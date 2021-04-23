QPR Software Interim Report January - March 2021

QPR SOFTWARE STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, APRIL 23, 2021 AT 9:00 AM

Profitability improved and net sales increased, driven by software sales

January - March 2021

  • Net sales increased to EUR 2,904 thousand (January – March 2020: 2,789).
  • Software net sales increased 6%, license and SaaS net sales grew, but maintenance net sales decreased.
  • Consulting net sales were on the same level as in previous year.
  • International net sales represented 50% of Group net sales (50).
  • Operating result (EBIT) increased to EUR 286 thousand (45) and was 10% of net sales (2).
  • Expenses were smaller than in the previous year mainly due to smaller reseller commissions. Direct sales represented a significantly larger proportion of software sales than in the previous year.
  • Result before taxes EUR 206 thousand (36).
  • Earnings per share EUR 0.014 (0.001).

 

Business operations

QPR Software´s mission is to make customers agile and efficient in their operations. We innovate, develop, and sell software aimed at analyzing, monitoring, and modeling operations in organizations. Furthermore, we offer customers consulting services related to our software.

 

Outlook for 2021 (unchanged)

The exceptional circumstances caused by the pandemic continue to have an impact on our business, but we are already seeing signs of normalization in software purchase decisions. Based on actual sales performance in early 2021 and current sales funnel, QPR expects net sales to grow in 2021 (2020: EUR 8,971 thousand).

QPR plans to moderately increase its sales, marketing and product development costs this year. Despite the planned increase in costs, the Company estimates EBITDA and operating result to improve compared to 2020.


KEY FIGURES

     
EUR in thousands,
unless otherwise indicated		Jan-Mar,
2021		Jan-Mar,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-Dec,
2020
     
Net sales2,9042,78948,971
EBITDA56639045248
 % of net sales19.514.0 2.8
Operating result28645530-936
 % of net sales9.81.6 -10.4
Result before tax20636467-952
Result for the period170111,450-812
 % of net sales5.90.4 -9.0
     
Earnings per share, EUR
(basic and diluted)		0.0140.0011,450-0.068
Equity per share, EUR0.1760.224-210.161
     
Cash flow from operating
activities		906409122334
Cash and cash equivalents85757250185
Net borrowings1-343-100762
Gearing, %0.0-12.3-10038.0
Equity ratio, %40.951.4-2034.6
Return on equity, %32.51.61,955-34.1
Return on investment, %38.17.1440-28.0


REPORTING

QPR Software innovates, develops, sells and delivers software and services in international markets aimed at facilitating operational development in organizations. QPR Software reports one operating segment: Operational development of organizations. In addition to this, the Company reports revenue from products and services as follows: Software licenses, Renewable software licenses, Software maintenance services, SaaS (Software-as-a-service) and Consulting.

Recurring revenue reported by the Company consists of Saas net sales, Renewable software licenses and Software maintenance services.

Software licenses are sold to customers for perpetual use or for an agreed, limited period. Renewable software licenses are sold to customers as a user right with an indefinite duration. These contracts are automatically renewed at the end of the agreed period, usually one year, unless the agreement is terminated within notice period. Renewable license revenue is recognized at one point in time, in the beginning of the invoicing period.

Geographical areas reported are Finland, the rest of Europe (including Russia and Turkey), and the rest of the world. Net sales are reported according to the customer´s headquarter location.


REVIEW BY THE CEO

The year 2021 had a positive start with an increase in net sales and a significant profitability improvement, despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

In the past year we have strengthened our process mining business by recruiting new sales and development resources. This year we will continue this development by building new sales and consulting partnerships especially in our European key markets. The new visual reporting tool in QPR ProcessAnalyzer software has helped to expand its use in customer organizations and further strengthened the competitiveness of this product. Furthermore, performance in processing large amounts of data has been significantly improved, and the software is now available localized in eight languages. Great user experience, high performance and excellent service scalability remain our priorities.

To support our process modeling customers in their operations and quality systems, we will continue this year the development of a new software tool QPR BusinessPortal. With the help of this tool, our customers can  communicate their processes and quality documentation to their personnel, as well as to get better visibility to their service and application portfolios. QPR BusinessPortal is now on a piloting phase and will be fully launched to the markets this year.

The excellent sales development of our performance management software QPR Metrics in the Middle East market was continued in February, when QPR signed a major agreement with a large central government organization to deliver strategy management solution. The value of the deal is approximately EUR 1.2 million, and we estimate that almost EUR 1 million of the deal value will be booked into net sales over the course of 2021. Based on this deal, actual sales performance in early 2020 and current sales funnel, we expect net sales to grow in 2021. Furthermore, profitability is expected to improve, despite the planned moderate increase in sales, marketing and product development costs.

Jari Jaakkola
CEO


NET SALES DEVELOPMENT 

January – March 2021

Net sales in the first quarter increased to EUR 2,904 thousand (2,789). The share of recurring revenue was 44% of net sales (47).

New software license net sales amounted to EUR 734 thousand (587) and grew by 25 %, due to increase in international software sales. Renewable software license net sales decreased to EUR 443 thousand (487), which was  mainly due to customer transitions to use our cloud services (SaaS).

Software maintenance net sales were EUR 518 thousand (571), and decreased by 9% mainly due to decrease in international channel sales.

SaaS net sales amounted to EUR 323 thousand (263). Consulting net sales remained on the same level than in the previous year and amounted to EUR 886 thousand (880).

International net sales increased by 4%, as well as net sales in Finland. Of the Group net sales, 50% (50) derived from Finland, 24% (26) from the rest of Europe (including Russia and Turkey) and 26% (24) from the rest of the world.


NET SALES BY PRODUCT GROUP

     
EUR in thousandsJan-Mar,
2021		Jan-Mar,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-Dec,
2020
     
Software licenses734587251,344
Renewable software licenses443487-9900
Software maintenance services518571-92,195
Cloud services323263231,081
Consulting88688013,452
Total2,9042,78948,971


NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA

     
EUR in thousandsJan-Mar,
2021		Jan-Mar,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-Dec,
2020
     
Finland1,4481,38944,718
Europe incl. Russia and Turkey687733-62,474
Rest of the world769667151,780
Total2,9042,78948,971


FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

January – March 2021

The Group´s operating result (EBIT) was EUR 286 thousand (45) and represented 10% of net sales (2). The increase in operating result was mainly due to higher net sales and smaller reseller commissions than in the previous year. The share of direct sales in new software sales increased significantly from the previous year. Personnel expenses increased to EUR 1,772 thousand (1,739) and represented 78% of fixed costs.  Outlays in European sales resources, general salary increases as well as higher bonus reservations in short-term incentive system increased our personnel expenses. On the other hand, expenses were lowered by temporary part-time lay-offs in January-March. The Group´s fixed costs in the reporting period were EUR 2,281 thousand (2,304).

Result before taxes was EUR 206 thousand (36) and result for the period was EUR 170 thousand (11). Taxes recorded for the period were EUR 35 thousand (25) and earnings per share (basic and fully diluted) were EUR 0.014 (0.001).


FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 906 thousand (409). Increase in cash flow was mainly due to higher net sales and a decrease in operative working capital. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period were EUR 857 thousand (572).

Net financial expenses were EUR 80 thousand (9) and included a one-off guarantee payment related to a closed project. The payment was made in January 2021.

Investments totaled EUR 184 thousand (278) and were mainly product development expenditure.

The  Group´s financial position is good. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period were EUR 857 thousand (572), and in addition the Group has access to EUR 1.3 million other short-term financial instruments. At the end of the period, the Group had a short-term bank loan of EUR 700 thousand and no long-term interest-bearing bank loans. The gearing ratio was 0% (-12). At the end of the reporting period, the equity ratio was 41% (51).


PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

QPR innovates and develops software products that analyze, measure and model operations in organizations. The Company develops the following software products: QPR ProcessAnalyzer, QPR EnterpriseArchitect, QPR ProcessDesigner, and QPR Metrics.

In the first quarter product development expenses were EUR 486 thousand (579). Product development expenses worth EUR 174 thousand (231) were capitalized. The amortization of capitalized product development expenses was EUR 178 thousand (226). The amortization period for capitalized product development expenses is four years.


