Avance Gas Holding Ltd – Cancellation of subsequent offering

Hamilton, Bermuda , 23 April 2021 . Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Avance Gas Holding Ltd (the "Company", OSE ticker code "AGAS") on 8 April 2021 regarding the successful completion of the NOK 555 million private placement at a price of NOK 43 per share (the "Private Placement") and a conditional subsequent offering of up to 644,950 new common shares in the Company (the "Subsequent Offering").

Since the announcement of the successful completion of the Private Placement, the Company's shares have traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange, with significant trading volumes, at prices below the subscription price in the Private Placement of NOK 43 per share.

Accordingly, any shareholders wishing to neutralize the dilutive effect of the Private Placement have had the opportunity to purchase shares in the Company in the market, at prices below what would have been the subscription price in the Subsequent Offering.

The Company has therefore resolved to cancel the Subsequent Offering.

