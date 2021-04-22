Silencil Reviews: Negative Side Effects or Real Ingredients?

New York, NY, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Silencil is a daily solution for tinnitus sufferers and specializes in eradicating inflammation that can commonly occur in specific parts of the brain. The remedy is completely natural and includes 650mg of plant extracts to ensure that users can find relief.

Let’s paint a picture. Imagine that you hear a high-pitched ringing in your ears. Now imagine that this ringing occurs 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and that it cannot be drowned out by anything at all. If you’re one of millions of people suffering from tinnitus, you don’t have to imagine anything; this is the reality. Tinnitus has several causes. Damage in the brain and in the ears, blood pressure imbalance, anemia, overactive thyroid, tumors, and excessive loud noises are all possible causes of tinnitus. A high percentage of people who have tinnitus are elderly, but even young men and women can be forced to deal with this terrible ringing known as tinnitus.

The official product website for Silencil pays close attention to the massive psychological effects associated with prolonged exposure to tinnitus. The site’s primary speaker says that he was forced to check himself into a state mental hospital because of his tinnitus. He was prone to bouts of “rage, depression, and suicidal thoughts.” This may seem like an exaggeration, but first-hand testimonials from people with tinnitus suggest that this story is not unique at all. Tinnitus can interfere with a sufferer’s ability to enjoy music or television, speak with loved ones, or even order food. This turns the condition from a minor annoyance to a major cause of life disruption.

The founder of Silencil chose to use their harrowing and depressing moment of suicidal ideation for good. After checking out of the mental hospital, he went on to journey through the “dark side” of Big Pharma. His research exposed that, although the traditional medical industry offers very few actual medications for tinnitus, alternative medicine is capable of providing a simple way for consumers to improve their ear health and avoid the terrible sounds of tinnitus.

Silencil is an ear supplement that is specially formulated to help tinnitus sufferers regain control of their lives. We’re taking a deep dive into Silencil with today’s review. Our editors worked hard to find all of the key facts behind this formula.

What is Silencil?





Millions of people suffer from agonizing constant buzzing or low volume ringing in their ears that occurs with tinnitus. This condition seems to be grossly misunderstood. The creators behind a new product called Silencil say that the actual problem that consumers are experiencing is caused by inflammation in the brain's nerve cells. This inflammation in the brain starts by affecting the ears and is much more than the ringing – it also is a sign that worse things are happening in the brain.

Inflammation serves a purpose in the body as a warning or a signal that something is wrong. Still, lingering swelling can put unnecessary pressure on a susceptible part of the body. It can be a sign that the individual is at risk for memory loss, or they could simply be suffering from an injury that they need to heal from. Whether the ringing happens constantly or intermittently, consumers prioritize their health to make sure that this problem doesn’t worsen. Seeking out medical attention may be necessary in severe cases, but Silencil has a much different natural ringing in the ears relief solution.

Silencil contains a completely natural blend of high-quality ingredients and is incredibly pure, which is essential to be effective. The remedy specifically targets and treats the root cause of tinnitus caused by inflammation in the brain, impacting the nerve cells. Users won’t have to change their diet and will not need to incorporate an exercise routine.

Users only need one capsule a day to find relief, and Silencil is made in a facility that the Food and Drug Administration approves. Since supplements are (by definition) not regulated by the FDA, this processing is the closest compromise that users will be able to get. In fact, it is so safe that individuals who are currently diagnosed with diabetes can use it as well.

Apart from the healing that Silencil offers tinnitus sufferers, this remedy is also used to improve memory and the focus of users. It can support healthier energy levels, and it can increase the user’s general overall health.

How Does Silencil Improve Tinnitus?





In total, this formula includes 620mg of 28 all-natural plant extracts ingredients, but not all amounts of each is listed. Instead, users are just told a handful of the ingredients that users will get, including:

Skullcap

Hawthorn

Oat straw

Mucuna pruriens

Rhodiola

Vitamins B1, B2, and B6

Potassium

GABA

L-Theanine

Ashwagandha

Chamomile

Read on below to learn more information about the way that each of these Silencil ingredients work for users and find out whether or not there are legitimate negative side effects and safety concerns to be aware of or if this supplement actually has real benefits towards natural tinnitus relief.

Skullcap

Skullcap is lauded as one of the most important ingredients to the Silencil formula. For the last two centuries, the most common reason to use skullcap was to relax the body and mind. It has been used in many therapies to eliminate anxiety in nervous tension, though it can go to workstream measures to prevent convulsions.

