Vast Resources plc

23 April 2021

Vast Resources plc

(‘Vast’ or the ‘Company’)

Issue of Equity

Total Voting Rights

Further to the announcement of 20 April 2021, and the Proposed Capital Reorganisation, the Company now announces the issue of 98 ordinary shares of 0.1p each at 0.1p per share in the Company (the “Shares”) in order that the total number of ordinary shares in issue is exactly divisible by 100, thus enabling the Capital Reorganisation to be effected.

Application is being made for the Shares, which will rank pari passu with all other existing ordinary shares, to be admitted to trading on AIM (“Admission”). Admission is expected on or around 29 April 2021.

At Admission, the Company's issued share capital is expected to consist of 21,300,489,500 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.1p each, with voting rights ("Ordinary Shares"). The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury and accordingly the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is expected to be 21,300,489,500.

Subject to the Resolution put to the General Meeting on 5 May 2021 relating to the Capital Reorganisation being approved, application has also been made for the resultant expected entire issued share capital comprising 213,004,895 new ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.1p each in their consolidated form (the “New Ordinary Shares”) to be admitted to trading on AIM (“New Ordinary Shares Admission”). Subject as aforesaid, the New Ordinary Shares Admission would take place at 08.00 on 6 May 2021.

