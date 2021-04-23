Global One-Off Chopsticks Market Set for 10% CAGR Between 2020 and 2027

Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "One-Off Chopsticks - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for One-Off Chopsticks estimated at US$23.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Bamboo, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.8% CAGR and reach US$31.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aspen segment is readjusted to a revised 10.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The One-Off Chopsticks market in the U.S. was estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 8.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.



In the global Other Product Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured):

Agri-Dom

Bamboo Forever Co., Ltd

Besta Bamboo Machine Company Limited

Blooming Wave Co.

Dom Agri Products

ForeverBamboo

Nanchang Sanyou Industrial Company Limited

Ngoc Chau Enterprise Pte.

Nine Zero Trade & Development Limited

Pacific East Company

Senior Care Innovation Limited



