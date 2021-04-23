Best Leaky Gut Supplements (2021) Review Top Gut Health Aids

Chicago, IL, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Chronic inflammation in the gut is becoming an increasingly common problem for adults. It’s often referred to as having a “leaky gut” or “leaky gut syndrome.”

When untreated it can cause severe bloating, gas, cramps, food sensitivities, and severe pain. This is made more difficult by the fact there is no true medical diagnosis for leaky gut. It is very much a grey area in the medical world and we still do not know much about this condition.

Thankfully, there is a growing amount of evidence that supplementation may be able to reduce this inflammation and stop the adverse effects of leaky gut syndrome.

We’ve compiled a list of the best supplements for leaky gut syndrome. If you’re someone suffering from chronic digestive issues, then a leaky gut product may be right for you. Here are best leaky gut supplements for 2021 and beyond:

Ranking the Top Leaky Gut Syndrome Support Supplements in 2021

#1 – Leaky Gut Revive®





Leaky Gut Revive® is our #1 rated leaky gut supplement for its’ scientifically developed blend of ingredients known to improve digestive health. Developed by Amy Myers, a well renowned functional medicine physician, Leaky Gut Revive® was designed eliminate gut inflammation and to improve gut permeability to stop leaky gut in its’ tracks.

Leaky Gut Revive has everything you’d want in a supplement for leaky gut. It contains glutamine to help restore gut lining by synthesizing protein for cell reproduction. DGL (a special kind of licorice) helps create a healthy intestinal barrier while marshmallow root provides a protective layer over the lining of the intestines.

If you truly believe you are suffering from leaky gut, then your first choice absolutely should be Leaky Gut Revive. There are thousands of happy customers around the globe, the formula is backed by science, and its’ backed by one of the most respected doctors in the globe. Leaky Gut Revive is a no brainer.

#2– Gundry MD Total Reserve





Gundry MD Total Reserve is a true leaky gut supplement designed specifically to strengthen your gut lining. Minerals and amino acids like magnesium, glutamine, and glucosamine increase cell replication in the gut and provide an additional layer of protection on the stomach lining.

Other anti-inflammatory compounds like cinnamon, licorice, grape seed, and grapefruit help to suppress the inflammation responsible for stomach pain, bloating, gas, and other digestive issues.

We could go on and on about Total Reserve, but as far as we are concerned, it’s one of the best leaky gut supplements. Total Reserve has proven ingredients to support digestive health. It’s manufactured by Gundry MD, one of the leaders in the supplement space, and it’s one of the most well reviewed leaky gut supplements online. Total Reserve is a complete leaky gut supplement and an excellent overall product.

#3 – Peak BioBoost





Peak BioBoost isn’t a traditional leaky gut supplement but instead focuses specifically on regulating your body’s biome through prebiotics. Prebiotics are fibrous compounds that good bacteria in your gut feed on. This process regulates your gut flora and helps prevent gas, bloating, diarrhea, and many other digestive issues.

Most leaky gut supplements contain prebiotics with a few other compounds to eliminate leaky gut so we are a bit disappointed Peak BioBoost doesn’t have a few other additional ingredients in it. Still, prebiotics are proven to improve digestive health and to reduce leaky gut related inflammation and therefore Peak BioBoost may be best suited for those suffering from extreme gut inflammation.

#4 – Viscera-3





SANE Viscera-3 labels itself a “post-biotic” supplement meant to improve the health of the entire digestive tract – all the way from the stomach to the colon. In reality, Vicera-3 is a dual combo prebiotic and probiotic supplement designed to “cleanse” the digestive tract, reduce gut inflammation, and to support colon health.

Vicera-3 is manufactured right here in the United States in an FDA-approved facility and comes with the longest money back guarantee we could find – a full one-year money back guarantee. It’s also tested for purity and potency to guarantee freshness. Overall, there’s a lot to like about Viscera-3 and it’s a solid product.

#5 – BioTrust Gut Reg





BioTrust Gut Reg helps strengthen the lining of your intestine using a patented ingredient called PepZin GI®. PepZin GI is actually a patented complex of zinc and L-carnosine and its’ digestive benefits are backed by almost twenty clinical studies.

