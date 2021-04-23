Poundless Program Reviews: Legit Weight Loss Results System?

Chicago, IL, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Poundless Program is a weight loss program that is made to help guide you into losing up to 57 pounds of fat.

By following the Poundless Program weight loss strategies in the eBooks and PDFs, you can purportedly lose a significant amount of weight in a short period of time.

Does The Poundless Program really work? Can you really lose 57 pounds by following the program? Find out everything you need to know about this weight loss system and how it works today in our review.

What is The Poundless Program?

The Poundless Program is a weight loss program sold exclusively online through PoundlessProgram.com.

The program consists of eBooks, digital guides, and online manuals. You buy the program online, then receive instant access. You can start implementing the lessons immediately.

According to the official website, one man lost 57 pounds of excess body fat while following The Poundless Program. That man needed to lose weight to give his daughter a kidney that would save her life. He lost a significant amount of weight in a short period of time, ultimately saving his daughter’s life.

How Does The Poundless Program Work?

The Poundless Program is based on the idea that small strategies can change the way your body approaches appetite, weight loss, and dieting.

By making small changes to your lifestyle today, you can snowball those changes into significant improvements.

Inside The Poundless Program, you’ll get basic advice about the right foods to eat for losing weight, including foods to add to your diet and foods to avoid.

The program also includes a book of five minute workouts you can perform at home. You don’t need to spend hours at the gym to lose weight. Sometimes, a five minute daily workout is all you need.

Other topics covered in The Poundless Program include smoothie recipes, the value of healthy foods, and naturally lowering your body’s setpoint weight to ensure effective weight loss results.

The program also emphasizes the importance of detoxifying your body. Some of the smoothie recipes in The Poundless Program claim to specifically target heavy metals, toxins, and inflammation in your body, for example. By detoxifying your body, you can cleanse it of harmful compounds.





Three Myths About Weight Loss

Adam, the person who created The Poundless Program, claims big pharmaceutical companies, supplement companies, and food companies have teamed up to suppress the real cures for weight loss. These groups make billions off of fat people, and they want to keep people overweight.

With that in mind, Adam claims these groups promote certain myths about weight loss:

Myth #1: Dieting Will Help You Lose Weight: Adam claims it’s a myth that dieting will help you lose weight. He claims restricting calories and following a careful diet are “worthless” because they fail “again and again.” He claims starvation dieting is worth for your health than being overweight, and that it actually contributes to weight gain in the long run by wrecking your metabolism. For all of these reasons, Adam recommends that you don’t diet, count calories, or restrict what you eat to lose weight.

Myth #2: Calories Are All the Same: Some people claim a calorie is a calorie. 10 calories of chocolate is the same as 10 calories of salmon. However, Adam says that’s not true because foods have different macronutrient levels. Some foods are rich with protein, vitamins, and minerals, for example, while others are rich with processed sugars and fats. Although the number of calories might be equal, the nutritional value of foods is not equal.

Myth #3: You Need to Exercise “Like a Crazy Person” to Lose Weight: Adam claims you don’t need to exercise much to lose weight. In fact, he recommends against exercising “like a crazy person” because it puts too much stress on your metabolism and body. Your body produces cortisol when you work out, and cortisol can force you to gain weight. Countless studies show that exercise is good for weight loss, but Adam advises against it.

Overall, Adam claims that dieting and exercising will not lead to significant weight loss results:

“…no diet, exercise programs or restrictions will help you achieve your weight loss goals…these are not the true cause of your weight loss resistance.”

Instead, Adam claims The Poundless Program will target the root cause of your weight loss issues without requiring you to diet, exercise, or exert much effort.

The Story Behind The Poundless Program

The Poundless Program was created by a 49-year old man named Adam Diehl. Adam lives near Greensboro, North Carolina with his wife and two daughters.





