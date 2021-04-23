Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cocoa Processing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cocoa processing market reached a volume of 4.86 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global cocoa processing market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

This report provides an in-depth analysis on the global cocoa market trends and the requirements to start and run a cocoa processing plant.

Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana currently represent the world's two biggest producers of cocoa. The two countries together currently account for nearly 60% of the total global cocoa production. Other major producers include Indonesia, Nigeria, Ecuador, Brazil and Cameroon. Region-wise, Africa currently accounts for more than 70% of the total global cocoa production.

Despite being the largest producer, the region accounts for less than 21% of the total global cocoa processing market. Though unsuitable for cocoa cultivation, Europe currently represents the world's biggest importer and processer of cocoa. The competitive landscape of the global cocoa processing industry is currently quite concentrated in nature with the top three players currently accounting for around 40% majority of the total global market.

The cocoa bean is the dried and fully fermented fatty seed of the cocoa tree (Theobroma cacao). Cocoa processing involves the conversion of cocoa beans into different forms such as cocoa liquor, cocoa butter, cocoa cakes and cocoa powder. The chocolate industry currently represents the biggest end user of cocoa.

Processed cocoa products, however, have applications in a number of other industries as well. For instance, cocoa powder is also used to produce chocolate milk, biscuits, ice cream, cakes and a number of other food and beverages. Similarly, cocoa butter is widely used during the production of soaps, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cocoa industry performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global cocoa industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cocoa industry?

What are the price trends of cocoa?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the cocoa industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the cocoa industry?

What is the structure of the cocoa industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the cocoa industry?

What are the profit margins in the cocoa industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a cocoa plant?

How is cocoa processed?

What are the various unit operations involved in a cocoa plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a cocoa plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a cocoa plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a cocoa plant?

What are the packaging requirements for cocoa powder?

What are the transportation requirements for cocoa?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a cocoa plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a cocoa plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a cocoa plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a cocoa plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a cocoa plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a cocoa plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cocoa Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Forecast



6 Global Cocoa Grinding Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Market Breakup by Bean Type

6.4.1 Forastero

6.4.2 Criollo

6.4.3 Trinitario

6.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.5.1 Cocoa Butter

6.5.2 Cocoa Liquor

6.5.3 Cocoa Powder

6.6 Market Breakup by Application

6.6.1 Confectionary

6.6.2 Bakery

6.6.3 Beverages

6.6.4 Pharmaceuticals

6.7 Market Breakup by Region

6.8 Market Forecast

6.9 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Value Chain Analysis

6.10.1 Overview

6.10.2 Growing and Harvesting

6.10.3 Fermenting and Drying

6.10.4 Marketing

6.10.5 Packaging and Transportation

6.10.6 Roasting and Grinding

6.10.7 Pressing

6.10.8 Cocoa Grinding Making

6.10.9 Consumers

6.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



7 Global Cocoa Grinding Market: Competitive Landscape

7.1 Market Structure

7.2 Key Players



8 Cocoa Processing

8.1 Product Overview

8.2 Detailed Process Flow

8.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

8.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



9 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

9.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

9.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

9.3 Machinery Layout

9.4 Plant Machinery

9.5 Machinery Pictures

9.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

9.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

9.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

9.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

9.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

9.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

9.12 Other Capital Investments



10 Loans and Financial Assistance



11 Project Economics

11.1 Capital Cost of the Project

11.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

11.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

11.4 Taxation and Depreciation

11.5 Income Projections

11.6 Expenditure Projections

11.7 Financial Analysis

11.8 Profit Analysis



12 Key Player Profiles

12.1 Barry Callebaut

12.2 Cargill

12.3 Olam

12.4 Blommer

12.5 Mondelez

12.6 Guan Chong

12.7 ECOM Coco

12.8 BT Cocoa

12.9 Nestle

12.10 Transmar Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7fx7fk