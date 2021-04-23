Best Maca Supplements 2021 Review Top Maca Powders and Pills

Chicago, IL, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maca root sometimes referred to as “Peruvian Ginseng”, is an herbal extract native to the high elevations of the Andes Mountains in Peru. Maca use dates all the way back to the Incas, who consumed maca for energy, vitality, and for sexual arousal.

Today, maca is used primarily by men to enhance libido, strength, and energy levels. Women also frequently use maca root to balance hormones, improve libido, reduce the symptoms of menopause, and to improve mood.

Maca is a complex herbal extract and there are hundreds of maca supplements on the market. Our dedicated research team has thoroughly researched dozens of these products and compiled a list of our absolute best maca products for 2020 and beyond.

Top Maca Products in 2021

Ranking the Best Maca Supplements

#1 – Simple Life Nutrition Gelatinized Maca Capsules





Simple Life Nutrition maca capsules use a special form of maca known as “gelatinization.” This process removes the excess long-chain starches from yellow maca powder creating a densely nutritious and concentrated maca powder.

Simple Life Nutrition’s maca capsules each contain 400mg of premium gelatinized maca, the ideal dosage based on research studies we’ve examined. The maca used in these capsules is also certified organic and is put in a vegan capsule so it is vegan friendly. All of these things mentioned above, along with a stellar company reputation and a 30-day money back guarantee make Simple Life Nutrition maca capsules our favorite maca product and our top recommendation for 2020 and beyond.

#2 – Naturalife Organic Maca





Naturalife Organic Maca is a high dose maca supplement made from a combination of red, yellow, and black maca. These capsules are cellulose based so they are vegetarian friendly.

Like most maca supplements, Naturalife is certified organic and comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. It is entirely sold on Amazon so it is prime-friendly for customers looking to purchase on Amazon.

#3 – Sunfood Gelatinized Maca Capsules

Sunfood sells a variety of maca products but their flagship maca product has become its’ gelatinized maca capsules. Similar to Simple Life Nutrition, Sunfood gelatinizes its maca to create a more densely concentrated maca product.

In addition, they certify their maca organic and use a vegan capsule to make their product both vegetarian and vegan friendly.

Overall, Sunfood gelatinized maca capsules are a solid maca product and a good choice if you want to an easy way to take maca in a super concentrated form.

Bonus: Top Black Maca Supplement - Maca Team Raw Black Maca

Since there are three types of maca, we felt it necessary to include our top red and black maca products (yellow is the most commonly used type of maca). The Maca Team’s raw black maca powder is arguably the best black maca product on the market and The Maca Team is one of the most trusted sellers of maca products.

If you’re not feeling the bulk powder bags, then you can take black maca extract or capsules for the added convenience.

Any man looking to increase your libido, fertility, mental focus, strength, or endurance should consider The Maca Team as the top choice for black maca.

Runner-Up: Sunfood Black Maca Capsules

Black maca capsules from Sunfood are a great alternative to the Maca Team’s black maca powder if you want a convenient, simple way to take maca root. Sunfood’s maca capsules are made from organic maca powder sourced directly from Peru and certified organic before, during, and after the manufacturing process.

Overall, these black maca capsules are a great bang for your buck. Athletes, bodybuilders, or men looking to boost their libido would benefit from adding these to their supplement regime.

Bonus: Top Red Maca Supplement – Nuts.com Organic Red Maca

Nuts.com sells a variety of maca products, but their top maca product is their organic red maca powder. Red maca is primarily used for prostate health, joint health, bone health, and may help to relieve stress and balance hormones.

Nuts.com sells 1lb. bags of organic maca powder for only $17.99, which is highly competitive compared to other products we researched. Larger bags can deliver even more value with a 20lb. case only costing you $13.49/lb.

Because of the supreme value and the incredible quality of red maca powder from Nuts.com, it’s our top rated maca product. It should be the first choice of anybody searching for red maca.

Runner-Up: Anthony’s Red Maca Root Powder

Anthony’s red maca root powder is a fan favorite on Amazon, netting over 400 positive reviews from customers around the world. It has raw, gluten-free, and organic – three important factors when looking for maca supplements.

It also comes in a resealable 1lb. bag and only costs $14.99, which is fairly priced given its’ certifications and higher standard for quality. You definitely are in safe hands with Anthony’s red maca powder.

Who is Maca Best Suited For?

Maca is generally recognized as safe for both men and women – and studies have found both sexes can potentially benefit from its’ use. For example, some studies have found maca is a natural libido booster in men and women so any adult suffering from a low libido may benefit from taking maca.

Women suffering from menopause might find maca to be extremely beneficial. Several studies have found taking a maca product can reduce the symptoms of menopause like mood swings, hot flashes, poor sleep, and poor bone health.

Finally, bodybuilders and athletes might also find maca especially useful as well. There’s growing evidence that adding maca can support sports performance, endurance, and energy. Therefore, maca could be a useful product to take before an event to boost overall performance.

