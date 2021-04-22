Flat Belly Fix Reviews – Real Weight Loss System or Fake Results?

Los Angeles, CA, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Flat Belly Fix is a weight loss program sold exclusively online through TheFlatBellyFix.com.

By following the guides, eBooks, and lessons in The Flat Belly Fix, you can purportedly lose a significant amount of weight in a short period of time – all with limited diet or exercise required.

Does The Flat Belly Fix really work? Or is it yet another overhyped weight loss program backed by limited scientific evidence? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about The Flat Belly Fix.

What is The Flat Belly Fix?

The Flat Belly Fix is a package of digital products teaching you simple ways to lose weight.

You buy the digital guides online through TheFlatBellyFix.com, then implement the lessons into your daily life. By following the lessons, you can purportedly lose weight and enjoy significant benefits without much effort, dieting, or exercising.

Your purchase includes all of the following:

The 21 Day Flat Belly Fix System

The Flat Belly Fix Smoothie Recipe eBook

7-Minute Flat Belly Protocol

Personal Coaching

You buy The Flat Belly Fix online, then get instant access to all of the above components.

The Flat Belly Fix was originally known as The 21 Day Flat Belly Fix System, and it’s still marketed under this name. It’s also known as The Flat Belly Fix. The program has been sold online in various forms through Clickbank and other merchants since 2016.

The program was created by a person who helped his “crippled wife” shed 23 pounds of unwanted fat while completely flattening her belly. His wife did not starve herself, nor did she do any exercise – yet she still lost a significant amount of weight by following The Flat Belly Fix program.

Obviously, all weight loss guides make similar claims. Most guides claim to help you flatten your belly, lose weight, and enjoy other benefits with limited diet or exercise. You should be skeptical any time someone claims you can lose a significant amount of weight without diet or exercise. However, let’s take a closer look at how The Flat Belly Fix works.

How Does The Flat Belly Fix Work?

The Flat Belly Fix uses intermittent fasting, a balanced diet, and similar strategies to help you lose weight.

Fasting is associated with health benefits. Studies show that your body rejuvenates itself when fasting. You create more growth hormones when fasting. By fasting regularly, you could lose weight and enjoy other benefits.

The Flat Belly Fix introduces you to fasting and other weight loss strategies in a way that’s easy for anyone to understand.

The man who created The Flat Belly Fix developed the program with three goals:

Goal #1: To Tell the Truth About Weight Loss: The maker of The Flat Belly Fix claims that “greedy fat cats in the pharmaceutical and weight loss industries” have kept the cure for weight loss secret for years. These people make billions of dollars per year through diet pills, weight loss shakes, and medical treatments. They suppress real cures for weight loss. The maker of The Flat Belly Fix wanted to create a program that revealed the truth about exercise and weight loss.

Goal #2: To Make It Easy for Anyone to Follow: Some weight loss plans involve complicated steps, expensive diet programs, and complicated exercises. The Flat Belly Fix was developed to be as easy as possible for anyone to do, even if you have limited experience.

Goal #3: To Make the Weight Loss Results Transformational: The Flat Belly Fix sales page is filled with stories of people who lost significant amounts of weight after following the program – all with limited dieting or exercising required. People claim to have lost anywhere from 20 to 80 pounds while following the program. The creator of The Flat Belly Fix wanted the results to be “transformational,” changing the way you feel about your body “in just a few short days of weeks.”

Overall, The Flat Belly Fix claims to give you the “simple secret to losing weight permanently” without dieting, exercising, or exerting any effort. Just follow the strategies in The Flat Belly Fix, then lose a substantial amount of weight within a few weeks. That’s it.

What Will You Learn in The Flat Belly Fix?

The Flat Belly Fix covers dozens of weight loss tips, dieting strategies, recipe guides, and more. Some of the topics covered in the eBook include:

Elevate Fat Burning Hormones: The makers of The Flat Belly Fix claim to have identified “the master fat burning hormone.” By activating this hormone using simple strategies, you can purportedly lose massive amounts of weight without exercising or dieting. The Flat Belly Fix claims to raise levels of this fat burning hormone by 1,300% in women and 2,000% in men, turning your body into “a raging fat-burning furnace every night,” burning unwanted fat while you sleep with zero effort required.