Adam describes himself as “just your average Joe.” He works as a search and rescue team crew leader. He claims he was on the ground during Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and Hurricane Dorian in 2019. On the official program website, Adam mentions that he has “dedicated [his] life to helping others,” which is why he is motivated to share The Poundless Program with the world.

Like many men, Adam gained weight as he got older. He was no longer the slim, skinny person he was in high school. He had gained a significant amount of weight over the years.

Adam didn’t see his weight gain as a big deal until he had a “silent heart attack.” Adam was 75 pounds overweight, clinically obese, and out of shape. His doctor ordered an EKG. Based on the results of the EKG, Adam’s doctor warned him he had “one foot in the grave.” His doctor told him to lose weight or die.

After the diagnosis, Adam tried weight loss routines, trendy diets like the Atkin’s diet and paleo diet, and exercise systems. Nothing worked. Adam claims he struggled to lose weight and keep it off.

Things changed when Adam’s daughter was diagnosed with kidney disease.

Adam’s daughter needed a kidney transplant. After a multi-year battle with kidney failure, doctors told Adam that his daughter would die without receiving a kidney. Adam wanted to give his daughter his kidney, but he was too overweight for the surgery.

Adam started researching natural cures for weight loss. He needed a way to lose weight quickly and easily.

That’s when Adam’s cousin Nicholas came to visit from Italy. Adam describes Nicholas as “some kind of Roman god” because of his impeccable body. Adam asked Nicholas how he did it, and Nicholas revealed his secrets.

Nicholas told Adam that big pharmaceutical companies and big food manufacturers have teamed up to keep Americans fat. He claims it’s impossible to diet and exercise your way to weight loss. Instead, you just need to eat specific foods.





To make a long story short, Adam claims to have lost 57 pounds of weight with minimal effort using The Poundless Program. Three years later, his daughter is happy, healthy, and successful. Adam lost weight and saved his daughter’s life thanks to The Poundless Program.

Creating a Setpoint to Lose Weight

Adam claims one of his best tricks for losing weight is to create a setpoint. A setpoint is your target weight. By setting the target weight in your mind, you subconsciously force your body to reach that target weight.





Here’s how Adam explains the unique concept:

“…it’s all down to this hidden process that is plotting against you every day making your body hold on to excess pounds…and it’s known by the name of “YOUR SETPOINT”. In short, your setpoint is the weight your body wants to be at and works to maintain by regulating your hormones that control your metabolism and hunger levels…”

If you don’t create a setpoint in your brain, then your body doesn’t know how much weight to lose. Adam claims it’s “like a thermostat.” All you need to do is think about how much weight you want to lose, and your body will subconsciously create hormones to reach that target weight:

“Your brain receives information through hormone signals from your body fat, muscles, pancreas liver and sensory organs at all times…And controls your appetite, digestion, energy balance and metabolism...which automatically maintain body fat at a specific level, otherwise known as your setpoint.”

Creating a setpoint isn’t as easy as thinking about it. Your body naturally raises or lowers your setpoint based on your diet, exercise habits, and body composition.

However, Adam claims you can naturally lower your setpoint to solve your weight loss problems.

How to Naturally Lower your Setpoint to Lose Weight

Adam believes lowering your setpoint can force your body to lose weight. When you lower your setpoint, you tell your body that you want to lose weight. Your body produces hormones to reach that target weight. It controls your appetite, influences your metabolism, and makes other changes to ensure you reach your setpoint and your target weight.

In The Poundless Program, Adam teaches you natural ways to lower your setpoint.

You can discover exercises, therapies, movements, and tricks to naturally lower your body’s setpoint. These strategies force your body into alignment, ensuring all your body systems reach towards a common goal.

By eating the right foods, performing the right exercises, and making other basic changes to your life, you can purportedly lower your setpoint naturally, making it easy to lose weight.

Benefits of Lowering your Setpoint

Adam claims that lowering your setpoint will lead to significant weight loss and health benefits. By following The Poundless Program, you can naturally lower your setpoint and achieve significant benefits.

