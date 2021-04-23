Global Granite, Marble and Stone Market Report 2021: Growing Prominence of Green Granite, Marble and Stone Benefit Market Expansion

Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Granite, Marble and Stone - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Granite, Marble and Stone Market to Reach 23 Trillion Metric Tons by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Granite, Marble and Stone estimated at 18 Trillion Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 23 Trillion Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 4.9 Trillion Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Granite, Marble and Stone market in the U.S. is estimated at 4.9 Trillion Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 4.8 Trillion Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Granite, Marble and Stone: Vital Building Materials Available in Varied Colors, Textures and Structures
- Recent Market Activity
- Global Dimension Stone Industry
- China, Brazil, and India: Leading Producers of Granite
- Demand for Countertops Witnesses Steady Growth
- Global Market Outlook
- Asia-Pacific: The Dominant and the Fastest Growing Crushed Stone Market Worldwide
- Noteworthy Granite, Stone & Marble Trends Summarized
- Trends in Interior Design: Stone and Tile
- Trends in Interior Design: Marble
- Marble Cladding Trends
- Natural Stone Trends
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Ablegroup Berhad (Malaysia)
- Asian Granito India Limited (India)
- Benchmark Building Supplies Ltd. (UK)
- CaesarStone (USA)
- Cambria (USA)
- California Crafted Marble, Inc. (USA)
- Cosentino SA (Spain)
- Dakota Granite Company (USA)
- Dimpomar, Rochas Portuguesas, Lda (Portugal)
- Duracite, Inc. (USA)
- Fox Marble Holdings plc (UK)
- Granite Transformations (USA)
- Hellenic Granite Co. S.A. (Greece)
- Hilltop Granites (USA)
- Internacional De Ceramica SA DE CV (Mexico)
- Kangli Stone Group (China)
- Levatina y Asociados Minerals SA (Spain)
- LSR Group (Russia)
- Pokarna Limited (India)
- Mohawk Industries (USA)
- Daltile Corporation (USA)
- Marazzi Group S.p.A. (Italy)
- American Marazzi Tile, Inc. (USA)
- Temmer Marble (Turkey)
- Topalidis S.A. - Marble & Granite (Greece)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Expanding Home Applications of Granite beyond the Kitchen Drives Healthy Market Growth
- Myriad Benefits of Natural Stone Drive Widespread Market Adoption
- Antolini Vacuum Process (AVP): Significantly Enhancing Stone's Attractiveness and Applicability
- Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Construction Industry
- Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor
- Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects
- Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Offer Positive Outlook for Granite, Marble and Stone
- Government Funding - Vital to Boost Aggregate Demand
- Growing Prominence of Green Granite, Marble and Stone Benefit Market Expansion
- Eco-Awareness & Sustainability Spur Innovations
- Rising Energy Consumption Propels Demand for Green Materials
- While Sand & Gravel Reserves Deplete, Crushed Stones Offer Promise
- Granite Transform in to a High-Volume Low Margin Business
- Growing Use of Granite in Major Projects
- With Rising Competition from New Materials, Companies Acquiring Quarries to Remain Relevant
- Imitation Tiles: A Force to Reckon With for the Stone Industry
- Localized Market Operations: The Result of High Cost of Land Transportation
- Population Growth & Urbanization Boosts Demand for Granite, Marble and Stone
- Environmental Issues of Aggregates Production & Usage
- Recycling of Construction & Demolition Waste to Reduce Environmental Desecration
- Environment Safety: A Major Challenge in Granite Production
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 194