PERSONNEL

At the end of the reporting period, the Group employed a total of 81 persons (82). The average number of personnel during the reporting was 84 (83).

The average age of employees is 42.2 (42.1) years. Women account for 22% (21) of employees and men for 78% (79). Of the total, 18% (17) work in sales and marketing, 44% (44) in consulting and customer care, 30% (32) in product development and 8% (9) in administration.

For incentive purposes, the Company has a bonus program that covers all employees. Short term remuneration of the top management consists of salary, fringe benefits, and a possible annual bonus based mainly on the Group and business unit net sales performance. Furthermore, the Company has a key employee stock option plan in use.


SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS

     
Trading of sharesJan-Mar,
2021		Jan-Mar,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-Dec,
2020
     
Shares traded, pcs666,969253,0971641,403,426
Volume, EUR1,420,641546,9991602,825,365
% of shares5.62.1 11.7
Average trading price, EUR2.132.16-12.01
     
Shares and market capitalizationMar 31,
2021		Mar 31,
2020		Change,
%		Dec 31,
2020
     
Total number of shares, pcs12,444,86312,444,863-12,444,863
Treasury shares, pcs457,009457,009-457,009
Book counter value, EUR0.110.11-0.11
Outstanding shares, pcs11,987,85411,987,854-11,987,854
Number of shareholders1,2891,167101,240
Closing price, EUR2.081.9382.24
Market capitalization, EUR24,934,73623,136,558826,852,793
Book counter value of all treasury
shares, EUR		50,27150,271-50,271
Total purchase value of all treasury
shares, EUR		439,307439,307-439,307
Treasury shares, % of all shares3.73.7-3.7


GOVERNANCE

In March 2021, the Board of Directors gave a notice to the shareholders of QPR Software Plc that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday March 25, 2021. The Board of Directors of the Company resolved on extraordinary measures pursuant to the temporary legislation approved by the Finnish Parliament. In order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held without shareholders’ presence at the Meeting venue. Participation and exercise of shareholder rights in the Meeting was possible only by way of proxy representation, by submitting counterproposals and asking questions in advance.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board's proposal that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2020.  The Annual General Meeting made an advisory decision on the Remuneration Report and decided to approve the presented Remuneration Report.

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of Board Members is four (4) and elected Pertti Ervi, Matti Heikkonen, Antti Koskela and Jukka Tapaninen members of the Company´s Board of Directors. The term of office of the members of the Board of Directors expires at the end of the next Annual General Meeting. At its organizing meeting, the Board of Directors elected Pertti Ervi as its Chairman.

The Annual General Meeting elected Authorized Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab as QPR Software´s auditor with Miika Karkulahti, Authorized Public Accountant, acting as principal auditor. The term of office of the auditor expires at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting decided to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on conveyance of the own shares held by the Company (share issue) either in one or in several occasions. The share issue can be carried out as a share issue against payment or without consideration on terms to be determined by the Board of Directors.

All authorizations of the Board and other decisions made by the previous Annual General Meeting are available in their entirety in the stock exchange release published by the Company on March 25, 2021. The release can be found in Investors section of the Company's website, https://www.qpr.com/investors/stock-exchange-and-press-releases.


EVENTS AFTER THE REVIEW PERIOD

The Company has no significant events after the review period to report.


SHORT-TERM RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Internal control and risk management at QPR Software aims to ensure that the Company operates efficiently and effectively, distributes reliable information, complies with regulations and operational principles, reaches its strategic goals, reacts to changes in the market and operational environment, and ensures the continuity of its business.

QPR has identified the following three groups of risks related to its operations: risks related to business operations (country, customer, personnel, legal), risks related to information and products (QPR products, IPR, data security) and risks related to financing (foreign currency, short-term cash flow). The Company has an insurance policy covering property, operational and liability risks.

Financial risks include reasonable credit risk concerning individual business partners, which is characteristic of any international business. QPR seeks to limit this credit risk by continuously monitoring standard payment terms, receivables and credit limits.

