Smilz CBD Gummies Review - Pure Broad Spectrum Hemp Formula?

Have you been contemplating what type of CBD product to go with? Does the thought of consuming an oil-based solution excite you less compared to say, edibles or gummies? If the answer is yes, gummies are in no way less effective than oils. For starters, consumers are guaranteed to know how much CBD is consumed with every gummy, whereas in the case of CBD oils, it really comes down to how much gets squeezed through a dropper. Then there’s taste as a factor, which is more subtle with gummies than their oil-based counterparts.

One company not only considered taste and effectiveness when creating their take on CBD gummies, but also consumers’ ideologies. The question that they have everyone asking is why choose between pure and full spectrum, when a balance of the two can be accessed. Without further ado, the following review will highlight the intentions, features, pros and cons and prices of “Smilz Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies.”

What are Smilz Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies?

As hinted in the name, Smilz has recently launched their take on CBD gummies. Unlike most CBD gummies presently available in the market, Smilz offers a tasteful yet comforting experience. Research has since proven that a formula composed of different cannabinoids and plant extracts is far more beneficial than relying on pure CBD.

In this case, individuals can think of Smilz CBD gummies as one that reaches a favorable compromise between full spectrum and pure CBD. With these premium quality, broad spectrum CBD gummies, individuals can finally go about their days, while achieving a sense of balance during the day and restfulness at night. All things considered; the time has finally come to evaluate Smilz Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies.

What features do the Smilz CBD Gummies carry?

There are number of features that require further discussion prior to placing an order. Summarized below are based on the information provided by the Smilz team:

#1. U.S. Based Product

For starters, this supplement is based in the U.S., and all of the manufacturing processes have been conducted in an FDA-approved, GMP-certified facility. This is great seeing how stringent the country is regarding CBD ingestion. That said, just because this formula abides by U.S. regulation, it does not mean that all countries follow suit. Ultimately, individuals should do their due diligence prior to placing an order.

#2. Ingredients & Concentration per Serving

The ingredients found in Smilz CBD Gummies include CBD hemp extract, corn syrup, sugar, gelatin, citric acid, sorbitol and natural and artificial flavors, as well as food coloring, coconut oil and carnauba wax. While the advertisement suggests the use of all-natural ingredients, there are some components that are far from natural. In addition, each gummy constitutes 10mg of broad spectrum CBD. This concentration sits at the lower end of the typical range of CBD concentration found in gummies.

#3. Broad-spectrum CBD

Speaking of broad-spectrum CBD, this is simply the combination of unique cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. Earlier, we mentioned that these gummies are a favorable compromise. What we mean by this is that individuals who want an entourage effect of sorts, can experience them without any traces of THC. This would still be preferred over pure CBD, but research on the usefulness of full spectrum over broad spectrum is somewhat limited.

#4. Nutrition

Nutrition-wise, each gummy contains 8.5 calories, which are further broken down in terms of 2.1 grams of carbohydrates, 1.3 grams of sugar, 0.1 grams of protein and 0.7mg of sodium.

#5. Transparency and Safety

When it comes to the actual contents of the Smilz Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies, a third-party lab testing company called Botanacor is supposedly responsible for their Certificate of Analysis (COA).

#6. Zero Pesticides

The cultivation processes have been protected against the use of pesticides. The team at Smilz affirms that they are dedicated to remaining eco-conscious throughout the entire process, i.e., from cultivating to harvesting to bottling.

#7. 90-day Money-back Guarantee

Each bottle has been protected by a 90-day money-back guarantee. If the Smilz Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies do not bring satisfactory results, customer service can be contacted for a refund as long as it is done within 90 days from the day the supplements have been received. For any questions and/or concerns regarding this:

Mail: 9454 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 300, Beverly Hills, CA 90212

9454 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 300, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Call: 1 (888) 966-3119

1 (888) 966-3119 Submit a Form to: https://smilz.com/contact





How should Smilz Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies be taken?

One to two CBD gummies have been recommended every four to six hours or once an optimal dose has been reached. Given the uncertainties that come with determining an appropriate dose, a good rule of thumb that the Smilz CBD gummies team suggests is to take 1 to 6mg for every 10 pounds of body weight. For instance, someone who weighs 150lbs will likely need 15 to 25mg, whereas someone who weighs 200lbs could benefit from a concentration that ranges between 20 and 33mg.

As a safety precaution, individuals are strongly advised against taking more than 6 CBD gummies at a time. Moreover, if any side effects do arise as a result of increasing the recommended doses, it is best to put aside the gummies until a physician approves of its uses again.

How much do Smilz Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies cost?

Each Smilz Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies bottle has been formulated to last a minimum of one month. Listed below are three different price points based on quantities purchased:

1 Month Supply: $60.04 each

$60.04 each 3 Month Supply: $49.97 each

$49.97 each 5 Month Supply: $39.74 each





Meet the Smilz team

Smilz is a cannabis company that aims to deliver products that are effective, health-improving and tasteful. From the cultivation processes to the harvesting and extraction processes, the team at Smilz insists that they operate in the best interests of their customers and the environment. Forget pesticides, and harmful chemicals, as these have been avoided altogether. Here are a couple of words found on their official website:

“At Smilz, we inspire people. We help them choose wisely to become who they are for what they will become. Become Limitless in your pursuit that sets your soul on fire.”

Final Verdict

In summary, Smilz Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies offers consumers a taste of the entourage effect, but without any traces of THC. Each gummy contains 10mg, with the entire bottle containing a total of 300mg of broad-spectrum CBD.

Based on the concentration per serving, the number of gummies found per bottle and the range of CBD concentration by body weight, this solution might not be appropriate for all. The prices would not be justifiable for someone who weighs more than 150lbs because the ingested servings will go up, decreasing supply. In other words, a one-month supply might become a 15-day supply, which does not seem like a reasonable purchase.

This is not to say that Smilz Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies are ineffective, but instead, price as a factor would not be met if a month-long supply is done earlier. Another area of confusion that requires clarifying is the “prepared for” part of the Certificate of Analysis, which does not list “Smilz” as the company. In fact, the certificate provided for the gummies belongs to a CBD oil. All-in-all, we highly recommend everyone to do their due diligence and to seek clarity from the customer service team before proceeding with an order. For more on Smilz Broad Spectrum CBD gummies, visit here>>>.

