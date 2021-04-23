Growth Opportunities in the Global Asphalt Additives Market to 2027: Road Construction and Paving to Contribute Leading Share in the Market

Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asphalt Additives - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Asphalt Additives estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polymeric Modifiers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Anti-strip & Adhesion Promoters segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Asphalt Additives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$937.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.





In the global Emulsifiers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$808.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$662 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Asphalt Additives to Register Rapid Growth

The Polymeric Modifiers Segment Account for Highest Growth

Road Construction and Paving to Contribute Leading Share in the Market

Exhibit 1: Worldwide Infrastructure Spending Estimates by Sector: 2016-2030

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Increase in Spending for Infrastructure Investments, Especially in Asia-Pacific Region to Bode Well for the Market

Exhibit 2: Global Infrastructure Spending (in Trillion USD): 2006-2025

Exhibit 3: Total Federal Spending (in Billion USD) for Asphalt Markets: 2018

Exhibit 4: Total Asphalt Pavement Produced in the US per Annum: 2009-2018

Recycled Asphalt to Drive Market Growth

Exhibit 5: Asphalt Recycling Numbers in the US

Exhibit 6: Reuse Statistics of Recycled Asphalt

Introduction of Innovative Products Bode Well for Market Growth

A Prelude into Supply and Demand Dynamics of Asphalt Additives

Exhibit 7: Total Demand for Asphalt in Million Tons

Exhibit 8: Total Asphalt Production (in Thousand Tons) in the US

Availability of Alternative Binders for Asphalt Pavements to Slow Down Market Prospects

