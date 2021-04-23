New York, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Corticosteroids Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Implications And Growth to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06065177/?utm_source=GNW

47 billion in 2020 to $4.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $5.33 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.



The corticosteroids therapy market consists of sales of synthetic corticosteroid drugs used to treat a wide variety of disorders, including asthma, arthritis, skin conditions, autoimmune diseases and lowers inflammation in the body.Corticosteroids and their biologically active synthetic derivatives differ in their metabolic (glucocorticoid) and electrolyte-regulating (mineralocorticoid) activities.



These agents are employed at physiological doses for replacement therapy when endogenous production is impaired. The market consists of revenue generated by the company’s manufacturing synthetic corticosteroids by the sales of these products.



The SARS-CoV outbreak research studies show that corticosteroids as adjunctive therapy may be beneficial to treat corona viruses if utilized in the early acute phase of infection.The use of corticosteroids during the treatment of coronaviruses have shown positive outcomes due to their ability to modulate the inflammatory response.



Therefore, corticosteroids market has experienced a surge in its growth.



Side effects associated with the long-term use of corticosteroids is negatively affecting the corticosteroids market.More recently, in a meta-analysis that included 28 studies (2,382 patients), the overall risk of adverse events was 150 per 100 patient-years.



Psychological and behavioural adverse events (e.g., minor mood disturbances) were reported most frequently, followed by gastrointestinal events (e.g., dyspepsia and dysphagia). Infectious complications included bacterial infections; reactivation of tuberculosis or toxoplasmosis; and viral infections, including herpes virus, varicella zoster virus, and reactivation of viral hepatitis. The association between corticosteroid therapy and subsequent infections was calculated by pooling data from 71 controlled clinical trials. The overall rate of infectious complications was 12.7% in the 2,111 patients randomly allocated to systemic corticosteroids and 8.0% in the 2,087 controls. The risk of infection was particularly high in patients with neurologic diseases and less pronounced in patients with intestinal, hepatic, and renal diseases. The rate was not increased in patients given a daily dose of <10 mg or a cumulative dose of <700 mg of prednisone. With increasing doses, the rate of occurrence of infectious complications increased in patients given corticosteroids as well as in patients given placebo, a finding suggesting that not only the corticosteroid but also the underlying disease state account for the steroid-associated infectious complications observed in clinical practice. Adverse and unwanted effects due to the use of corticosteroids has a negative impact on the corticosteroid market.



The development of silicones for topical and transdermal drug delivery is one of the key trends in corticosteroid therapy market.Silicone gel sheets are soft wound covers composed of cross-linked polymers reinforced with or bonded to mesh or fabric.



A new strategy to deliver drugs to the inner ear from dexamethasone (DXM)-loaded silicone implants and to evaluate the distribution of the drug in the cochlea with confocal microscopy and development of a new device for local corticosteroids delivery into the oval window with an extended drug release of DXM to the inner ear is also seen in recent years.Silicone gel sheeting is also an excellent treatment option for paediatric patients who may not be able to tolerate intralesional corticosteroid injection.



Silicone-based pressure-sensitive adhesives for transdermal drug delivery has shown higher diffusivity and greater skin permeation rate. Silicones offer several advantages such as improved drug permeability, high diffusivity and offer efficient function and performance to modern drug products.



Sanofi is in talks to buy Flexion Therapeutics.Flexion’s knee injection for osteoarthritis, Zilretta (sustained release corticosteroid), would fit right in with Sanofi’s biosurgery division, which markets its own osteoarthritis injectable, Synvisc.



Zilretta is a sustained-release corticosteroid first up for approval for use in the knee. Analysts have suggested it could bring in $500 million to $600 million in peak sales, and perhaps hit blockbuster status if it wins indications for use in other joints.



Increasing prevalence of Skin related disease and the rising incidences of rashes, dermatitis, itching, eczema, and psoriasis contributed to the growth of the corticosteroids market.According to the CDC (Center for Disease Control), each year in the US, at least 2 million people are infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, and at least 23,000 people die due to such infections.



According to the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology report in 2019, of the 2,701 individuals in the survey, at least one skin disorder was found in 1,662 participants (64.5%). Rosacea (25.5%), eczema (11.7%), Actinic keratosis (26.6%) were the most prominent diagnoses. Skin disorders increased with age and were more prevalent in men (72.3%) than in women (58.0%). The increased prevalence of such disorders increased the demand for corticosteroids, driving the market.