White Fat Fuel Secret: The Flat Belly Fix mentions something called the “white fat fuel secret.” By taking advantage of this secret, you can purportedly force your body to stop feasting on sugar as your primary energy source – and force it to start burning fat instead. The strategies in The Flat Belly Fix will purportedly force your body to start “gobbling up your white fat like pudding,” leaving only beneficial brown fat behind.

Thyroid Accelerator: The Flat Belly Fix teaches you a thyroid accelerator technique that can increase your thyroid to 11 automatically, increasing your rate of weight loss. The makers of The Flat Belly Fix claim anyone with a 4th grade education can understand this strategy and implement it today, making it easier than ever to lose weight.

Reverse Skin Aging: As you get older, your skin naturally starts to show signs of your age. The Flat Belly Fix doesn’t just teach you how to lose weight: the program also claims to teach you how to turn back the clock on your skin, giving you the same clear, vibrant skin you had when you were younger – no matter your age or history.

Reduce Depression Chemicals in your Brain: The Flat Belly Fix features a simple dietary trick that “reduces the depression chemicals in your brain almost instantly.” By implementing this trick in your lifestyle, you can purportedly improve your mood in just 1 to 2 days. Instead of relying on medication, exercise, or dieting to improve your mood, you can reduce depression chemicals with a simple fix. You’ll no longer be tired and grumpy all the time.

Reduce the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes by 33%: The Flat Belly Fix claims to have identified a strategy that will reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 33%. All you need to do is make a tea. The Flat Belly Fix features a tea recipe that can purportedly reduce your risk of diabetes.

Stop Your Hunger Cravings: Hunger cravings can ruin your weight loss and dieting goals. The Flat Belly Fix claims to teach you how to activate your satiety switch, flipping the switch on your hunger to ensure you never get food cravings again. Food cravings are all about hormones and blood sugar. By balancing food cravings and blood sugar, you can purportedly maximize the effects of your diet.

Feed your Libido: The right foods can feed your libido and increase your sex drive. The Flat Belly Fix claims to teach you how to feed your libido with a cheap and abundant food. That food is “unsexy,” but it can purportedly feed your libido.

How to Avoid Boomerang Dieting: Many people lose weight following a diet for the first few weeks, only to regain this weight when they stop the strict diet. The Flat Belly Fix teaches you how to avoid boomerang dieting with easy, effective weight loss strategies. That’s why The Flat Belly Fix claims to offer permanent weight loss instead of short-term results.

Reduce Inflammation: The Flat Belly Fix claims to “reduce cancer-causing inflammation” throughout your body without relying on dangerous or expensive drugs. By adjusting your diet and adding more antioxidant-rich foods, you could reduce inflammation throughout your body.

Increase Bone Density: The Flat Belly Fix even claims to increase your bone density without exercising. By following the “one simple trick” in The Flat Belly Fix, you can purportedly increase your bone density with zero weight lifting required.

By following all of these tips, you can purportedly lose a substantial amount of weight within just 3 weeks (21 days) of following the program. Just follow the strategies above, then start losing a significant amount of weight.

The Story Behind The Flat Belly Fix

The Flat Belly Fix was created by a man named Todd who helped his wife Tara lose a significant amount of weight.

One night, Tara woke up screaming. She was frustrated with her weight gain. Tara felt like she had tried every diet and exercise program in the world – yet nothing seemed to work.

Todd wanted to help. He decided to take action. He started researching natural cures for weight loss, including the best foods, therapies, and strategies for losing weight.

Tara and Todd are both cops. They were in good shape when they were younger. As they got older, however, they gained weight. By the time they were in their 40s, Tara and Todd knew they started to take action.

In The Flat Belly Fix, you can discover the strategies Tara and Todd used to lose a significant amount of weight.