Approximately 63% of the Group’s trade receivables were in euro at the end of the quarter (52). At the end of the quarter, the Company had not hedged its non-euro trade receivables.

Risks and risk management practices related to the Company’s business are further described in the Annual Report 2020, pages 22-24 (https://www.qpr.com/investors/financial-information/annual-reports)


FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In 2021, QPR Software Plc will publish its financial information, in Finnish and English, as follows:

Half-year Financial Report 1-6/2021: Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Interim Report 1-9/2021: Friday, October 22, 2021


QPR SOFTWARE PLC
BOARD OF DIRECTORS

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT

     
EUR in thousands, unless
otherwise indicated		Jan-Mar,
2021		Jan-Mar,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-Dec,
2020
     
Net sales2,9042,78948,971
Other operating income -- 100
     
Materials and services337440-231,422
Employee benefit expenses1,7721,73926,649
Other operating expenses2282204753
EBITDA56639045248
     
Depreciation and amortization280345-191,183
Operating result28645530-936
     
Financial income and expenses-80-9786-16
Result before tax20636467-952
     
Income taxes-35-2539140
Result for the period170111,450-812
     
     
Earnings per share, EUR
(basic and diluted)		0.0140.0011,450-0.068
     
Consolidated statement of
comprehensive income:		    
 Result for the period170111,450-812
Other items in comprehensive
income that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss:		    
 Exchange differences on
 translating foreign operations		1139-3
Total comprehensive income172121,344-814


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

EUR in thousandsMar 31,
2021		Mar 31,
2020		Change,
%		Dec 31,
2020
     
Assets    
     
Non-current assets:    
 Intangible assets2,0332,02212,054
 Goodwill5135130513
 Tangible assets16410064176
 Right-of-use assets121226-47211
 Other non-current assets27762347277
Total non-current assets3,1082,92363,231
     
Current assets:    
 Trade and other receivables2,6492,698-22,901
 Cash and cash equivalents85757250185
Total current assets3,5063,27073,086
     
Total assets6,6146,19376,317
     
Equity and liabilities    
     
Equity:    
 Share capital1,3591,35901,359
 Other funds2121021
 Treasury shares-439-4390-439
 Translation differences-67-653-69
 Invested non-restricted equity fund5505
 Retained earnings1,3111,907-311,126
Equity attributable to shareholders of
the parent company		2,1902,788-212,004
     
Current liabilities:    
 Interest-bearing liabilities700- 700
 Interest-bearing lease liabilities158229-31247
 Advances received1,26376665527
 Accrued expenses and prepaid income1,6931,853-92,305
 Trade and other payables61055610533
Total current liabilities4,4243,405304,313
     
Total liabilities4,4243,405304,313
     
Total equity and liabilities6,6146,19376,317


CONSOLIDATED CONDENCED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

     
EUR in thousandsJan-Mar,
2021		Jan-Mar,
2020		Change,
%		Jan-Dec,
2020
     
Cash flow from operating activities:    
 Result for the period170111,450-812
 Adjustments to the result203389-481,135
 Working capital changes678232,84545
 Interest and other financial
 expenses paid		-142-22-555-40
 Interest and other financial
 income received		213-8827
 Income taxes paid-5-5-1-21
Net cash from operating activities906409122334
     
Cash flow from investing activities:    
 Purchases of tangible and
 intangible assets		-157-301-48-1,098
Net cash used in investing activities-157-301-48-1,098
     
Cash flow from financing activities:    
 Proceeds from short term
 borrowings		700- 700
 Repayments of short term
 borrowings		-700-50040-500
 Payment of lease liabilities-89-7618-261
Net cash used in financing activities-89-576-84-61
     
Net change in cash and cash
equivalents 		660-468241-825
Cash and cash equivalents
at the beginning of the period		1851,035-821,035
Effects of exchange rate changes
on cash and cash equivalents		125152-25
Cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the period		85757250185


