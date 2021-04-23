Amino H2O Reviews (Yoga Burn) Real Weight Loss Supplement?

Denver, CO, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Amino H2O is a nutritional supplement sold online by Yoga Burn and Zoe Bray-Cotton.

The supplement claims to support your body’s ability to lose weight. By taking Yoga Burn Amino H2O daily, you can complement the effects of your weight loss routine, losing more weight than you normally would.

Does Amino H2O really work? How does Amino H2O work? Find out everything you need to know about Yoga Burn’s Amino H2O supplement today in our review.

What is Amino H2O?





Amino H2O is a weight loss supplement sold exclusively online through YogaBurnChallenge.com.

Created by Zoe Bray-Cotton and the Yoga Burn team, Amino H2O can purportedly enhance the effectiveness of your workout routine, helping you lose more weight.

Amino H2O is calorie-free, carb-free, sugar-free, gluten-free, and vegan. You take it daily to enhance your workout results. It can give you more energy without relying on stimulants like caffeine.

Anyone can take Amino H2O to complement weight loss. However, the supplement is specifically marketed towards people who want to enhance the effectiveness of their Yoga Burn workouts, including the Yoga Burn Total Body Challenge and other yoga programs.

Here’s how the official Amino H2O website explains the benefits of the supplement:

“Amino H2O was developed to support a calm, steady and reliable stream of energy, focus and mental clarity without the caffeine crash or undesirable jitters that come with coffee and "energy drinks". This is especially important for women that want to feel centred when practising Yoga.”

Just mix one scoop of Amino H2O with water, a shake, or the beverage of your choice, then take the supplement daily to complement your weight loss goals.

How Does Amino H2O Work?

Every weight loss supplement claims to boost energy and weight loss performance using natural ingredients. What makes Amino H2O different from other weight loss formulas? Why is it superior to an average amino or BCAA supplement?





The bulk of Amino H2O’s formula consists of four amino acids, including L-leucine, L-isoleucine, L-valine, and L-glutamine.

Leucine, isoleucine, and valine are branched chain amino acids (BCAAs). They’re three essential amino acids that typically come together in an amino acid supplement. Amino H2O, for example, uses a 2:1:1 concentration of the three amino acids.

Many people take amino acid or BCAA supplements daily to boost muscle growth. Your body uses amino acids to create protein, and protein is the building block of muscle. Amino acids are precursors to protein within your body. Your body needs amino acids to build protein. Your body also needs amino acids for other crucial functions.

In addition to helping with muscle growth, Amino H2O and other BCAA supplements help with exercise performance. They can increase your endurance, for example, helping you work out for a longer period of time.

Some BCAA supplements also help with weight loss, enhancing the post-workout fat burning effects. They could help you push yourself further during a workout, leading to more weight loss and calorie burning.

Amino H2O by Yoga Burn contains a blend of amino acids to help you achieve your weight loss goals, including three BCAAs and L-glutamine.

What Does Amino H2O Do?

Zoe Bray-Cotton and the Yoga Burn team claim you can take Amino H2O “each and every day and at any time of the day” to enjoy results.

However, they specifically recommend taking the supplement before, during, and after your workouts for the best results – similar to how you would take any BCAA supplement.

Individual results vary. However, Amino H2O is marketed as a way to complement weight loss results, enhance fat burning, boost post-workout muscle recovery, and enjoy other benefits.

Some of the promoted benefits on the official Yoga Burn Amino H2O product page include:

Crush hunger cravings

Improve fat loss

Improve lean muscle

Improve strength and recovery

Avoid bloating or eating extra calories

Enjoy a pure, steady, and reliable stream of all-day energy without a crash or jitters

Amino H2O packages all of these benefits into a “refreshing and delicious formula.” The formula uses sucralose and natural flavors to add sweetness and flavor to the blend. Just mix it with water, then drink it daily to get the advertised benefits.

Zoe Bray-Cotton is confident the formula works on anyone:

“I’m talking about what I consider to be the most perfect and complete complement to your healthy lifestyle and your fitness routine that can help deliver you the results you desire faster, easier, and more enjoyably than you have ever thought possible.”

Because of all of these benefits, Zoe Bray-Cotton recommends the supplement to anyone following the Yoga Burn program, including the Yoga Burn Total Body Challenge.

How Do BCAAs Work?

Branched chain amino acids (BCAAs) consist of three essential amino acids, including leucine, isoleucine, and valine. Amino H2O has these three BCAAs in a 2:1:1 concentration.

These three amino acids are called branched chain amino acids because they’re the only three amino acids with a chain branching to one side.

Because of this chain, BCAAs play a crucial role in muscle formation. They make up a large portion of the amino acids in your body.