Todd claims his wife ultimately lost 23 pounds of weight after just a few weeks of following The Flat Belly Fix. Todd also describes his wife as “crippled” because she has severe back pain. Tara’s weight issues left her with a bad back. Despite having a bad back, Tara was able to follow Todd’s recommended weight loss tips and ultimately lose a significant amount of weight.

To make a long story short, Tara lost 23 pounds in just 3 weeks of following Todd’s program. Inspired by her success, Todd wanted to share the program with the world. He packaged it up into a digital eBook, and Todd and Tara now sell the program online as The Flat Belly Fix.

(SPECIAL OFFER) Click Here to Get Flat Belly Fix with an Exclusive Discount Price Online

Scientific Evidence for The Flat Belly Fix

Obviously, all weight loss plans promise to offer easy, fast, and effective weight loss. Unfortunately, most of these programs don’t work. Is The Flat Belly Fix backed by scientific evidence? Or is it yet another overhyped weight loss program?

The sales page for The Flat Belly Fix is filled with stories of people who have followed the program and lost a significant amount of weight – all without diet and exercise. Todd claims he tested his program on family and friends and was impressed with the results.





Some of Todd’s results, according to testing among friends and family, included:

His friend John, an overweight truck driver, lost 12 pounds in four days of following The Flat Belly Fix program, with zero exercise whatsoever

Tara’s sister had been heavy her whole life, then dropped multiple pant sizes after just three weeks of using The Flat Belly Fix

Todd’s friend Peter lost 84 pounds in a “couple months” of following The Flat Belly Fix, while Peter’s wife lost 21 pounds from her petite body while following the program

Todd claims he tested his program on men and women between ages 16 and 76 and witnessed more powerful weight loss results

Based on these results, Todd insists his formula is proven to work as advertised, leading to substantial weight loss in a short period of time with zero effort, exercising, or dieting required.

Unfortunately, Todd does not cite any evidence proving these gains but is going off of all of the personal feedback received through the hundreds and thousands who have followed The Flat Belly Fix system. He did not publish his clinical trial in a peer-reviewed journal, nor did he share his study online. Losing 84 pounds in two months without exercising is rare – even if you’re overweight and following a strict weight loss program.

The Flat Belly Fix’s sales page cites just one study as proof the program works. The study was published in 1988. In that study, researchers analyzed the effects of fasting on weight loss and hormone secretion. After analyzing fasting in men and women, researchers found that fasting could increase the secretion of growth hormones.

(HUGE SAVINGS TODAY) Click Here to Get Flat Belly Fix System For The Lowest Price Right Now

Other studies have validated the use of fasting.

As Harvard Medical School explains, fasting and intermittent fasting are more popular today than ever. Today, more people use fasting or intermittent fasting strategies to enhance weight loss results. Some people find they eat less food when intermittently fasting. Others find they have more energy.

In this 2019 review, researchers analyzed dozens of studies on fasting and intermittent fasting to determine the effects. Researchers found that fasting was evolutionarily embedded within our physiology. When we fast, it triggers cellular functions at the root levels of our body. Cells function differently when fasting.

After analyzing dozens of studies on humans and animals, researchers found that fasting improves metabolism, lowers blood sugar, reduces inflammation, and improves a range of health issues – from arthritic pain to asthma. Researchers also found that fasting helped to clear out toxins and damaged cells, lowering the risk of cancer while enhancing brain function, among other benefits.

In The Flat Belly Fix, you’ll learn about fasting and other strategies for weight loss. By fasting effectively, you can lose weight without exercising. Some people use intermittent fasting to lose weight successfully – even if they’re eating the same foods they normally do, intermittent fasting encourages them to eat less of that food.

Ultimately, The Flat Belly Fix was not created by doctors, certified nutritionists, or others with unique insight into weight loss. We’re also skeptical of some of the weight loss claims made online, including losing 80+ pounds within just two months without exercising. However, the program uses proven weight loss techniques – like fasting and a balanced diet – to teach people how to effectively lose weight.

ALSO READ: Flat Belly Fix Customer Reviews and User Testimonials: Will It Work For You Too?

What’s Included with The Flat Belly Fix?