How We Ranked the Best Maca Products

Our team of experts broke down the best maca products after a long research process based on a number of important factors. We wanted to make sure that you could feel confident buying the best quality maca, which is why we used these factors to rank our top products:

We broke down maca into different categories based on the color of maca.

Maca is unlike other supplements because it comes in three different colors – each with unique properties. Therefore, we had to break down maca root into the different colors before we could begin ranking the top categories.

Since yellow is the most frequently used type of maca, we included yellow maca in our general rankings. We then specific research the two rarer forms of maca – black and red. That’s why we have extra rankings for both and why we recommended specific products if you were looking for that exact color of maca.

Product Quality & Sourcing:

We always try to find products that source their ingredients from places where the products are native. Therefore, we gave higher rankings to products that are directly sourced from Peru – the main area where maca root grows.

In addition, we looked for organic certifications and researched the manufacturing process of each of our top products. This ensures the top maca products are manufactured using good manufacturing practices, which is essential for a safe, high quality supplement.

Product dosage:

Dosage is important for both safety and effectiveness. According to research, dosage of up to 3500mg (3.5g) of maca powder has been used to manage sexual dysfunction and libido. However, studies have found an effective dosage as little as 1200mg. We preferred products with a lower dosage since a lower dosage is more likely to be tolerated but still able to be effective.

Product Reviews:

Finally, we wanted to see what real customers had to say about the product. Did they experience any real effects? How did they tolerate the product? Were there any unknown side effects not common with maca? Was their experience an overall good experience?

These are all questions we had to answer and were able to do with the products we reviewed. The products we reviewed are some of the most highly rated products we could find with a long history of delivering results. After reading most of the customer reviews, we were confident we found the best maca products.

Science Backed Benefits of Maca

Maca is incredibly nutritious:

Maca powder is a great source of several essential vitamins and minerals. Moringa contains important vitamins like Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and Vitamin B6. Maca is also a great source of copper, iron, potassium, and manganese.

It also contains bioactive compounds like glucosinolates, which are said to reduce inflammation, improve stress response, increase the body’s metabolism, and provide direct antimicrobial properties.

Polyphenols are also readily available in maca. These micronutrients are said to increase antioxidant activity, help regulate digestion, aid in weight management, and reduce the risk for heart disease.

Maca can increase libido in both men and women:

Maca has been marketed as a natural libido booster since maca products first started appearing on market shelves. Now virtually every libido booster includes maca.

Research shows there actually is legitimacy to these claims. A review in 2012 evaluating four randomized clinical studies found that maca could “significantly” improve sexual desire after six weeks of use.

Maca can help increase fertility in men:

Sperm quality quantity is essential to male fertility. Research has shown that maca can increase semen quality and quantity in infertile and healthy men.

In one study, nine men taking maca saw a significant improvement in the volume, count, and motility of sperm after just four months. Another study found similar results although saw a great improvement in healthy men.

Maca can relieve the symptoms of menopause:

Menopause is defined as a period of time when a woman’s menstrual cycle stops permanently. This is the result of a long, steady decline in a woman’s estrogen levels.

When a woman goes through menopause, several unpleasant symptoms like hot flashes, vaginal dryness, violent mood swings, and sleep issues can develop.

Maca may be able to help relieve or even eliminate many of these symptoms. In a review of four studies, maca supplementation helped significantly reduce the frequency and severity of hot flashes, sleep issues, and mood swings in women going through menopause.

Maca may improve athletic performance and improve energy levels:

Bodybuilders and athletes often take maca to improve their performance. Black maca is the preferred type of maca and is said to help improve muscle mass, strength, boost energy levels, and increase overall performance.

One small study found male cyclists could reduce their time on a 25-mile bike ride just 14 days after taking maca root. There is very inconclusive research on whether maca can improve strength and muscle mass but anecdotal evidence suggests it may provide some minor improvements.

It may enhance cognitive function:

Natives in Peru have given maca to their children to improve their child’s cognitive function for centuries. Today, it is not uncommon for children in peru to take maca to improve their performance in school.

In animal studies, maca has shown a tremendous ability to improve memory and learning in rodents – particularly those with memory impairments.

Although not the most conclusive evidence, it does appear that maca may help to support learning and overall cognition. Black maca appears to be the most effective form of maca for this purpose.

It may reduce prostate size:

The prostate is a gland found in men that produces semen. It is not uncommon for men to experience an enlarged prostate as they age. This can cause problems with urination and cause incredible pain.

Rodent studies have found that red maca can help reduce the swelling and size of the prostate. Researchers believe the mechanism behind this is the large concentration of glucosinolates found in maca. Glucosinolates are power anti-inflammatory compounds that have been linked to a number of health benefits, including lower risk for prostate cancer.

Potential Side Effects of Maca

People living in the Andes have been consuming maca for centuries in upwards of several hundred grams. Peruvian natives do consume maca in its raw form at this dosage but more often than not they boil it first.