Leucine, isoleucine, and valine are considered essential amino acids. An essential amino acid is an amino acid that your body cannot produce on its own. You need to get them from your diet.

Your body uses BCAAs as the building blocks for protein and muscle. That’s why many bodybuilders – or anyone who exercises regularly – take BCAA supplements before, during, or after a workout.

Some studies show that BCAAs also play a role in regulating blood sugar, fatigue, energy production, and more.

Here’s how Zoe Bray-Cotton explains the benefits of Amino H2O on the official website:

“Amino H2O was designed exclusively for active women like us. And, it’s the perfect solution for helping to protect, preserve, and improve our lean muscle, strength, and curves while also helping to increase fat burning, energy, endurance, recovery, hydration, and mental focus.”

Overall, BCAAs are crucial for overall health and wellness, and they’re particularly important if you are exercising regularly.

How Do Electrolytes Work?

Amino H2O doesn’t just contain BCAAs: it also contains electrolytes, including magnesium, sodium, and potassium.

Electrolytes are the minerals found in certain energy drinks, sports drinks, and nutritional supplements. They’re crucial for hydration. Your body needs electrolytes to function. If your blood has low levels of electrolytes, then drinking water alone will not hydrate you.

You sweat out electrolytes during physical activity. As you work out, you lose electrolytes. This can leave you feeling fatigued. It can make your muscles feel sore. It can delay recovery.

That’s why many athletes take electrolyte supplements or sports drinks. They contain the electrolytes your body needs to recover from a workout.

Amino H2O contains potassium, sodium, and magnesium (between 3% and 4% of your daily recommended value), which are the three best-known electrolytes in sports drinks today. These electrolytes can replenish your body’s natural stores. In combination with the BCAAs in Amino H2O, they could energize you, hydrate you, and ensure you maximize the effectiveness of your workout.

Amino H2O Ingredients

The makers of Amino H2O disclose the full list of ingredients and dosages upfront, making it easy to compare Amino H2O to other BCAA and electrolyte supplements sold online today.





Overall, Amino H2O contains similar ingredients to an average BCAA or electrolyte supplement. It also has a strong dosage: with 12.37g per serving, you get 9.5g of BCAAs in each scoop, including 7g of BCAAs and 2.5g of L-glutamine. All of these are considered strong serving sizes, and they’re similar to the doses seen in bodybuilding BCAA supplements, post-workout recovery supplements, and other formulas sold online today.

Here are all of the ingredients in a single scoop (12.37g) serving of Amino H2O:

90mg of vitamin C (100% DV)

20mg of calcium (2% DV)

16mg of magnesium (4% DV)

60mg of sodium (3% DV)

180mg of potassium (4% DV)

7g of a BCAA 2:1:1 blend with L-leucine, L-isoleucine, and L-valine

2.5g of L-glutamine

Other ingredients, including citric acid, natural flavors, silica, sucralose, FD&C red #40, and yellow #5

Overall, Amino H2O contains a straightforward list of ingredients similar to what you see in any other BCAA supplement. Because Amino H2O has 0g of sugar, it uses sucralose as a sweetener instead. The formula also gets its unique color through red and yellow dyes.

How to Take Amino H2O

The makers of Amino H2O recommend taking one scoop of the formula each morning with water:

Mix each serving (one level scoop) with 8 to 14 fl oz of water, adjusting for personal taste preference

Shake well and consume within 30 to 60 minutes of mixing

Take Amino H2O before, during, and after exercise, or between meals on non-exercise days

You can also mix Amino H2O with a shake or the beverage of your choice. However, because the formula has a strong flavor on its own, it’s best to mix it with water.





You can mix Amino H2O into a water bottle or shaker bottle, then bring it to the gym with you. People generally take BCAA supplements before, during, and after a workout. By keeping Amino H2O beside you throughout your workout, you can stay energized for the length of the workout while giving your body the ingredients it needs after the workout.





Scientific Evidence for Amino H2O

There’s plenty of scientific evidence supporting the use of BCAAs and L-glutamine for weight loss, energy, and post-workout recovery. Your body needs these ingredients, and many people take BCAA supplements daily for that reason.

Overall, Amino H2O contains similar ingredients to any BCAA or amino acid supplement, making it easy to evaluate the science behind it.

In this 2011 study, researchers found a connection between branched chain amino acid (BCAA) intake and weight loss. Researchers found that people who took high levels of BCAAs per day had lower incidents of being overweight or obese. To come to that conclusion, researchers analyzed 4,429 men and women between ages 40 and 59. People who had high daily intake of BCAA tended to be in better shape than people who had low daily BCAA intake.