Here are some of the benefits of lowering your setpoint, according to The Poundless Program’s sales page:

Reverse brain inflammation

Regenerate cells throughout your body

Rebalance the metabolic hormones that wreak havoc in your body and digestive bacteria

Remove the blockages forcing your body to cling to every ounce of fat no matter how little you eat or how much you exercise

How to force your body to work like the body of a skinny person, turning your metabolism into a fat burning furnace

How to get rid of unwanted pounds and keep them off for good

How Much Weight Can You Lose with The Poundless Program?

Adam claims he lost a significant amount of weight with The Poundless Program. Because of his success with the program, he wanted to share it with the world.

The first day he started the program, Adam claims he lost 2 pounds.

Over the next few days, Adam continued to lose weight. After one week of following The Poundless Program, Adam claims he lost 12 pounds “without a single minute of exercise and with just a few incredibly simple ingredient replacements.”

Within three weeks of starting The Poundless Program, Adam had lost 37 pounds. He also had lower blood pressure and better cholesterol.

Eventually, Adam lost 63 pounds by following The Poundless Program. He claims he also became “physically healthier than 95% of the population” after following the program. Despite being on medication for blood pressure and cholesterol, Adam claims he threw these medications in the garbage because he no longer needed them – all because he followed The Poundless Program.

Adam also claims he ran a clinical trial with The Poundless Program where the average person lost 37 pounds. Some people lost more, and some people lost less, but the average weight loss was 37 pounds.

Based on the official Poundless Program website, you can expect to lose an average of 37 pounds while following The Poundless Program, with some people (like Adam) losing 37 pounds in just three weeks.

What Will You Learn in The Poundless Program?

The Poundless Program features everything you need to follow the program, lose a significant amount of weight, and get the best body possible.

Some of the topics covered in the program include:

A comprehensive and easy-to-follow list of surprising foods to add to your diet toady to lose weight and revitalize your health

Delicious, detoxifying, easy-to-make smoothie recipes to enhance usefulness, eliminate destructive toxins, and get rid of heavy metals and free radicals in your body

A 21-day step-by-step action plan for jumpstarting your metabolism and helping you lose weight

Everything you need to know to lose weight quickly, easily, and efficiently

How to reset your body and increase your metabolism while restoring your hormones, healing your gut, and getting rid of inflammation

Overall, Adam claims his program will teach you how to become the healthiest, most energetic, and absolute best version of yourself. It’s all delivered in a no-nonsense, easy-to-understand way.

Scientific Evidence for The Poundless Program

Adam does not claim to be a doctor, nor does he claim to have any type of nutritional certifications, dietitian qualifications, or other experience. He’s a normal search and rescue guy from North Carolina who lost a significant amount of weight with simple changes.





Adam does, however, claim to have tested The Poundless Program on people before selling it to the world. In that test, Adam claims the average person lost 37 pounds, which would make The Poundless Program one of the most successful weight loss programs in human history.

Here’s how Adam describes that remarkable trial:

“Within just a few weeks ALL of the people in “my little boot camp” – people who were resistant to weight loss and thought it was impossible to lose weight and keep it off no matter what they tried reported the same thing: A dramatic reduction in body fat…The average weight loss was about 37 pounds…”

Adam claims the people in his trial group also experienced significant health benefits from his program, including increases in energy, reductions in cravings, and improvements in mood, sleep, and sex drive, among other measurements.

Unfortunately, Adam does not provide further details about this test, like how many people were involved, what types of conditions the people followed, or how long the study lasted. He has not published his research in a peer-reviewed journal, nor has he published the study anywhere online.

The Poundless Program is relatively new, although Adam claims it has helped “more than 37,311” normal people lose a significant amount of weight. That might make The Poundless Program one of the bestselling weight loss guides of all time in recent memory, but that is quite impressive number already.

