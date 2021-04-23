Global Next-Generation Display Materials Market 2021-2026: Market is Expected to Reach $182.83 Billion - Focus on Organic Light Emitting Diodes & Thin Film Transistor-Liquid Crystal Diodes

Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Next-Generation Display Materials Market 2021-2026: Focus on Product Types, Applications and Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global next-generation display materials market is expected to reach $182.83 billion by 2026.

The growth of the market can be attributed to the adoption of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology in the display industry.

There has been significant developments in the display industry in recent years. Many manufacturers have moved away from the well-established market of thin-film transistors - liquid crystal diode (TFT-LCD) and are heavily investing in new display technologies such as OLED, micro-LED, and mini-LED.

Due to this, the market for LCD is dropping and is rapidly being replaced by the mentioned technologies. Display giants like Samsung and LG have already halted the production of LCD and introduced OLED in their upcoming display for televisions and smartphones.

Competitive Landscape

The global next-generation display materials market's competitive landscape consists of different strategies undertaken by key players across the industry to gain traction and market share presence. Some strategies adopted by the service providers are new product launches, business expansions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations.

Among all these strategies adopted, business expansion is the popular choice of the strategy implemented in the next-generation display materials market.

Some of the most prominent ecosystem players are Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Samsung SDI Co., Universal Display Corporation, Novaled, Nanosys, Nanoco Group PLC, Doosan Corporation, Quantum Materials Corporation, PPG Industries Inc., and DuPont Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

Why are next-generation display materials a requirement in the market? How have the display materials evolved over the years?

Which type of display material and application are expected to dominate the market between 2021-2026?

What are the driving and restraining factors affecting the global next-generation display materials market?

How are the future trends expected to impact the global next-generation display materials market in the coming years?

What are the opportunities for players in the global next-generation display materials market?

How is the growing display market interconnected with the consumption of next-generation display materials?

What are the applications and corresponding end-use industries driving the demand for next-generation display materials?

Which region and country are major consumers of the next-generation display materials?

Which country/region is going to emerge as a potential revenue-generating pocket during the forecast period, 2021-2026?

What are the business strategies adopted by major players in the global next-generation display materials market?

How has COVID-19 impacted the next-generation display materials business across the supply chain globally?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope of the Study

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Supply Chain Network

1.1.2 Industry Attractiveness

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing adoption of OLED technology in display industry

1.2.1.2 Growing next-generation display manufacturing base in Asia-Pacific

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Lack of awareness among consumers regarding the adoption of new technologies

1.2.2.2 High cost and limited investment in new display technologies

1.2.3 Business Opportunity

1.2.3.1 Changing automotive industry landscape to create opportunities for display material providers

1.2.3.2 Regulations toward the usage of Cadmium in displays

1.2.4 Business Strategies

1.2.5 Corporate Strategies

2 Application

2.1 Next Generation Display Materials Market - Applications and Specifications

2.1.1 Smartphones

2.1.2 Televisions and Monitors

2.1.3 Smartwatches

2.1.4 Automotive Displays

2.1.5 Laptops and Tablets

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Next-Generation Display Materials Market - Demand Analysis (by Application)

2.2.1 Demand Analysis (by Application), Value Data

3 Products

3.1 Next-Generation Display Materials Market - Products and Specifications

3.1.1 Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLEDs)

3.1.1.1 Electron Transport Layer

3.1.1.2 Hole Transport Layer

3.1.1.3 Emissive Layer

3.1.1.4 Substrate

3.1.1.5 Electrodes

3.1.1.6 Conductive Layer

3.1.1.7 Encapsulation

3.1.2 Thin Film Transistor-Liquid Crystal Diodes (TFT-LCD)

3.1.2.1 Backlight Unit

3.1.2.2 Color Filters

3.1.2.3 Glass Panels

3.1.2.4 Polarizers

3.1.2.5 Integrated Circuits (ICs)

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Next-Generation Display Materials Market - Demand Analysis (by Products)

3.2.1 Demand Analysis (by Products), Value Data

4 Regions

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.1.1 Company Overview

5.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.1.3 Corporate Strategies

5.1.4 Business Strategies

5.1.5 Competitive Position

5.1.6 Strengths of the Company in Next-Generation Display Materials Market

5.1.7 Weakness of the Company in Next-Generation Display Materials Market

Doosan Corporation

DuPont

eLux Inc.

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

Jade Bird Display Inc.

Merck KGaA

Nanoco Group PLC

Nanosys Inc.

Novaled GmbH

Optovate

Plessey

Quantum Material Corporation

Samsung SDI

Toray Industries Inc.

Universal Display Corporation