In addition to PepZin, Gut Reg also contains glutamine, which is known to support the walls of digestive organs as well as ginger, a powerful immune system boosting root.

Together, these four ingredients work to stop leaky gut quickly and to strengthen your immune system. There are few leaky gut supplements that use clinically proven ingredients like Gut Reg, which is why it’s considered one of the best. Plus, you can order Gut Reg for as under $20 per bottle, which is why it arguably provides you with the best value – especially compared to other products that cost as much as $70 per month.

#6 – Gundry MD Bio Complete 3





Bio Complete 3 is another digestive health supplement from GundryMD. Unlike Total Reserve, Bio Complete 3 is a basic formula consisting of prebiotic, probiotic, and post-biotic ingredients.

Prebiotics are meant to fuel the good bacteria in your gut. Probiotics supply the gut with over 10 billion live CFUs, or colony forming units (live bacteria). Postbiotics help to provide a protective layer on the lining in your gut to prevent leaky gut.

Bio Complete 3’s unique approach to leaky gut is why it deserves to make it on the top list. It may even be best used with Total Reserve for complete digestive support however it certainly has enough punch to stop leaky gut in its’ tracks.

#7 – 1MD GutMD





1MD is one of the most respected supplement companies in the industry and their leaky gut supplement is one of the best. Known as 1MD GutMD, this supplement is made specifically to repair the lining in the gut.

GutMD uses three patented ingredients along with glutamine to repair the epithelial tissue in the intestinal wall. GutGuard®, a patented form of licorice helps protect the lining of your GI tract from bad bacteria while HMO Care4U® actively work to reduce the number of bad bacteria in your system.

Overall, GutMD is one of the few leaky gut supplements backed by clinically studied ingredients. If you need a stronger, proven product, GutMD is the perfect product to eliminate your leaky gut.

#8 – Unify Health Labs Multi-GI 5





Multi G1-5 takes a three-pronged approach to eliminating leaky gut with prebiotics, probiotics, and a “GI health” blend. Combined, this potent formula strengthens the lining in your digestive tract, eliminates inflammation in the gut, and enhances nutrient absorption.

The only thing really holding Multi GI-5 back is its’ price. It’s a little on the pricier side compared to other leaky gut supplements. Still one of the better supplements for leaky gut and is one of the best reviewed. Therefore, it’s worthy of consideration for leaky gut.

#9 – ActivatedYou Morning Complete





ActivatedYou Morning Complete is a daily wellness drink packed with prebiotics, probiotics, and leafy green superfoods. Truthfully, Morning Complete is less of a leaky gut supplement and more of a total digestive supplement.

Prebiotics and probiotics support a healthy biome, which in turn reduces the inflammation responsible for your symptoms. Some of the fruit and superfood greens do help with cellular function so it is entirely possible that Morning Complete can help eliminate leaky gut. However, we feel Morning complete is more of a supplement for digestive health than specifically for leaky gut.

How We Ranked

Since leaky gut isn’t an actual medical condition, there’s no clinical research to evaluate what supplements are effective and which supplements are not effective in treating a leaky gut. Therefore, we had to adjust how we evaluated our top leaky gut supplements by considering a number of factors like:

Ingredient formula:

The ingredient formula is important because there’s no clinical research on leaky gut syndrome. We gave high marks to products that contained ingredients like probiotics & collagen because they have been clinically proven to support gut health or strengthen connective tissues and organs in the body.

We also looked for products with strong anti-inflammatory ingredients like licorice root, marshmallow, and turmeric because inflammation in the gut is likely the cause of indigestion, diarrhea, and many of the other symptoms of leaky gut syndrome.

Customer reviews:

Since no clinical studies have been conducted on leaky gut supplements, we had to dig deep and read through thousands of customer reviews to determine the best products. We looked at product rating, # of ratings, average rating among users, and whether users ultimately felt better after taking leaky gut supplements.

At the end of the day, the customer knows best whether a product is doing anything for them. Therefore, we strongly considered customer reviews when evaluating our top leaky gut supplements.

