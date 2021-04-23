Global Digital Signage Market Report 2021: Market Reached a Value of $21.1 Billion in 2020 - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Signage Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital signage market reached a value of US$ 21.1 Billion in 2020.

Digital signage refers to a centralized content distribution platform used to playback information on multiple display screens. It shows advertisements or messages to the targeted audience through content management software (CMS) and a back-end operating computer connected to a media player.

It utilizes devices, such as projectors, LCD, LED and plasma displays, to project or show the information, including live weather forecasts, news, television programs, menus, flight schedules, calendars and advertisements. Digital signages are commonly used in various sectors such as retail, entertainment, hospitality, education, corporate, healthcare, transport, etc. They enable the organizations to engage with a broader audience and create a centralized network for digital communications to enhance the uniformity and effectiveness of the marketing activities.



Rapid digitalization, along with the increasing demand for effective advertisement tools, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread utilization of electronic large-screen displays in various industrial sectors, such as retail, hospitality, entertainment, banking, healthcare, education and transport, is stimulating the market growth.

For instance, in the banking sector, digital signages are used in automated teller machines (ATMs) and e-banking centers to display motion messages, digitalized promotion of products and remote content updating and management. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of biometric technology with digital signage products, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

In line with this, modern product variants are equipped with gaze trackers and heat path trackers that locate the area that is attracting the most consumers, thereby enabling organizations to monitor consumer behavior and gaining meaningful insights. Other factors, including improvements in the LCD/LED technologies, along with increasing expenditures on brand promotions and advertisements, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global digital signage market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:

BARCO

Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar)

LG Electronics

Panasonic

Samsung Electronics

Shanghai Goodview Electronics

Sharp (Foxconn Group)

Sony

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Type:

Video Walls

Video Screen

Transparent LED Screen

Digital Poster

Kiosks

Others

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Service

Breakup by Technology:

LCD/LED

Projection

Others

Breakup by Application:

Retail

Hospitality

Entertainment

Stadiums and Playgrounds

Corporate

Banking

Healthcare

Education

Transport

Others

Breakup by Location:

Indoor

Outdoor

Breakup by Size:

Below 32 Inches

32 to 52 Inches

More than 52 Inches

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global digital signage market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global digital signage market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the location?

What is the breakup of the market based on the size?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global digital signage market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

