Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Report 2021: China Ranks as the Fastest Growing Market - Forecast to 2025

The global market for Commercial Laundry Machinery is projected to reach US$5.7 billion by 2025, driven by the robust growth and evolution of the lodging services and travel accommodation market.

Few of the factors driving growth of travel, tourism, lodging and hotel industry include rising volumes of international tourism and domestic vacations supported by rising incomes and falling airline fares; increased infrastructural developments; increased use of digital tools for flight and accommodation booking in a manner that makes the process cost-effective, easy and convenient. Government initiatives are turning Asian countries into hot tourist destinations.

The importance of clean and quality linen in the hotel industry cannot be undermined. Good quality towels and bed linen plays over a 90% role in influencing the satisfaction and overall experience of hotel guests. Stained or poor quality bed linen increases the risk of losing repeat customers by over 95%, drastically reducing the likelihood of customers booking a room with the hotel in the future.



However, maintaining in-house laundry care operations is expensive, given the rising cost of labor. Economically unsustainable wage growth is quickly becoming a threat to competitiveness of the hotel industry. This high cost of labor is resulting in the switch from internal operations to outsourced services. Over 65% to 70% of hotels are outsourcing washing of their bed linen and towels to a laundry service provider. The scenario provides the perfect platform for increased installation of commercial laundry machines by service providers to meet the growing demand for, and increase in laundry care contracts.

Few of the noteworthy trends in the market include growing focus on environmental health and the ensuing rise in interest in energy-efficient, eco-friendly water-saving machines; increased spending by hotels on amenities like cleaning and housekeeping services; technology improvements such as washer-extractors with high g-force extraction and tumbler-dryers with over-dry prevention; demand for machines with temperature and moisture control sensors that prevent damage to delicate fabric and ensure safe laundering of clothes; development of laundry machines capable of heating water to a temperature as high as 190 degrees to eliminate bacteria and dust mites from laundry in response to deep cleaning needs. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 64.8% of the market.

The launch of new laundry equipment with innovative features such as enhanced water conservation, energy efficiency, speed, compactness and automated-operation capabilities will encourage replacement demand growth in the developed markets.

China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period supported by under-penetration of laundry services and untapped opportunity for growth against the backdrop of the expanding base of upwardly mobile middle class population and their increasing aspirational spending guided by changing perceptions of comfort, convenience and wellness.

Other major factors driving growth in the country include rapid urbanization; development of Chinese tourism, rise of medical tourism; and increased establishment of commercial laundry facilities.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Hotels: Major Consumers of Commercial Laundry Machinery

Booming Lodging Services & Travel Accommodation Market Leads to Increased Use of Commercial Laundry Machinery in Hotels

Global Travel Accommodation Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, & 2026

Healthcare Sector Emerges as New Growth Vertical

Widening Opportunities Beyond Hotels and Hospitals Enthuse Commercial Laundry Machinery Market

Industrial Entities & Fire Stations Prioritize Commercial Laundry Machinery for Clean PPE

Sustained Demand from Prisons & Correctional Facilities Segment

Linen Rental Businesses: Niche Segment

Waterparks Rely on On-Premise Units to Handle High-Volume Laundry Needs

Athletic Facilities, Gyms and Sports Organizations

Salons and Spas

Rising Demand for Laundromat Services Augments Market Prospects

Growing Importance of Multi-Housing Laundries Augurs Well

Robust Demand for Dry Cleaning Services Enhances Overall Demand

Amid Regulatory Curbs on PERC Usage, PERC Alternatives Proliferate Dry Cleaning Domain

Select Alternatives to PERC and TCE that Perform Effectively in Textile Cleaning

A Note on Anti-PERC Regulations

Technology Innovations & Advancements Sustain Momentum in Commercial Laundry Machinery Market

Latest Models Emphasize Automation, IoT and Wireless Connectivity Needs of Clients

New Textile Materials Necessitate Amendments to Laundry Technology

A Look Into Select Advanced Capabilities of Commercial Laundry Machines

A Review of Select Recently Launched Commercial Laundry Solutions

High Speed Laundry Machines with Shortened Cycle Time Come to the Fore

Fast Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient, Green Laundry Technologies

Low Water Consuming Laundry Machines Make a Cut

Polymer Bead Cleaning: The New High-Tech Water Saving Laundry Technology

Replacement Demand Supplements Overall Sales Volume

Impact of Regulations and Legislations on Commercial Laundry Machinery Business

