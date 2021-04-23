Global Hemoglobin A1C Monitoring Market Report 2021-2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $275.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR

Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hemoglobin A1C Monitoring - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Hemoglobin A1C Monitoring Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hemoglobin A1C Monitoring estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Ion-Exchange High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$734.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Immunoassays segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $275.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR
The Hemoglobin A1C Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$275.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$392.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
Boronate Affinity Chromatography Segment to Record 7.2% CAGR
In the global Boronate Affinity Chromatography segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$122 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$191.3 Million by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$237.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- What is Glycated Hemoglobin (A1C)?
- An Introduction to Hemoglobin A1C Monitoring
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Ion-Exchange HPLC: The Largest Segment
- Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Diabetes Prevalence to Propel Growth in HbA1c Monitoring Market
- Aging Population and High Risk of Diabetes with Advancing Age to Spearhead Market
- Growing Threat of Undiagnosed Diabetes in Emerging Economies: Potential for Growth
- HbA1C for Pre-Diabetes Testing
- Product Innovations & Automated HbA1C Testing Analyzers to Boost Market
- Approvals for New HbA1C Monitoring Products to Spur Market Opportunities
- Growing Importance of POC Testing for Diabetes Testing to Present Growth Prospects
- HbA1C Testing Holds Significance as Screening Strategy for Gestational Diabetes
- HbA1C Testing for Diabetes Diagnosis Purpose
- Home HbA1C Testing Presents Opportunities for POC Testing
- New Regulations Recommend HbA1C Testing
- Challenges Facing HbA1c Monitoring Market
