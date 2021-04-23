THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF THE IMPACTED SECURITYHOLDERS (AS DEFINED BELOW).

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

23 April 2021

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

(the “Issuer”)

Compulsory Redemption of WisdomTree EURO STOXX Banks 3x Daily Short (ISIN: IE00BLS09P63) (the “Impacted Securities”)

This notice relates to the Impacted Securities issued pursuant to the Issuer’s Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the “Programme”) and its base prospectus dated 16 November 2020 (the “Base Prospectus”). The holders of the Impacted Securities are referred to in this notice as the “Impacted Securityholders”.

We further refer to the notice of the Issuer dated 22 March 2021 in which the Issuer designated a Compulsory Redemption Date in respect of the Impacted Securities (the “22 March Notice”).

Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as used in the 22 March Notice or the Base Prospectus.

A. Compulsory Redemption Amount





The Issuer confirms that the Compulsory Redemption Amount in respect of the Impacted Securities is EUR 4.4176650.

B. Payment of Compulsory Redemption Amount





It is expected that the Compulsory Redemption Settlement Date in respect of the Impacted Securities will be on Friday 30 April 2021 subject to timely receipt of the Compulsory Redemption Amount from the Swap Provider.

Each Impacted Security will become due and payable on such Compulsory Redemption Settlement Date at its Compulsory Redemption Amount subject to liquidation of the underlying Swap Transactions.

Settlement of the cash redemption proceeds due to Impacted Securityholders holding Impacted Securities shall be paid in accordance with Condition 11.2 (Payments) of the Impacted Securities. The payment of the Compulsory Redemption Amount will be made in the Base Currency of the Impacted Securities, which is Euros. Impacted Securityholders are strongly advised to contact their bank, intermediary or securities broker to confirm how and in what currency they will receive the Compulsory Redemption Amount.

Payments of the Compulsory Redemption Amount will be made through Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg. There may be delays in these payments reaching Impacted Securityholders and Impacted Securityholders are advised to contact their bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold their Impacted Securities for more information.

For further information please contact europesupport@wisdomtree.com

For and on behalf of

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer plc