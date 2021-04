English Norwegian

Reference is made to the stock market announcements published by Equinor on 20 April 2021 and 21 April 2021 concerning the allocation and distribution of shares to Equinor's primary insiders and their close associates in connection with the group's share saving plan. Details on the individual allocation of shares are set forth in the attached notifications.

* * *

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment