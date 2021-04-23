Global Esterquats Market Report 2021: Market is Projected to Reach a Revised Size of US$1 Billion by 2027

Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Esterquats - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Esterquats Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Esterquats estimated at US$897.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% over the period 2020-2027.
TEA-Quats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.8% CAGR and reach US$736.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the MDEA & Other segment is readjusted to a revised 1.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $243.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.2% CAGR
The Esterquats market in the U.S. is estimated at US$243.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$192.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured):
- Abitec Corporation
- Akzo Nobel NV
- BASF SE
- Clariant AG
- Dongnam Chemical Co., Ltd
- Evonik Industries AG
- Hangzhou FandaChem Co., Ltd
- Italmatch Chemicals SpA
- Kao Corporation
- Stepan Company
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Influencer Market Insights
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 41
