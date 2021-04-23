English Finnish

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release 23 April 2021 at 7:45 EET

Verkkokauppa.com decided on the payment of quarterly dividend

The Board of Directors of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has decided today, on the basis of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2021, that a dividend of EUR 0.057 per share (in total EUR 2,549,581.33 in total) be distributed from retained earnings.

The dividend will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company’s shareholders’ register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the dividend on 27 April 2021. The dividend will be paid on 4 May 2021.

Verkkokauppa.com’s Annual General Meeting, held on 25 March 2021, resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to decide at its discretion on the distribution of dividends. Based on the authorization, the total amount of the quarterly dividend distribution shall not exceed EUR 0.174 per share. Unless the Board of Directors decides otherwise or the possible changes in the rules and regulations of the Finnish book-entry system require otherwise, the authorization will be used to distribute dividend further two times during the period of validity of the authorization as follows: an instalment not exceeding EUR 0.058 per share with the payment date on 27 July 2021; and an instalment not exceeding EUR 0.059 per share with the payment date on 2 November 2021. In this case, The Board will make a separate resolution on the distribution of dividends. The company will separately publish announcements of such Board resolutions.

Before the Board of Directors implements the resolution regarding the distribution of dividend, it must assess, from the viewpoint of Company’s financial position, whether the requirements in the Finnish Companies Act for the distribution of dividend are fulfilled.

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell

CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Marja Mäkinen

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com in short

Verkkokauppa.com is Finland’s most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer, with the aim to sell to products to its customer at probably always cheaper prices. Depending on the season, the Company markets, sells, and distributes some 60,000–70,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its webstore, retail stores, and network of pick-up points. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 pick-up points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and it is headquartered in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. The Company’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker symbol VERK.