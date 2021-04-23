Slick Vision Tattoo & Laser Removal Brings Fast and Effective Laser Tattoo Removal to the Island of Oahu Featuring the Astanza Duality Laser

Aiea, Hawaii, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slick Vision Tattoo & Laser Removal is home to Aiea, Hawaii’s most talented tattoo artists. The up-and-coming tattoo and laser removal studio is a one-stop-shop for anyone looking to get a new tattoo, remove an unwanted tattoo, or modify an existing tattoo. Slick Vision Tattoo & Laser Removal specializes in removing tattoo regret with complete tattoo removal, tattoo lightening for cover-ups, and selective removal for partial modification. Slick Vision Tattoo & Laser Removal uses the Astanza Duality laser to perform all laser tattoo removal services and help residents in the island of Oahu achieve their skin’s desired look.

“Slick Vision Tattoo & Laser Removal was founded in hopes of helping people feel happy and comfortable in their skin. As tattoo artists, we love seeing the power that tattoos have on an individual. However, we also know the negative impact an unwanted tattoo or old can have on a person,” said Jayson Ramoran, owner. “With laser tattoo removal, we can erase tattoos that people no longer identify with, fade tattoos to create better cover-ups, and remove a specific part of a tattoo, like a name, without touching the surrounding ink. We are excited to introduce the Astanza Duality to local residents and continue delivering the best artwork.”

The Astanza Duality is a cutting-edge Q-switched Nd:YAG device that uses ultra-quick pulse durations and intense peak power to safely shatter unwanted ink in the skin. The Duality is revered as one of the best lasers on the market and is trusted by leading physicians, medical spas, tattoo artists, and laser technicians worldwide. The Duality’s 532 nm and 1064 nm wavelengths can target and remove a wide variety of tattoo colors and are safe to use on all skin types.

“Jayson and the Slick Vision Tattoo & Laser Removal team are a group of passionate tattoo lovers,” said Opal Taskila, Astanza Sales Representative. “Their investment in the Duality is proof of their commitment to delivering the best tattoo and laser removal results throughout the island of Oahu.”

About Slick Vision Tattoo & Laser Removal

Slick Vision Tattoo & Laser Removal is a full-service tattoo studio and laser tattoo removal shop located in Aiea, Hawaii. They provide expert tattooing, complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, and fading for cover-ups. Their laser technicians received expert training from New Look Laser College, the world’s leading laser tattoo removal training program, and received the designations of Certified Laser Specialist (CLS) and Laser Safety Officer (LSO).

To schedule a consultation or learn more about their services, visit https://www.slickvisiontattooandlaserremoval.com/ and follow them on Instagram. Slick Vision Tattoo & Removal is located at the Aiea Commercial Center, 99-185 Moanalua Rd. Suite 103 Aiea, Hawaii 96701.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work”.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.