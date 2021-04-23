Company announcement no. 20/2021 April 23rd, 2021

Søren Krogh Knudsen appointed new CEO of Columbus





Søren Krogh Knudsen will take up the position as President & CEO of Columbus. Søren joins from a position as Partner and Regional Head of PA Consulting Group in the Nordics as well as Global Head of Sales for PA Consulting Group. He is an experienced international leader within the management consultancy industry and has a very strong track record.

Columbus’ Board of Directors has appointed Søren Krogh Knudsen as President & CEO of Columbus. Søren Krogh Knudsen will succeed Hans Henrik Thrane in his role as interim CEO since 27 August 2020. Hans Henrik Thrane will continue in his role as Corporate CFO in Columbus.

“Søren Krogh Knudsen is an experienced international leader within the management consultancy industry with a very strong track record in transformational change and driving profitable growth. He is known for combining strong commercial credentials, management consultancy and an engaging, motivational leadership style. I look very much forward to working with Søren.

It has taken almost a year to get the right CEO in place and during that time the management team as well as employees in Columbus have shown, as we can see from the results, a formidable effort in keeping Columbus on the right course, during the initial phases of Focus23 and that is very promising for the future cooperation in Columbus” says Ib Kunøe, Chairman of the Board of Directors in Columbus.

Søren Krogh Knudsen, Columbus´ next CEO and President says:

“All businesses are faced with a challenge to leverage the opportunity new technologies offer to improve customer experience, minimize environmental impact of services provided and maximize operational performance to win in the marketplace. Whilst technology is advancing at great pace, truly excelling at digital transformation is equally dependent on an organisation’s ability to absorb, implement and make sound use of technology. This is a market space where Columbus has a market leading position combined with an inspiring purpose, a strong client base, a strong financial foundation, and not least a talented and motivated global team.

I am excited to join Columbus and contribute to the continued journey and success of the company. I have always strived to make a difference by creating work environments where people thrive and are able to develop and grow at pace towards their true passion and expertise. A big part of my motivation also comes from helping companies build a sustainable, growing, and profitable business. I see a very strong match between that and leading Columbus’ next journey with the goal of becoming the preferred digital trusted advisor for our customers”.

Søren Krogh Knudsen joins Columbus after 13 years with PA Consulting Group most recently as Regional Head of the Nordics and Global Head of Sales. Prior to his tenure at PA Consulting Group, Søren spent 10 years with Verizon Communications based in Zurich and Copenhagen. During his tenure at PA Consulting Søren has advised multiple companies with a special focus on digital transformation, operating model design and strategy execution. He holds a degree as Academy Economist and an MBA.

The appointment has no impact on Columbus’ financial outlook for 2021.

Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe, +45 70 20 50 00