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

        
EUR in thousandsShare
capital		Other
funds		Translation
differences		Treasury
shares		Invested non-
restricted
equity fund		Retained
earnings		Total
Equity Jan 1, 20201,35921-66-43951,8822,762
Stock option scheme
     1414
Comprehensive income  1  1112
Equity March 31, 20201,35921-65-43951,9072,788
Stock option scheme     4242
Comprehensive income  -4  -823-826
Equity Dec 31, 20201,35921-69-43951,1272,004
Stock option scheme     1414
Comprehensive income  1  170172
Equity March 31, 20211,35921-68-43951,3112,190


NOTES TO INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES

This report complies with requirements of IAS 34 ”Interim Financial Reporting”. Starting from the beginning of 2021, the Group has applied certain new or revised IFRS standards and IFRIC interpretations, as described in the Consolidated Financial Statements 2020. The implementation of these new and revised requirements has not impacted the reported figures. For all other parts, the accounting principles and methods are the same as they were in the 2020 financial statements.

When preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is required to make estimates and assumptions regarding the future and to consider the appropriate application of accounting principles, which means that actual results may differ from those estimated.

All amounts presented in this report are consolidated figures, unless otherwise noted. The amounts presented in the report are rounded, so the sum of individual figures may differ from the sum reported. This report is unaudited.


INTANGIBLE AND TANGIBLE ASSETS

    
EUR in thousandsJan-Mar,
2021		Jan-Mar,
2020		Jan-Dec,
2020
    
Increase in intangible assets:   
 Acquisition cost Jan 111,98711,15911,159
 Increase174228828
    
Increase in tangible assets:   
 Acquisition cost Jan 12,6222,4872,487
 Increase1050135


CHANGE IN INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

    
EUR in thousandsJan-Mar,
2021		Jan-Mar,
2020		Jan-Dec,
2020
    
Interest-bearing liabilities Jan 1947784784
Proceeds from short term borrowings70021947
Repayments789576784
Interest-bearing liabilities Sep 30858229947


PLEDGES AND COMMITMENTS

     
EUR in thousandsJan-Mar,
2021		Jan-Mar,
2020		Dec 31,
2020		Change,
%
     
Business mortgages (held by the Company)2,3862,3822,3870
     
Minimum lease payments based on lease agreements:    
 Maturing in less than one year7870
 Maturing in 1-5 years5147-25
Total122214-10
     
Total pledges and commitments2,3982,4042,4010


CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT BY QUARTER

      
EUR in thousandsQ1
2021		Q4
2020		Q3
2020		Q2
2020		Q1
2020
      
Net sales2,9042,3411,8012,0412,789
Other operating income--7525-
      
Materials and services337443279260440
Employee benefit expenses1,7721,6791,4741,7571,739
Other operating expenses228193232109220
EBITDA56627-109-60390
      
Depreciation and amortization280211304324345
Operating result286-184-413-38445
      
Financial income and expenses-80-8-66-9
Result before tax206-191-419-37836
      
Income taxes-35347457-25
Result for the period170-157-345-32111


GROUP KEY FIGURES

    
EUR in thousands, unless
otherwise indicated		Jan-Mar or
Mar 31, 2021		Jan-Mar or
Mar 31, 2020		Jan-Dec or
Dec 31, 2020
    
Net sales2,9042,7898,971
Net sales growth, %4.11.5-5.7
EBITDA566390248
 % of net sales19.514.02.8
Operating result28645-936
 % of net sales9.81.6-10.4
Result before tax20636-952
 % of net sales7.11.3-10.6
Result for the period17011-812
 % of net sales5.90.4-9.0
    
Return on equity (per annum), %32.51.6-34.1
Return on investment (per annum), %38.17.1-28.0
Cash and cash equivalents857572185
Net borrowings1-343762
Equity2,1902,7882,004
Gearing, %0.0-12.338.0
Equity ratio, %40.951.434.6
Total balance sheet6,6146,1936,317
    
Investments in non-current assets1572781,210
 % of net sales5.410.013.5
Product development expenses4865792,050
 % of net sales16.720.822.9
    
Average number of personnel848386
Personnel at the beginning of period888383
Personnel at the end of period818188
    
Earnings per share, EUR
(basic and diluted)		0.0140.001-0.068
Equity per share, EUR0.1760.2240.161



