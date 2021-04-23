Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Report 2021: Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market to Grow $15,738.27 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.54%

Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Research Report by Technology, by Cancer Type, by Function, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market is expected to grow from USD 5,693.79 Million in 2020 to USD 15,738.27 Million by the end of 2025.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.

The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Cancer Type Outlook

3.4. Technology Outlook

3.5. Function Outlook

3.6. Application Outlook

3.7. Geography Outlook

3.8. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising incidence of oncology diseases

5.1.1.2. Significantly decreasing cost of genetic sequencing

5.1.1.3. Benefits of cluster chip technology and applications of CTC in cancer management

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Need for expensive laboratory set-up

5.1.2.2. Insufficient reimbursement policies for innovative technologies

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Government support in a number of research projects in oncology and preventative diagnosis

5.1.3.2. Potential CTC enumeration sectors to monitor tumorigenesis

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Shortage of helium and increased cost of diagnostic imaging systems

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis



6. Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. DNA Microarrays

6.3. Lab-on- a- chip & Reverse Transcriptase-PCR

6.4. Next Generation Sequencing

6.5. Protein Microarrays

6.6. qPCR & Multiplexing



7. Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Cancer Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Breast Cancer

7.3. Cervical Cancer

7.4. Colorectal Cancer

7.5. Lung Cancer



8. Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Function

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cancer Screening

8.3. Companion Diagnostics

8.4. Prognostics

8.5. Risk Analysis

8.6. Therapeutic Monitoring



9. Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Biomarker Development

9.3. CTC Analysis

9.4. Epigenetic Analysis

9.5. Genetic Analysis

9.6. Proteomic Analysis



10. Americas Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market



11. Asia-Pacific Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis

13.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

13.5. Competitive Scenario



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Abbott Laboratories

14.2. Adaptive Biotechnologies Inc.

14.3. Agendia Nv

14.4. Agilent Technologies, Inc

14.5. Akadeum Life Sciences

14.6. Almac Group

14.7. Ambry Genetics

14.8. Becton, Dickinson And Co.

14.9. Biological Dynamics Inc.

14.10. Castle Biosciences Inc.

14.11. Danaher Corporation

14.12. Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.

14.13. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

14.14. GE Healthcare

14.15. Genomic Health, Inc.

14.16. Hologic, Inc

14.17. Illumina, Inc.

14.18. Janssen Global Services, LLC

14.19. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.20. Myriad Genetics, Inc.

14.21. Novartis AG

14.22. Opko Health, Inc.

14.23. Perkin Elmer, Inc.

14.24. Qiagen N.V.

14.25. Sysmex Corporation

14.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

