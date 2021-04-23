AS Tallinna Vesi will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for the 1st quarter of 2021

English Estonian

AS Tallinna Vesi invites its shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, introducing the results for the first quarter of 2021.The webinar is scheduled for 30 April 2021 at 11:00 am (EET) and will be held in English. The webinar will be hosted by Kristi Ojakäär, Chief Financial Officer, and Aleksandr Timofejev, Chief Operations Officer.

The questions will be answered by Kristi Ojakäär and Aleksandr Timofejev after the presentation. We encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar takes place, by 9:00 am (EET) on April 30 at the latest, to laura.korjus@tvesi.ee. Questions can also be asked during the webinar.

To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7965867599439776781. The registration will be open until 30 April at 9:00 am (EET). When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only a few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically.

Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and made available online for everyone on the company’s website at www.tallinnavesi.ee and on Nasdaq Baltic YouTube account.



Laura Korjus

Head of Communications

AS Tallinna Vesi

(+372) 626 2271

laura.korjus@tvesi.ee



