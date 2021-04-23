New York, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Melanoma - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06066604/?utm_source=GNW

Although melanoma has high survivability, it remains a significant health risk around the world.



Where possible, melanoma is treated with surgery, with stage III patients likely to receive adjuvant therapy with either PD-1 inhibitors; BMS’ Opdivo or Merck & Co’s Keytruda or, if BRAF V600-positive, Novartis’ BRAF/MEK inhibitor combination Tafinlar + Mekinist.Metastatic melanoma is treated with systemic therapy with either PD-1 monotherapy (Opdivo or Keytruda) or BMS’ combination therapy of Opdivo + CTLA-4 inhibitor Yervoy.



BRAF V600-positive patients also have the option of receiving targeted therapy.



The global market is expected to grow from $5.6B in 2019 to $7.46B in 2029 at a CAGR of 2.9%. The introduction of 12 new pipeline agents as well as label expansions of currently approved agents are key drivers of this market growth. However, multiple patent expiries of market-leading brands, occurring across the 8MM, will prohibit growth.



- The main drivers of growth include the anticipated approval and launch of 12 pipeline therapies, in addition to label expansions of currently marketed therapies across the 8MM during the forecast period.

- The main barriers to growth in the 8MM are key patent expiries of immune checkpoint inhibitors and targeted BRAF/MEK inhibitors

- Among the late-stage pipeline products and marketed agents, immune checkpoint inhibitors are expected to generate the greatest revenues over the forecast period.

- The most important unmet needs in the melanoma market include: wider therapeutic options for patients who progress on immune checkpoint inhibitors, effective treatment for patients with brain metastases, biomarkers to guide treatment decisions, and wider options for patients with acquired resistance to targeted therapy.



- 12 late-stage pipeline agents are expected to enter the melanoma market from 2021 onwards. What impact will these agents have on the market? Which of these drugs will have the highest peak sales, and why?

- What are the current unmet needs melanoma, which pipeline agents are positioned to counter these unmet needs? What are the opportunities for R&D?

- What is the market outlook in the 8MM from 2019-2029? Considering major patent expiries, launch of new premium priced agents and expected label expansions.

- What are the main corporate trends? Who are the current and future players?



- Overview of melanoma including epidemiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

- Topline melanoma market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

- Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting melanoma therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

- Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs (Phase II - III).

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global melanoma therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



