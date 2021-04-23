Insights on the Robotic Surgery Devices Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Intuitive Surgical, Stryker and Medtronic Among Others

Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Surgery Devices Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global robotic surgery devices market.



This report focuses on robotic surgery devices market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the robotic surgery devices market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global robotic surgery devices market reached a value of nearly $4,750.6 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $4,750.6 million in 2020 to $9,178.1 million in 2025 at a rate of 14.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2025 and reach $18,792.5 million in 2030.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.

Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the robotic surgery devices? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Robotic Surgery Devices market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider robotic surgery devices market, and compares it with other markets.

Executive Summary - The executive summary section of the report gives brief overview and summary of the report.

Report Structure - This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in various sections.

Introduction - This section gives the segmentation of the robotic surgery devices market by geography, by product and service, and by surgery type covered in this report.

Market Characteristics - The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the robotic surgery devices market. This chapter includes different products and services covered in the report and basic definitions.

Trends and Strategies - This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global robotic surgery devices market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

Impact Of COVID-19 - This chapter describes the impact of COVID-19 on the robotic surgery devices industry.

Global Market Size and Growth - This section contains the global historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.

Regional and Country Analysis - This section contains the historic (2015-2020), forecast (2020-2025) market value and growth and market share comparison by region and country.

Segmentation- This section contains the market value (2015-20) and analysis for different segments.

Regional Market Size and Growth - This section contains the region's market size (2020), historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025) market value, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region. The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies.

Competitive Landscape - This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global robotic surgery devices market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions - This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Opportunities and Strategies - This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions and Recommendations - This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for robotic surgery devices companies in terms of product/service offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix - This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

The global robotic surgery devices market is segmented by country into Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA, and Australia.



The unprecedented outbreak the coronavirus pandemic caused many economic implications in countries all over the world. COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease that spreads when a person comes in contact with an infected person or a surface used by the infected person. To prevent the spread of the virus, governments across the world have implemented lockdown, and advised people to practice social distancing.



The closure of all nonessential businesses and strict quarantine measures taken by governments halted worldwide operations. Impact of the virus was seen on the robotic surgery devices market, as global supply chains were disrupted, and manufacturing industries closed down in accordance with government measures to prevent the spread of the virus. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted global economies and supply chains across various industries, including the medical equipment industry.



The robotic surgery devices market is highly consolidated, with small number of large players dominating the market. The key players in the market are focusing expanding its market share with strategic acquisitions and collaborations. Additionally, the companies are also investing in advanced technologies to increase the production of robotic surgery devices. The top 10 companies in the market occupied 90% of market share in the global robotic surgery devices market. Major players in the market include Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker, Accuray, Medtronic Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings among others.



The top opportunities in the robotic surgery devices market segmented by product and service type will arise in the instrument and accessories segment, which will gain $2,739.9 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in segment by surgery type will arise in the general surgery segment, which will gain $1,522.7 million of global annual sales by 2025. The general electronic component market size will gain the most in the USA at $2,381.8 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the robotic surgery devices market include manufacturing advanced pressure systems, deploying artificial intelligence in robotic surgery devices, investing in robotic catheter navigation tools and investing in offering position sensing systems for surgical tools. Player-adopted strategies in the robotic surgery devices market include expanding the business through strategic collaborations and acquisitions and expanding product portfolio through investments in development and launch of new robotic systems.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Robotic Surgery Devices Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation by Geography

6.2. Segmentation by Product and Service

6.3. Segmentation by Surgery Type



7. Robotic Surgery Devices Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Market Segmentation by Product and Service

7.2.1. Robotic Systems

7.2.2. Instruments & Accessories

7.2.3. Services

7.3. Market Segmentation by Surgery Type

7.3.1. General Surgery

7.3.2. Urological Surgery

7.3.3. Gynecological Surgery

7.3.4. Other Applications



8. COVID-19 Impact on the Robotic Surgery Devices Market

8.1. Decrease in Surgical Procedures

8.2. Impact on Global Medical Devices Regulations/Initiatives

8.3. Supply Chain Disruption



9. Robotic Surgery Devices Market Trends and Strategies

9.1. Robotic Catheter Navigation

9.2. Position Sensing for Surgical Tools

9.3. Haptic Feedback

9.4. Advanced Pressure Systems

9.5. Artificial Intelligence in Robotic Surgery

9.6. Shape Memory Alloys in Surgical Robotic Systems



10. Global Robotic Surgery Devices Market Size and Growth

10.1. Market Size

10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)

10.2.1. Drivers of the Market 2015 - 2020

10.2.2. Restraints on the Market 2015 - 2020

10.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

10.3.1. Drivers of the Market 2020 - 2025

10.3.2. Restraints on the Market 2020 - 2025



11. Global Robotic Surgery Devices Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Robotic Surgery Devices Market, Segmentation by Product and Service

11.2. Global Robotic Surgery Devices Market, Segmentation by Surgery Type



12. Robotic Surgery Devices Market, Regional and Country Analysis

12.1. Global Robotic Surgery Devices Market, by Region

12.2. Global Robotic Surgery Devices Market, by Country

13. Asia-Pacific Robotic Surgery Devices Market

14. Western Europe Robotic Surgery Devices Market

15. Eastern Europe Robotic Surgery Devices Market

16. North America Robotic Surgery Devices Market

17. South America Robotic Surgery Devices Market

18. Middle East Robotic Surgery Devices Market

19. Africa Robotic Surgery Devices Market

20. Global Robotic Surgery Devices Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Company Profiles

20.2. Intuitive Surgical Inc.

20.2.1. Company Overview

20.2.2. Products and Services

20.2.3. Business Strategy

20.2.4. Financial Overview

20.3. Stryker

20.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.2. Products and Services

20.3.3. Business Strategy

20.3.4. Financial Overview

20.4. Accuray

20.4.1. Company Overview

20.4.2. Products and Services

20.4.3. Business Strategy

20.4.4. Financial Overview

20.5. Medtronic Inc.

20.5.1. Company Overview

20.5.2. Products and Services

20.5.3. Business Strategy

20.5.4. Financial overview

20.6. Zimmer Biomet Holdings

20.6.1. Company Overview

20.6.2. Products and Services

20.6.3. Business Strategy

20.6.4. Financial Overview



21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Robotic Surgery Devices Market

21.1. Intuitive Surgical Acquired Orpheus Medical

21.2. Medtronic Acquired Digital Surgery

21.3. Johnson & Johnson Acquired Verb Surgical Inc.

21.4. Stryker Corporation Acquired Mobius Imaging

21.5. Restoration Robotics Merged with Venus Concept

21.6. Siemens Healthineers AG Acquired Corindus Vascular Robotics

21.7. Globus Medical Acquired StelKast

21.8. Intuitive Surgical Acquired Scholly Fiberoptic's Robotic Endoscope Business

21.9. Johnson & Johnson Acquired Auris Health, Inc.

21.10. Corin Group Acquired OMNI Orthopaedics

21.11. Medtronic Acquired Mazor Robotics



22. Robotic Surgery Devices Market Opportunities and Strategies



23. Robotic Surgery Devices Market, Conclusions and Recommendations



24. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ngxzq