The American version of skullcap provides the body with impressive antioxidants that can help with many health issues. In many cases, it can reduce the risk of neurological disorders that can come with age. Some of the disorders that have been incorporated into the treatment include Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and depression.

Hawthorn

Hawthorne is another star ingredient in this formula. Hawthorne is another remedy with tons of antioxidants to support the reduced inflammation that users need to heal their tinnitus. In some cases, it can lower the user's high blood pressure and blood fats. In other cases, it is used as a remedy for damaging digestion and hair loss.

Evidence suggests that hawthorn is incredibly helpful to individuals at risk for heart failure or who consistently struggle with anxiety.

Oat straw

Oat straw has a rather calming effect on the body, providing immense soothing to the nervous system that is often affected by the inflammation in the brain. It can help the nervous system respond more accurately, and it may even promote better circulation of the user's life force or Qi.

Depression is often soothed with a remedy that includes oat straw. This ingredient supports healthy digestion and regulates the blood sugar levels in the body. To help with this tinnitus issue, it alleviates inflammation and keeps the heart-healthy.

Mucuna pruriens

Mucuna pruriens is an herb that can help men who are struggling with infertility no. It also acts as an aphrodisiac, triggering the sex drive so that many other ingredients cannot. After all, that is why it is often included in male enhancement supplements.

Using Mucuna pruriens can help individuals that struggle with nervous disorders, though much more evidence is needed to show a definitive way that it does so.

Rhodiola

Rhodiola Primarily helps individuals that want to alleviate stress, which is an issue that can exacerbate inflammation in the ringing in the ears. While it has sometimes been linked to a reduced risk of fatigue, it also helps individuals that are currently battling depression.

Though it is unclear how much of this ingredient is included in Silencil, it can also promote better exercise performance, control diabetes, and prevent cancer cells from thriving.

Vitamins B1, B2, C, and B6

B and C vitamins should never be ignored or believed to be any less than any other nutrients that the body needs. The three B vitamins included in Silencil are all necessary to the health of red blood cells. In some cases, it can support better energy levels, and it can increase energy. It supports better eyesight with the circulation of healthy nutrients and can support a healthy appetite and improved digestion.

Most people include B vitamins in their daily routine to support healthy nerve function.

Vitamin C can strengthen your body's natural defense and support all body tissues' growth, repair, and development. It's involved in several body functions, including the formation of collagen, absorption of iron, proper functioning of the immune system, wound healing, and support for cartilage, bones, and teeth.

Potassium

Potassium is an essential electrolyte, regulating the fluids in the body to prevent major issues. It supports healthy muscle contractions and nerve signals, protecting the individual from unnecessary cramps.

Having adequate potassium in the diet is necessary for reducing high blood pressure, and it reduces the amount of water and general body fluids retained in the body. By regularly consuming high potassium foods, users can also reduce their risk of kidney stones and osteoporosis.

GABA

GABA is a neurotransmitter, and the body already has GABA in the brain. However, adding this nutrient to the body helps to regulate all of the processes that occur in the brain. Without it, many people fall victim to depression, insomnia, and even anxiety. As users incorporate GABA into their diet, they most likely notice improved relaxation each day.

L-Theanine

L-Theanine provides a similar impact as the rest of the ingredients, supporting the relaxation of the mind and better cognition. However, one of the main reasons that this ingredient is so helpful is due to the way that it promotes better focus. Often found in black or green tea, it can support the immune system, ease high blood pressure, and even increase weight loss for users.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha mainly helps individuals struggling with stress or anxiety, reducing depression as the brain functions correctly. It can help men with low testosterone levels, though it generally just provides improvements to the user's overall health.

Chamomile

Chamomile is one of the most common teas in the market today. Often marketed as a sleeping beverage, chamomile can help people reduce inflammation in their bodies and drift off into a relaxing sleep. It reduces high blood pressure, and it can even alleviate menstrual pain. Some people incorporated it into their treatment for cancer, while others use it to prevent such a condition.

Purchasing Silencil

With the effectiveness of this remedy, consumers can only presently purchase it on the official website. No other website or store currently has it in stock, and there’s no guarantee that this formula will still be in stock later. Consumers who want to order it while still available can choose from one of the following packages online.

One bottle for $69

Three bottles for $177

Six bottles for $294

Though users will have to pay the shipping cost on the single bottle, the other two packages are free to ship.