The Flat Belly Fix includes everything you need to lose weight and follow the program. You pay online, then receive instant access to all books, guides, and PDF files in the program.





The program includes:

The 21 Day Flat Belly Fix System: This eBook introduces you to The Flat Belly Fix program and how it works. It teaches you how fasting works and how you can use fasting to lose a substantial amount of weight within just 21 days – all with zero exercise required. This is the same program that has helped people lose as much as 80+ pounds in just two months. By following The Flat Belly Fix for just 21 days, you can purportedly lose a significant amount of weight.





The 7-Minute Flat Belly Protocol: This eBook teaches you how a simple, 7-minute exercise can help you flatten your belly. It’s no secret that abdominal workouts can tighten your belly. Some people perform abdominal exercises daily to keep a flat belly. In this eBook, you can discover a simple, 7-minute exercise you can perform at home 4 or 5 days per week to flatten your belly. Although Todd claims his program can help people lose weight without exercising, he also claims exercising can enhance the weight loss benefits.





Flat Belly Fix Smoothie Recipes: Smoothies can be packed with superfoods, minerals, vitamins, nutrients, and herbal extracts – all while helping you feel full and eat less. This recipe book teaches you the best smoothies to make for weight loss.





Coaching: When you buy The Flat Belly Fix today, you get access to one month of personal coaching from Todd and his team. This personal coaching can teach you customized exercises and weight loss strategies to maximize the effectiveness of The Flat Belly Fix program.

Access to Private Facebook Group: After buying The Flat Belly Fix, you get access to a private Facebook group featuring other people who have purchased The Flat Belly Fix. You can share your success, interact with others, and share tips to enhance the program.

(LOWEST PRICE ONLINE) Get the Flat Belly Fix Directly from the Official Website for the Biggest Discount

The Flat Belly Fix Pricing

The Flat Belly Fix is priced at $37.





You receive instant access to the program after you buy it. All products are digital, and you can download the eBooks immediately after your purchase is confirmed.

The Flat Belly Fix Refund Policy

The Flat Belly Fix is backed by a 60 day refund policy. You can request a complete refund on The Flat Belly Fix within 60 days if you’re unsatisfied with the program for any reason.

If you did not experience powerful weight loss within 60 days of following The Flat Belly Fix, or if you’re unhappy with the advice for any reason, then you can request a complete refund.

About Rogue Syndicate Inc.

The Flat Belly Fix is published online by a company named Rogue Syndicate Inc. That company partnered with Clickbank to sell the weight loss manual.

Rogue Syndicate, Inc. is based in British Columbia, Canada. The company is led by Todd Lamb, who is also the co-founder of PureLife Organics Inc. Todd claims to have 17+ years of experience as a police officer. Many of the strategies in The Flat Belly Fix are strategies he used during his career in law enforcement.

You can contact Rogue Syndicate via the following:

Email: service@theflatbellyfix.com

Final Word

The Flat Belly Fix is a weight loss manual sold online through TheFlatBellyFix.com. By following the lessons in The Flat Belly Fix, you can purportedly lose a significant amount of weight in a short period of time – all without starving yourself or exercising.

To learn more about The Flat Belly Fix or to buy the program online today, visit TheFlatBellyFix.com.

Official Website: https://theflatbellyfix.com/

Contact Details: The Flat Belly Fix

Email: service@theflatbellyfix.com

About MarketingByKevin.com

This product review is published by Marketing By Kevin. Marketing By Kevin reviews are researched and formulated by a group of experienced natural health advocates with years of dedication and determination to finding the highest quality health products and wellness programs available. It should be noted that any purchase derived from this resource is done at your own peril. It is recommended to consult with a qualified professional healthcare practitioner before making an order today if there are any additional questions or concerns. Any order finalized from this release’s links are subject to the entire terms and conditions of the official website’s offer. The researched information above does not take any direct or indirect responsibility for its accuracy.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission to Marketing By Kevin if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team and please know we only recommend high quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Product support: service@theflatbellyfix.com

Media Contact: info@marketingbykevin.com

Attachment