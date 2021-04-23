DFDS’ 2021 OUTLOOK RAISED AFTER STRONGER START TO THE YEAR

English Danish

EBITDA outlook raised from DKK 3.0-3.5bn to DKK 3.2-3.6bn for 2021





DFDS’ outlook for 2021 has improved following stronger than expected freight results in most business units. There was as anticipated a considerable slowdown in volumes linked to the UK in January following the UK stockbuilding in Q4 2020. Since then, volumes have recovered faster than expected.

The outlook for EBITDA before special items is raised from DKK 3.0-3.5bn to DKK 3.2-3.6bn for 2021. Uncertainty remains high and significant changes to outlook assumptions may still occur in the rest of the year.

DFDS’ Q1 2021 interim report is still expected to be released on 11 May 2021.





