345 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 16,581 16,581 16,581 16,581 16,581 Additional paid-in capital 299,747 300,137 299,939 299,542 299,412 Retained earnings 206,230 188,191 175,017 198,382 190,212 Treasury stock (15,278 ) (14,251 ) (12,272 ) (12,272 ) (12,518 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,040 24,592 19,816 18,548 6,877 Total shareholders' equity 511,320 515,250 499,081 520,781 500,564 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,737,312 $ 5,556,648 $ 5,330,708 $ 5,230,963 $ 4,763,909





MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 36,542 $ 38,239 $ 38,191 $ 40,214 $ 42,012 Taxable investment securities 5,093 4,673 4,574 4,646 3,717 Tax-exempt investment securities 2,555 2,529 2,360 1,858 1,512 Other 14 29 29 40 164 Total interest income 44,204 45,470 45,154 46,758 47,405 Interest expense Deposits 3,608 4,265 5,296 6,409 7,949 Short-term borrowings 128 142 175 263 334 Long-term debt 1,851 2,026 1,874 1,374 1,716 Total interest expense 5,587 6,433 7,345 8,046 9,999 Net interest income 38,617 39,037 37,809 38,712 37,406 Credit loss (benefit) expense (4,734 ) (3,041 ) 4,992 4,685 21,733 Net interest income after credit loss (benefit) expense 43,351 42,078 32,817 34,027 15,673 Noninterest income Investment services and trust activities 2,836 2,518 2,361 2,217 2,536 Service charges and fees 1,487 1,571 1,491 1,290 1,826 Card revenue 1,536 1,517 1,600 1,237 1,365 Loan revenue 4,730 3,900 3,252 1,910 1,123 Bank-owned life insurance 542 541 530 635 520 Investment securities gains, net 27 30 106 6 42 Other 666 549 230 974 2,743 Total noninterest income 11,824 10,626 9,570 8,269 10,155 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 16,917 17,638 16,460 15,682 16,617 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,318 2,476 2,278 2,253 2,341 Equipment 1,793 2,040 1,935 2,010 1,880 Legal and professional 783 2,052 1,184 1,382 1,535 Data processing 1,252 1,460 1,308 1,240 1,354 Marketing 1,006 986 857 910 1,062 Amortization of intangibles 1,507 1,569 1,631 1,748 2,028 FDIC insurance 512 495 470 445 448 Communications 409 412 428 449 457 Foreclosed assets, net 47 (35 ) 13 34 138 Goodwill impairment — — 31,500 — — Other 1,156 2,822 1,875 1,885 2,141 Total noninterest expense 27,700 31,915 59,939 28,038 30,001 Income (loss) before income tax expense 27,475 20,789 (17,552 ) 14,258 (4,173 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 5,827 4,079 2,272 2,546 (2,198 ) Net income (loss) $ 21,648 $ 16,710 $ (19,824 ) $ 11,712 $ (1,975 ) Earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ 1.35 $ 1.04 $ (1.23 ) $ 0.73 $ (0.12 ) Diluted $ 1.35 $ 1.04 $ (1.23 ) $ 0.73 $ (0.12 ) Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 15,991 16,074 16,099 16,094 16,142 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 16,021 16,092 16,099 16,100 16,142 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2250 $ 0.2200 $ 0.2200 $ 0.2200 $ 0.2200





MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL STATISTICS As of or for the three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2020 Earnings: Net interest income $ 38,617 $ 39,037 $ 37,406 Noninterest income 11,824 10,626 10,155 Total revenue, net of interest expense 50,441 49,663 47,561 Credit loss (benefit) expense (4,734 ) (3,041 ) 21,733 Noninterest expense 27,700 31,915 30,001 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 27,475 20,789 (4,173 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 5,827 4,079 (2,198 ) Net income (loss) $ 21,648 $ 16,710 $ (1,975 ) Per Share Data: Diluted earnings (loss) $ 1.35 $ 1.04 $ (0.12 ) Book value 32.00 32.17 31.11 Tangible book value(1) 26.60 26.69 23.39 Ending Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 5,737,312 $ 5,556,648 $ 4,763,909 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,358,161 3,482,223 3,425,762 Total securities held for investment 1,896,894 1,657,381 881,859 Total deposits 4,794,563 4,547,049 3,859,844 Short-term borrowings 175,785 230,789 129,489 Long-term debt 201,696 208,691 209,874 Total shareholders' equity 511,320 515,250 500,564 Average Balance Sheet: Average total assets $ 5,520,304 $ 5,457,939 $ 4,669,724 Average total loans 3,429,746 3,560,632 3,436,263 Average total deposits 4,573,898 4,490,048 3,760,016 Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 1.59 % 1.22 % (0.17 ) % Return on average equity 17.01 % 13.15 % (1.54 ) % Return on average tangible equity(1) 21.52 % 17.07 % (0.47 ) % Efficiency ratio(1) 50.77 % 59.69 % 57.67 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1) 3.10 % 3.13 % 3.60 % Loans to deposits ratio 70.04 % 76.58 % 88.75 % Common equity ratio 8.91 % 9.27 % 10.51 % Tangible common equity ratio(1) 7.52 % 7.82 % 8.11 % Credit Risk Profile: Total nonperforming loans $ 44,382 $ 42,689 $ 44,276 Nonperforming loans ratio 1.32 % 1.23 % 1.29 % Total nonperforming assets $ 45,869 $ 45,005 $ 45,244 Nonperforming assets ratio 0.80 % 0.81 % 0.95 % Performing troubled debt restructured loans held for investment $ 2,230 $ 2,630 $ 4,359 Net charge-offs $ 316 $ 359 $ 1,198 Net charge-off ratio 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.14 % Allowance for credit losses $ 50,650 $ 55,500 $ 51,187 Allowance for credit losses ratio 1.51 % 1.59 % 1.49 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(1) 1.63 % 1.72 % 1.49 % PPP Loans: Average PPP loans $ 236,231 $ 313,252 — Fee Income 4,377 3,059 — (1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.





MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost ASSETS Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,429,746 $ 37,073 4.38 % $ 3,560,632 $ 38,795 4.33 % $ 3,436,263 $ 42,509 4.98 % Taxable investment securities 1,266,714 5,093 1.63 % 1,026,359 4,673 1.81 % 567,001 3,717 2.64 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 465,793 3,203 2.79 % 450,659 3,180 2.81 % 224,171 1,907 3.42 % Total securities held for investment(2) 1,732,507 8,296 1.94 % 1,477,018 7,853 2.12 % 791,172 5,624 2.86 % Other 36,536 14 0.16 % 80,019 29 0.14 % 55,833 164 1.18 % Total interest earning assets(2) $ 5,198,789 45,383 3.54 % $ 5,117,669 46,677 3.63 % $ 4,283,268 48,297 4.54 % Other assets 321,515 340,270 386,456 Total assets $ 5,520,304 $ 5,457,939 $ 4,669,724 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 1,349,671 $ 991 0.30 % $ 1,276,320 $ 958 0.30 % $ 965,077 $ 1,316 0.55 % Money market deposits 913,087 478 0.21 % 931,900 544 0.23 % 766,766 1,645 0.86 % Savings deposits 553,824 286 0.21 % 508,763 279 0.22 % 393,833 391 0.40 % Time deposits 837,460 1,853 0.90 % 862,408 2,484 1.15 % 997,136 4,597 1.85 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,654,042 3,608 0.40 % 3,579,391 4,265 0.47 % 3,122,812 7,949 1.02 % Short-term borrowings 175,193 128 0.30 % 182,080 142 0.31 % 121,942 334 1.10 % Long-term debt 205,971 1,851 3.64 % 223,407 2,026 3.61 % 225,587 1,716 3.06 % Total borrowed funds 381,164 1,979 2.11 % 405,487 2,168 2.13 % 347,529 2,050 2.37 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 4,035,206 $ 5,587 0.56 % $ 3,984,878 $ 6,433 0.64 % $ 3,470,341 $ 9,999 1.16 % Noninterest bearing deposits 919,856 910,657 637,204 Other liabilities 49,003 56,898 47,010 Shareholders’ equity 516,239 505,506 515,169 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,520,304 $ 5,457,939 $ 4,669,724 Net interest income(2) $ 39,796 $ 40,244 $ 38,298 Net interest spread(2) 2.98 % 2.99 % 3.38 % Net interest margin(2) 3.10 % 3.13 % 3.60 % Total deposits(5) $ 4,573,898 $ 3,608 0.32 % $ 4,490,048 $ 4,265 0.38 % $ 3,760,016 $ 7,949 0.85 % Cost of funds(6) 0.46 % 0.52 % 0.98 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $3.5 million, $2.5 million, and $(122) thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $1.1 million, $1.5 million, and $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $531 thousand, $556 thousand, and $497 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $648 thousand, $651 thousand, and $395 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, efficiency ratio, adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio, core loans, and core commercial loans. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Total shareholders’ equity $ 511,320 $ 515,250 $ 499,081 $ 520,781 $ 500,564 Intangible assets, net (86,212 ) (87,719 ) (89,288 ) (122,420 ) (124,167 ) Tangible common equity $ 425,108 $ 427,531 $ 409,793 $ 398,361 $ 376,397 Total assets $ 5,737,312 $ 5,556,648 $ 5,330,708 $ 5,230,963 $ 4,763,909 Intangible assets, net (86,212 ) (87,719 ) (89,288 ) (122,420 ) (124,167 ) Tangible assets $ 5,651,100 $ 5,468,929 $ 5,241,420 $ 5,108,543 $ 4,639,742 Book value per share $ 32.00 $ 32.17 $ 31.00 $ 32.35 $ 31.11 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 26.60 $ 26.69 $ 25.45 $ 24.74 $ 23.39 Shares outstanding 15,981,088 16,016,780 16,099,324 16,099,324 16,089,782 Common equity ratio 8.91 % 9.27 % 9.36 % 9.96 % 10.51 % Tangible common equity ratio(2) 7.52 % 7.82 % 7.82 % 7.80 % 8.11 %

(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.