In general, maca has been given a GRAS status (generally recognized as safe) but some groups may need to avoid maca.

Adults with thyroid conditions are better off avoiding maca or at least take it in lower doses. This is because maca contains substances called goitrogens, naturally occurring substances that interfere with the functions of the thyroid gland. If you already have a thyroid problem, these goitrogens could make your condition worse.

Pregnant or nursing women should consult their doctor before trying maca as well. There is no clinical data available involving pregnant women or nursing mothers and therefore the potential side effects or complications are not known.

Finally, women with hormone sensitive conditions like uterine cancer, breast cancer, or endometriosis, should likely avoid maca root. Certain phytonutrients in maca may act like estrogen and these conditions could be made worse with exposure to maca.

For most healthy adults, there are no serious side effects or the potential for any major side effects to occur. If you are unsure whether maca is safe for you, consult your doctor before use.

It’s also recommended you start with a lower dose of maca and work your way up to a higher dose simply to give your body time to adjust to consuming maca.

Maca Dosage

There have been enough clinical trials to give us a fairly good idea of what the ideal dosage is for maca. Most studies have used a dosage between 1200mg to 3500 mg to treat sexual dysfunction and to improve libido in males. When averaged, the dosage was in the 2000 to 2400mg per day and it was often split between two different doses (although not always).

Another benefit to research studies was that while they found a dosage that could both be effective and safe. None of the studies found any common side effects with a dosage of 3500mg per day. Therefore, it is reasonable to suggest that maca is generally safe up to that dosage although it may be best to work up to a higher dosage to test your tolerance.

FAQ

Q. What is maca?

Maca is a root vegetable found in the high elevations in the Andes mountains. It is primarily used by men and women to improve libido and sexual function, although new health benefits are discovered seemingly every year.

Maca is a popular ingredient in male enhancement supplements, but it can be taken by itself to experience specific benefits related to sexual function and hormone balancing.

Q. What are the three main forms of maca?

Maca comes in 3 main forms – black maca, red maca, and yellow maca. Each has its’ own unique properties and benefits and which type of maca is right for you depends entire on your goals.

Black maca is the rarest form of maca and is best known for increase stamina & endurance in athletes. It may also boost memory & focus, help build strength & muscle, and enhance boost and sexual function in men. Although it’s not only beneficial for men, men do seem to experience a greater number of benefits than women.

Red maca is known as the hormone balancer and typically marketed more towards women. That’s because it seemingly has a great effect on female libido, stamina, and reducing menopause symptoms in women. However, it can also support prostate health and bone strength so it is a useful form of maca for everyone.

Yellow maca is the most common form of maca and is primarily used for overall vitality & wellness in both men and women. Yellow maca is also considered the best form of maca for decreasing stress levels, enhancing mood, and improving focus.

Q. What is gelatinized maca?

Gelatinized maca is a special form of maca that comes from boiling and then pressurizing maca roots. This process removes all the starch content but can cause some nutrients to be lost.

The main advantage to gelatinized maca is that is more easily absorbed. Gelatinized maca powder is also more concentrated since 3 grams of gelatinized maca powder won’t have the starches compared to raw powder.

Q. When does maca start working?

In clinical studies, most researchers observed noticeable changes within 3-6 months after beginning maca use. In general, four months was the most common timeframe used in clinical studies. However, it is not the absolute rule – you may experience benefits much faster or perhaps even a little slower.

Q. Can I take maca when pregnant or breastfeeding?

There are no studies involving pregnant or nursing mothers, so it is impossible to tell whether maca is truly safe for these two groups. Anecdotally, Peruvian women have been consuming maca root for centuries so it is likely safe.

As a general rule of thumb, it is best to consult your doctor before trying any product. If you are a pregnant or nursing mother, you should speak to a medical professional before taking maca or any other supplement not directly recommended by them.

Q. Is maca an adaptogen and if so, what is an adaptogen?

Yes, maca is considered an adaptogen. This means it has the ability to help the human body adapt to stress situations – whether they are physical or mental. Maca is known to reduce stress, calm the mind, and improve focus, which is why it one of the more common adaptogens used to relieve stress.

Q. I’m going through menopause – can I take maca?

Many doctors recommend maca to women going through menopause because there’s scientific research that suggests it can be incredibly helpful. Several studies have found maca root can help reduce the severity and frequency and severity of hot flashes, anxiety, mood swings, and many of other effects of menopause.

Recap

Maca is an incredibly helpful root that is most effective for enhancing male sexual performance and libido in both men and women. It differs from most male enhancement ingredients because it focuses on different biochemical reactions, whereas most male enhancement products boost testosterone levels.

It is overwhelmingly safe and there are few – if any side effects in virtually every maca user.

When used properly, maca can boost your libido, enhance your sexual performance, improve your mood & stamina, and balance hormone levels to reduce stress & anxiety.