The Poundless Program emphasizes the role hormones play in weight loss. Adam cites this 2007 study, for example, showing the role leptin and ghrelin play in regulating food intake and body weight. Leptin and ghrelin are two hormones crucial for appetite, weight loss, energy, and body composition. When leptin and ghrelin levels are imbalanced, you struggle to lose weight.

Adam also emphasizes the role that stress plays in weight gain. When your body is stressed, it creates cortisol. Too much cortisol can lead to weight gain. Adam cites this 2001 study, for example, that showed stress-induced cortisol was linked with eating behavior. In that study, researchers exposed women to a stressful situation, then tracked their eating habits. Women ate significantly more food after the stress tests – particularly sweet foods.

Overall, The Poundless Program features information similar you can find on any free weight loss blog online. The program has not been reviewed or approved by a medical doctor, a dietitian, or a certified nutritionist, and there’s limited evidence you can lose an average of 37 pounds of weight by following The Poundless Program as advertised on the official sales page.

What’s Included with The Poundless Program?

The Poundless Program comes with everything you need to follow the program.





Here’s what you get with each purchase:

The Poundless Program Main Manual: This manual teaches you how to lose weight, naturally lower your setpoint, and create life-changing weight loss results. You’ll discover the core tenets of The Poundless Program and how it works, including the foods you should eat, the times of day you should eat, and the basic exercises to perform.

5 Minute Workouts: The Poundless Program is based on the idea that you can lose weight without dieting or exercising. However, all purchases come with an eBook called 5 Minute Workouts. This eBook teaches you how to perform simple workouts at home with no equipment to maximize weight loss results.

Meal Planning Books: The Poundless Program features two meal planning books. Each book has recipes, meal planning tips, shopping lists, and other information about the foods you should be eating.

Weight Loss Journal: Adam is a big believer in writing your way to weight loss success. Your purchase comes with a printable weight loss journal that lets you track your success with The Poundless Program.

The Poundless Program Pricing

The Poundless Program is priced at $39.69.





The Poundless Program is a completely digital purchase. You receive instant access to all of the following immediately after your purchase is confirmed.

Note: To drop the price to $22, hover your mouse over the ‘escape’ or ‘back’ button on the final sales page. You will receive a special offer dropping the price to $22.

The Poundless Program Refund Policy

The Poundless Program is backed by a 60 day refund policy. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days of your original purchase date.

If you did not lose 37 pounds within the first few weeks of The Poundless Program, or if you’re unhappy with your weight loss results for any reason, then you can request a complete refund on the program with no questions asked.

Who Created The Poundless Program?

The Poundless Program was created by a company that provides limited information about itself online. Adam Diehl is a pen name, and Adam does not really exist.

You can contact the makers of The Poundless Program via the following:

Email: adam@poundlessprogram.com

Final Word

The Poundless Program is a weight loss program sold online through PoundlessProgram.com. The program was created by a man named Adam Diehl who shares the personal success story to have lost 37 pounds in 3 weeks while following the program, ultimately losing 57 pounds of fat in a short period of time. Adam also claims to have tested his program on a control group, and that control group had average weight loss of 37 pounds too.

Obviously, by now, you should be skeptical any time someone promises easy, effective, painless weight loss online as it is just one of the most tried expressions in the multi-trillion dollar health and wellness personal care industry annually. Losing weight requires changes to your diet and exercise habits, but supplements and systems like The Poundless Program can be there as a guiding backbone to stay on track and do the right activities day in and day out. One might grip at the fact that there’s no direct evidence that Adam Diehl has any unique weight loss certifications or medical expertise, or there’s no proof anyone has lost weight while following The Poundless Program, but it is hard to ignore the growing demand for well-thought out thoroughly mapped health protocol guides to follow daily that is known as a quick, simple and life changing plan.

To learn more about The Poundless Program and how it works, visit online today at PoundlessProgram.com, where all purchases are backed by a 60 day refund policy.

Official Website: https://www.poundlessprogram.com/index-main.html

Contact Details: The Poundless Program

Email: adam@poundlessprogram.com