(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

Three Months Ended Return on Average Tangible Equity March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 Net income (loss) $ 21,648 $ 16,710 $ (1,975 ) Intangible amortization, net of tax(1) 1,130 1,177 1,521 Tangible net income (loss) $ 22,778 $ 17,887 $ (454 ) Average shareholders’ equity $ 516,239 $ 505,506 $ 515,169 Average intangible assets, net (86,961 ) (88,543 ) (122,948 ) Average tangible equity $ 429,278 $ 416,963 $ 392,221 Return on average equity 17.01 % 13.15 % (1.54 ) % Return on average tangible equity(2) 21.52 % 17.07 % (0.47 ) %

(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.

(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.

Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/

Three Months Ended Core Net Interest Margin March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 Net interest income $ 38,617 $ 39,037 $ 37,406 Tax equivalent adjustments: Loans(1) 531 556 497 Securities(1) 648 651 395 Net interest income, tax equivalent $ 39,796 $ 40,244 $ 38,298 Loan purchase discount accretion (1,098 ) (1,542 ) (3,023 ) Core net interest income $ 38,698 $ 38,702 $ 35,275 Net interest margin 3.01 % 3.03 % 3.51 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2) 3.10 % 3.13 % 3.60 % Core net interest margin(3) 3.02 % 3.01 % 3.31 % Average interest earning assets $ 5,198,789 $ 5,117,669 $ 4,283,268

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

Three Months Ended Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 Loan interest income, including fees $ 36,542 $ 38,239 $ 42,012 Tax equivalent adjustment(1) 531 556 497 Tax equivalent loan interest income $ 37,073 $ 38,795 $ 42,509 Loan purchase discount accretion (1,098 ) (1,542 ) (3,023 ) Core loan interest income $ 35,975 $ 37,253 $ 39,486 Yield on loans 4.32 % 4.27 % 4.92 % Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2) 4.38 % 4.33 % 4.98 % Core yield on loans(3) 4.25 % 4.16 % 4.62 % Average loans $ 3,429,746 $ 3,560,632 $ 3,436,263

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.

(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.

Three Months Ended Efficiency Ratio March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 Total noninterest expense $ 27,700 $ 31,915 $ 30,001 Amortization of intangibles (1,507 ) (1,569 ) (2,028 ) Merger-related expenses — — (54 ) Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio $ 26,193 $ 30,346 $ 27,919 Net interest income, tax equivalent(1) $ 39,796 $ 40,244 $ 38,298 Noninterest income 11,824 10,626 10,155 Investment securities gains, net (27 ) (30 ) (42 ) Net revenues used for efficiency ratio $ 51,593 $ 50,840 $ 48,411 Efficiency ratio (2) 50.77 % 59.69 % 57.67 %

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles and merger-related expenses divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.

Adjusted Allowance for Credit Losses Ratio March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,358,161 $ 3,482,223 $ 3,537,432 $ 3,597,039 $ 3,425,762 PPP loans (248,682 ) (259,260 ) (331,703 ) (327,648 ) — Core loans $ 3,109,479 $ 3,222,963 $ 3,205,729 $ 3,269,391 $ 3,425,762 Allowance for credit losses $ 50,650 $ 55,500 $ 58,500 $ 55,644 $ 51,187 Allowance for credit losses ratio 1.51 % 1.59 % 1.65 % 1.55 % 1.49 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(1) 1.63 % 1.72 % 1.82 % 1.70 % 1.49 %

(1) Allowance for credit losses divided by core loans

Core Loans/Core Commercial Loans March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Commercial loans: Commercial and industrial $ 993,770 $ 1,055,488 $ 1,103,102 $ 1,084,527 $ 864,702 Agricultural 117,099 116,392 129,453 140,837 145,435 Commercial real estate 1,693,592 1,732,361 1,707,035 1,764,739 1,780,446 Total commercial loans $ 2,804,461 $ 2,904,241 $ 2,939,590 $ 2,990,103 $ 2,790,583 Consumer loans: Residential real estate $ 474,433 $ 499,106 $ 521,570 $ 532,914 $ 554,290 Other consumer 79,267 78,876 76,272 74,022 80,889 Total consumer loans $ 553,700 $ 577,982 $ 597,842 $ 606,936 $ 635,179 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,358,161 $ 3,482,223 $ 3,537,432 $ 3,597,039 $ 3,425,762 PPP loans $ 248,682 $ 259,260 $ 331,703 $ 327,648 $ — Core loans(1) $ 3,109,479 $ 3,222,963 $ 3,205,729 $ 3,269,391 $ 3,425,762 Core commercial loans(2) $ 2,555,779 $ 2,644,981 $ 2,607,887 $ 2,662,455 $ 2,790,583

(1) Core loans are calculated as loans held for investment, net of unearned income less PPP loans.

(2) Core commercial loans are calculated as total commercial loans less PPP loans.