Price/Value:

Leaky gut supplements are often more expensive than other categories of supplements and some companies charge upwards of $75 for just a one-month’s supply. While it’s true that you get what you pay for in the supplement industry, we felt like some products were priced too high.

What we tried to do was find the products that are the likeliest to deliver results but also provide maximum value. As a result, our top products combination of quality ingredients and competitive pricing so you get the most bang for your buck and still likely see results.

Who Needs a Leaky Gut Supplement?

Truthfully, there’s a lot we don’t know about leaky gut. It’s a very broad term that could be the result of any number of things.

We do know that intestinal permeability is likely the main cause for leaky gut syndrome, although even the most knowledgeable experts suggest that this is only likely a small part of a much bigger problem.

When healthy, your small intestine has a strong lining that handles nutrient absorption and filters out bad pathogens. When the lining of your intestine weakens, these pathogens are able to “leak” into your body, which can cause several health problems.

Since leaky gut syndrome isn’t an actual medical condition, it’s tougher to say who can benefit from taking leaky gut supplements the most. Realistically, anybody who is suffering from digestive issues, such as gas, bloating, pain, cramps, fatigue, diarrhea, or headaches may want to consider taking a leaky gut supplement.

If you’re commonly having digestive issues, then there’s a good chance you may have a leaky gut. Leaky guy supplements may help to build up your intestinal permeability and improve your gut biome to improve your gut health.

Benefits of Leaky Gut Supplements

Your gut health is essential to the overall health of your body. Research suggests that your gut health is one of the most important factors to your health – if not the most important factor. Therefore, it’s only natural to see a major improvement in various aspects of your health by fixing gut issues. This is why leaky gut supplements can have so many benefits.

Leaky gut supplements improve digestive health and eliminate most digestive problems.

The most prevalent symptoms of leaky gut syndrome are digestive related – with bloating, gas, and diarrhea the most common.

Taking leaky gut supplements help to relieve many of these symptoms by improving your gut biome through the inclusion of prebiotics and probiotics. Probiotics add billions of healthy bacteria to your gut flora, which manage digestion and eliminate the bad bacteria that may be causing your symptoms.

Additionally, leaky gut supplements strengthen the lining of your GI tract to stop leaky gut in its’ tracks. These supplements directly address your root cause of digestive issues so you’ll likely notice relief from these symptoms first before anything else.

Leaky gut supplements can support healthy immune system function:

The immune system is a complex network of cells, tissues, and organs that protect your body from infection and disease.

Much of your immune system is reliant on a healthy GI tract. Since leaky gut syndrome causes inflammation in your gut, your body’s gut flora is thrown out of balance. Your immune system suffers as a result and you may be more susceptible to sickness, infections, or disease.

Leaky gut supplements reverse the inflammation in your GI tract and help to strengthen the lining of the intestines. This stops the “leak” causing your issues and through the use of probiotics, leaky gut supplements can stabilize your gut flora to improve immunity.

Leaky gut supplements may improve mood & reduce stress:

There’s some evidence that leaky gut supplements may reduce stress levels and improve mood. Inflammation caused by leaky gut may interfere with the production of certain hormone levels like testosterone and estrogen. This may increase stress levels, cause anxiety, and cause mood problems.

Reducing the inflammation in the gut may help your body restore hormone levels back to healthier levels, reducing the leaky gut induced stress and anxiety. Mood may also improve after healing a leaky gut as well.

Side Effects of Leaky Gut Supplements

Leaky gut supplements may contain a number of individual ingredients and therefore it’s virtually impossible to say whether every leaky gut supplement is safe. In general, leaky gut supplements are considered generally recognized as safe.

For example, collagen is the fundamental building block of our bones, joints, tendons, and connective tissues in the body. It is found in virtually every leaky gut supplement because it helps strengthen the lining in the GI tract. There are no known side effects of taking collagen and it is considered one of the safest supplements you can take.

Prebiotics and probiotics are also commonly added to leaky gut supplements. Prebiotics have no known side effects but probiotics may cause some minor digestive issues you likely already have digestive issues and therefore might not know any change.