A money-back guarantee also covers every purchase for the first 60 days after the purchase.





Frequently Asked Questions About Silencil

How does the Silencil formula work?

The key to this remedy is that it doesn’t directly address the user’s hearing. Instead, the creators focus on the effect that the brain can have on this ringing. The ringing is caused by inflammation, putting the user at risk for memory loss and other potential health conditions that can threaten their life as they age. By correcting this inflammation, consumers can eliminate the ringing noises.

What happens as the formula works?

Initially, the Silencil formula will reduce inflammation in the brain, using skullcap and hawthorn. When the inflammation goes away, the noise vanishes from it. There’s no magical transition or sudden change beyond the lack of inflammation. Since the brain is finally free of the problem it has been facing, it starts to become healthier. Next, the users will experience improved protection against tinnitus ever coming back, which will also support the memory and overall health of the user.

Is Silencil safe to take if the user has an allergy or takes other formulas?

The point of this formula is that users can use it with any circumstance, medical condition, or age. Without any invasive application, consumers should not have any issues with the use of Silencil. However, if they are concerned about how their medications might interact, they can reach out to a medical professional first.

Are there any potential side effects of using Silencil?

No. The remedy is just made with natural ingredients, and none have been linked to damaging side effects.

If this formula is so effective, why don’t more people know about it?

Silencil’s effectiveness has nothing to do with the publicity surrounding it online. Instead, perhaps the reason consumers have not learned more about this product has to do with Big Pharma taking down the previous advertisement. Individuals that want to start on the regimen should act while the advertisement is still online.

Who will benefit the most from using Silencil?

The best part of Silencil is that almost anyone can benefit from it. If the individual is currently dealing with tinnitus and ringing in the ears, they are the perfect candidate. However, that’s not the only person that this remedy is for; individuals who believe that they are currently experiencing memory loss may find that this remedy will help them.

How long will users have to take Silencil to see results?

Most people see a long-term change after a few weeks of use, though the remedy gets to work immediately to start healing the inflammation. While some people may only need a few days to make a difference, users should continue to use this remedy for as long as they work towards relief.

What is the risk-free guarantee?

This guarantee allows users to freely try out this product without the worry of losing their investment. If the user finds that this product doesn’t work for their needs, they have up to 60 days to request a refund.

The customer service team will have any other answers that users may need by sending an email to support@silencil.com.

Summary

Silencil makes it possible for consumers to overcome the issues that they often face with inflammation in the brain. The main purpose of this formula is to help individuals alleviate the stress, pain, and auditory fluctuations of tinnitus, but it does so much more. The formula helps users that want to promote a better memory or reduce the risk of developing a cognitive disease in life. With a risk-free guarantee, users won’t have to worry about the money they spend if their tinnitus continues.

We do know that the official site for Silencil gets one thing right: tinnitus is a “living hell.” Men and women of all ages suffer from tinnitus. People in the military, aviation industry, or police force are at increased risk for tinnitus, which is often caused or worsened by extensive exposure to loud noises like gunshots or explosions. But one little-known fact about tinnitus is that it can actually be caused by tumors, brain damage, or rare disorders. We recommend that consumers suffering from tinnitus get checked out by a medical professional, as the condition can reveal a litany of extremely dangerous underlying diseases and conditions.

In a previously outdated Silencil review, the research concluded, "Silencil is a wonderful dietary supplement. While it hosts some side effects, this is because it has a staggering amount of ingredients on its roster. It tackles not just inflammation itself but also the well-being of both our body and our minds. It is an all-in-one package that goes beyond what it was expected of. The mixture of herbal ingredients helps a lot, and it is a very refreshing touch in the right direction. What is more, the costs are not too high, and they are affordable to a certain extent." As the saying goes, a half truth is more misleading than a lie, and while the prior Silencil review did an above average job encapsulating the tinnitus formula, it left out a few key caveats covered in the research above. To date, when splitting the question down the middle of the negative Silencil side effects vs the tinnitus relief benefits to be had, this natural formula certainly does help stack the odds back in your favor as additional support when and where needed most.

Silencil’s formula is filled to the brim with ingredients proven to positively impact the ears. Additionally, some ingredients in this formula are shown to have benefits for people suffering from tinnitus. This annoying and depressing ringing in the ears can quickly become a major disruption in the lives of sufferers, and Silencil offers a potential tinnitus relief solution for those suffering from the dreadful ringing in the ears.

Official Website:

Contact Details: Silencil

Email: support@silencil.com

