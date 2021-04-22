Hollywood Actress Demi Mann on the Importance of Earth Day and Saving the Planet

Los Angeles, CA, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Day is today, and it comes at a time when global warming is leading the planet towards a potentially catastrophic outcome. Polar ice caps are melting, sea levels are rising, and species face extinction. As the world knows now, the driving force behind these environmental changes is greenhouse gas emissions. Exacerbating the problem is pollution and deforestation. On Earth Day, as world leaders meet at the Global Climate Summit to commit their countries to taking action, Hollywood actress Demi Mann gives her thoughts on the importance of saving our planet for future generations.

“The children and grandchildren of the planet will be able to inherit only one planet from us,” Demi says. “Will we leave them one that is healthy or one that is devastated by manmade disasters? I think we all know what we want that answer to be. However, we are running out of time to avoid the worst outcomes of climate change. While we have been talking about pollution and greenhouse gas emissions for years, we must translate that into real action. Every world leader and every individual must do their part to protect our fragile planet.”



Demi supports the United Nations’ recommendations that global greenhouse gas emissions be lowered by 7.6% annually until 2030. “We must do what we can to keep global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees celsius,” she says. “If we fail to do this, we will see worse heat waves and stronger storms that will affect the lives of countless people.”



She is thankful that so many nonprofits and passionate environmentalists have been fighting for years to save the planet. “Their work has been admirable. Unfortunately, it’s not enough. Emissions are still rising despite the brief decrease we saw last year from the pandemic’s lockdown. One cause of emissions is forest fires, like those that break out every year in places like California and Brazil. The Amazon has lost millions of acres, contributing to climate change. We are destroying precious environmental resources that our planet needs in order to be healthy.”



Demi believes that to keep world temperatures from rising to potentially disastrous levels, every person must reduce their carbon footprint. “Driving less is an important step to take,” she says. “Carbon dioxide emissions from transportation pollute our cities and contribute to global warming. If you can walk to school, work, or the store, you can reduce your impact on the planet. Remember to keep your car’s tires aired up since low tire pressure can hurt your fuel economy. Carpooling is also a great way to help reduce emissions.”



Flying less is another option. “This is hard, I admit,” says Demi. “Sometimes the distances you have to travel are so great that flying can be the only feasible form of travel. If that’s the case for you, why not budget into your trip a donation to a few organizations that support sustainable living? That way you’ll be able to lessen the impact of flying on the environment. It could be a good trade.”



What you eat can make a difference, too. “Livestock are responsible for a sizable percentage of emissions - 14.5%,” Demi states. “By eating fresh fruits and vegetables, you can reduce your carbon footprint. You can see that we all have the ability to make many choices, big or small, that will lead our planet in a healthier direction.”



Demi is hopeful that the Global Climate Summit will lead Earth in a new direction. “We need our leaders to make commitments to the health of our planet and to follow through with them. However, protecting our planet is really on all of us,” she says. “Remember that there is no one who cannot make a difference. It is up to us to make sure that the planet we leave for the next generation is as beautiful as we can make it.”



