CAR-T Therapy Pipeline Analysis Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

The global car-t therapy pipeline analysis market is expected to grow from $1.08 billion in 2020 to $1.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.15 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 22%.



The chimeric antigen receptor -T therapy market consists of sales of CAR-T therapy products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that develop chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies to treat blood cancers.CAR-T therapy is type of immunotherapy in which T-cells taken from patient’s blood are modified in a laboratory with the addition of a special protein receptor that grants T-cells the power to recognize as well as kill cancer cells easily, along with infusing the same back into that patient.



This special protein receptor, known as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR), attaches to a specific protein on a patient’s cancer cells. The infused cells multiply and prevail in the patient’s body as living drugs.



North America was the largest region in the global car-t therapy pipeline analysis market, accounting for 61% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 38% of the global regional preview market.



The CAR-T therapy market covered in this report is segmented by target antigen into CD19, CD22, others. It is also segmented by application into acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, diffuse large b-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, multiple myeloma, others.



The limitations on the application of CAR-T therapy limits the growth of the market.The limitations on CAR-T therapy includes its failure to treat other types of cancer, side effects and the high cost of treatment.



CAR-T therapy is widely used as a treatment for a particular type of blood cancer and fails to treat other types of cancers such as lung cancer or breast cancer.Further, in many cases the application of CAR-T therapy results in cytokine release syndrome (CRS).



CRS is severe flu like condition causing high fever, nausea, chills, headache, rash, and troubled breathing.Further, the high cost limits the growth of the market.



According to an article in HealthLeaders in 2019, the cost of one CAR-T therapy session can be up to $375,000 excluding the overhead charges such as hospital bills. Thus, the growth of the CAR-T therapy is restricted by the various limitations on the application of CAR-T therapy.



The companies in the CAR-T therapy market are conducting clinical trials to assess the ability of CAR-T therapy to treat multiple myeloma.Multiple myeloma is a type of white blood cell cancer where the cancer cells accumulate in the bone marrow and surrounds the healthy blood cells.



CAR-T therapy is being tested as a treatment for multiple myeloma.CAR-T cells are modified to target the multiple myeloma causing cells to treat the relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).



For instance, Sorrento Therapeutics, a USA based developer of therapeutic approaches to treat different types of cancer, developed CAR2 anti-CD38 CAR-T cell therapy to treat RRMM. The CAR2 anti-CD38 CAR-T cell therapy is in phase 1 of its clinical trial with 72 participant recruitments made by the end of 2019.The aim of the clinical trial is to evaluate the efficiency and safety of CAR2 anti-CD38 CAR-T cell therapy. The trial is expected to be completed in 2020.



In 2019, Novartis, a Switzerland based global medicines company, acquired CellforCure for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is aimed to increase Novartis’ internal production capacity for cell and gene therapies.



CellforCure is a French based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides manufacturing facility for cell and gene therapy. CellforCure assisted Novartis in 2017 to manufacture CAR-T treatment named Kymriah.



The CAR-T therapy market is driven by the increasing financial support provided by different organizations to promote the development and consumption of CAR-T therapy.The government and non-government organizations provide financial support to the companies in CAR-T therapy market for research and development and to the patients for their treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL).



For instance, in 2019, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment of New Zealand announced its contribution of $4.9 million over 5 years to its partnership scheme with Malaghan Institute (MI), in order to support the development of CAR T-cell manufacturing in New Zealand. Further, governments in some countries provide subsidy to patients undergoing CAR-T therapy owing to the high cost of the treatment. For example, in 2019, the government of Australia included the CAR-T therapy on the Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS). The inclusion of (Kymriah®) CAR-T therapy in MBS reduces the cost of the treatment for almost 30 paediatric and young adult (ALL) patients per year in Australia. The financial support provided by different organizations towards CAR-T therapy positively drives the growth of CAR-T therapy market.