Other studies have validated the weight loss effects of BCAAs. In this 2018 study, researchers gave 6g of BCAAs or a placebo to women every day, then asked them to follow a reduced calorie diet. Women maintained a caloric deficit of 500 calories per day over a four week period. At the end of the study, researchers found that BCAAs did not significantly affect weight loss. However, researchers found improvements in body composition in the BCAA group, including waist to hip ratio and lean legs, among other benefits.

Multiple studies have validated the use of BCAA supplements for weight loss, energy, and post-workout recovery. In this 2018 study, researchers found that BCAA supplementation helped reduce muscle soreness after exercise, helped with recovery, and improved exercise performance, among other benefits.

Amino H2O doesn’t just contain BCAAs: it also contains an amino acid called glutamine. L-glutamine is the most abundant and versatile amino acid in the body. It’s crucial for immune function, circulation, metabolism, and more. Some studies show that taking a glutamine supplement can help with everything from muscle building to immune system efficiency to metabolism and weight loss.

Amino H2O also contains electrolytes. People with electrolyte imbalance could develop metabolic disorders when they don’t address this electrolyte imbalance over time. Having too many electrolytes or too few electrolytes can even send you to the emergency room. As Stanford Medicine explains, electrolyte supplements don’t prevent illness in athletes, nor do they provide 100% protection from hot temperatures. However, they can support performance in various ways.

Overall, Amino H2O contains ingredients similar to any amino acid or BCAA supplement, but in natural and potent form. The formula contains ingredients that could support weight loss, energy, and post-workout recovery, among other benefits.

Amino H2O Pricing

Amino H2O is priced at $69 per bottle, although the price drops to $59 or $49 per bottle when ordering 3 to 5 units.

Here’s how pricing breaks down on the official YogaBurnChallenge.com website:

1 Bottle: $69 + $9.95 Shipping

$69 + $9.95 Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 + $9.95 Shipping

$177 + $9.95 Shipping 6 Bottles: $294 + $9.95 Shipping

Most BCAA supplements are priced between $20 and $40 per bottle and contain similar ingredients to Amino H2O. At $69 per bottle, Amino H2O is one of the costliest BCAA supplements available today.





Amino H2O Refund Policy

Amino H2O is backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days with no questions asked.

If you are unsatisfied with Amino H2O for any reason, or if you did not experience any noticeable benefits after taking the supplement, then you are entitled to a complete refund within 60 days of your original purchase date.

Returns Address: 6000 Pardee Road, Taylor, MI 48180, USA

About Yoga Burn

Amino H2O is sold online by Yoga Burn, a fitness and lifestyle enhancement website designed and created by Zoe Bray-Cotton and Digital Health Solutions, Inc.

Yoga Burn offers supplements, yoga guides, weight loss programs, and other products online. Zoe uses her ten years of yoga instruction experience to build fitness and health products.

Today, Yoga Burn has helped people around the world discover new yoga strategies for weight loss. The company is best-known for its Yoga Burn Total Body Challenge, an all-in-one workout program that teaches you how to lose weight using yoga, as well as the Yoga Burn Renew supplement.

You can contact Yoga Burn and the Digital Health Solutions team via the following:

Email: support@yogaburnchallenge.com

support@yogaburnchallenge.com Phone: 1 (866) 730-7334

1 (866) 730-7334 Returns Address: 6000 Pardee Road, Taylor, MI 48180, USA

6000 Pardee Road, Taylor, MI 48180, USA Mailing Address: Digital Health Solutions Inc., Braemar Court, Deighton Road, St. Michael BB 14017 Barbados

Final Word

Amino H2O is a high-priced BCAA supplement marketed as a weight loss aid, all-day energy booster, and post-workout recovery solution.

By taking Amino H2O daily, you can give your body the amino acids and electrolytes you need to stay active and energized throughout the day. The supplement contains three BCAAs and L-glutamine at a high dose, giving your body the ingredients it needs for recovery and energy.

Although Amino H2O contains strong doses of all advertised ingredients, it is on the higher end of price but it is often the case that you get what you pay for, and if you want results, Zoe Bray-Cotton's Yoga Burn Amino H20 BCAA supplement is the way to go today. Some may also take issue with the use of dyes, sucralose, and other ingredients (these are relatively common in health supplements these days), it is 100% caffeine free and stimulant free. If there are any negative side effects when using Yoga Burn's BCAA supplement or feel the urge to ask more before ordering, make sure to reach out to customer support first.

To learn more about Amino H2O or to buy the supplement today, visit YogaBurnChallenge.com.

Official Website: https://yogaburnchallenge.com/amino-aff/

Contact Details: Amino H2O

Email: support@yogaburnchallenge.com

Phone: 1 (866) 730-7334

