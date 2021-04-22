Bearclaw Capital Announces New Chief Financial Officer and Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bearclaw Capital Corp. (“Bearclaw” or the “Company”) (NEX:BRL.H) is pleased to announce the appointment of Connie Hang as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Hang has over 20 years of finance, accounting and management experience in a variety of industries including mining and energy. Over the past 12 years, Ms. Hang has acted as an advisor, officer and director for various public and private companies both domestic and internationally based. Ms. Hang has been providing financial accounting services to the Company since 2010. From 1999 to 2009, Ms. Hang held senior positions with professional accounting firms involved in tax and audit practices. Ms. Hang is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada and British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Accounting Science from the University of Calgary.

The Company also regrets to announce that Arthur William Lilly passed away during the first quarter of 2021. Mr. Lilly served as a director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company since 2008. Mr. Lilly made valuable contributions during his tenure of over a decade with the Company. He will be missed.

The Company further announces the appointment of Arthur Willson Lilly as an independent director of the company. Mr. Lilly has been involved in private and public companies for over twenty-five years.

The appointment of Ms. Hang and Mr. Lilly is subject to regulatory approval.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Scott M. Ross, President

71030-3552 West 41st Avenue

Vancouver, British Columbia, V6N 4J9

Tel: 604-803-4883

Email: scott.ross@bearclawcapitalcorp.com