In general, leaky gut supplements are tolerated well and do not cause any major side effects. If you’re unsure whether a product is right for you, you should contact your doctor or a medical professional. Otherwise, you should make sure you research each ingredient in a specific product before you buy it to make sure you are not putting yourself in harm’s way.

If for whatever reason you do feel like your product isn’t helping you or is causing an adverse reaction, simply discontinue use and speak to your doctor about your issues.

Recommended Dosage

Because leaky gut supplements may have so many ingredients, there’s no set dosage the way you would have for say, a sleep supplement or joint product. However, some popular compounds found in leaky gut products do have recommended dosages.

If your leaky gut supplement contains collagen, you’ll want a dosage of around 10g of collagen per serving. If probiotics are added, you should find a product with at least 10 billion CFUs (colony forming units).

As a general rule of thumb, any quality product will be formulated properly so all the ingredients can work together to optimize your gut health eliminate your leaky gut.

FAQ

Q. What exactly is leaky gut and what causes it?

Leaky gut syndrome is a health condition that develops when your GI tract is unable to stop toxins from entering your blood syndrome. The exact cause of leaky gut is unknown but it is partially believed that weaker intestinal permeability is the normal cause in most adults.

The small intestine contains microscopic holes that prevent unwanted particles from escaping the GI tract – things like bacteria & germs. These holes are referred to as tight junctions and when these tight junctions are unable to do their job, pathogens escape into the blood stream, causing inflammation and digestive issues.

Leaky gut supplements are said to improve intestinal permeability and prevent your gut from allowing these particles to escape into your bloodstream.

Q. How do I know if I have leaky gut syndrome?

There is no medical definition of “leaky gut syndrome” and there’s no test available to determine if you have what is considered a leaky gut. However, according to medical experts, these are the clean signs of a leaky gut:

Chronic diarrhea, constipation, gas or bloating

Nutritional deficiencies

Poor immune system

Headaches, brain fog, memory loss

Excessive fatigue

Skin rashes and problems such as acne, eczema or rosacea

Cravings for sugar or carbs

Arthritis or joint pain

Depression, anxiety, ADD, ADHD

Autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, celiac disease or Crohn's

If you have a leaky gut, then you likely have some or many of these symptoms. If so, a leaky gut supplement may correct the issues in your digestive system and eliminate many of these symptoms.

Q. How can I heal my leaky gut?

The cause of leaky gut syndrome isn’t fully understood. However, many experts argue that poor diet & lifestyle habits are typically the most common causes of leaky gut. Therefore, making dietary changes and lifestyle changes are the two most common recommendations to heal a leaky gut.

It may be best to eliminate as much processed food from your diet as possible, cut back on alcohol consumption, reduce stress levels, and ensure you’re getting a good night’s sleep.

However, for many people lifestyle and dietary changes aren’t enough, which is why leaky gut supplements are so beneficial for many people.

Q. Do leaky gut supplements have any side effects?

There are so many different vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts that can go into leaky gut products. This makes it very difficult to say with 100% certainty whether leaky gut supplements are completely safe and free of side effects.

In general, we’d say most leaky gut supplements are safe because they often contain ingredients like collagen, probiotics, and vitamin D, and other anti-inflammatory compounds. However, before you buy any product, it’s a good idea to research the ingredients and ensure you don’t have any potential conflicts with the ingredients.

Q. What are some ingredients I should look for in a leaky gut supplement?

Leaky gut supplements can contain any number of ingredients in their formula. However, there are some products that we’ve identified that are more likely to help heal your gut and prevent further inflammation.

Collagen is essential to every connective tissue in the body and studies have shown it can support the structure and mucosal lining of the digestive tract. Glucosamine helps eliminate bad bacteria while also supporting the good bacteria in your GI tract. Probiotics and prebiotics help balance your microbiome and eliminate the bad bacteria causing digestive issues.

Other potential beneficial compounds in leaky gut supplements include compounds like curcumin, marshmallow root, vitamin D, licorice root, digestive enzymes, caprylic acid, zinc, and berberine.

