The global post-COVID-19 DDI market size is forecasted to grow from USD 400 million in 2021 to USD 836 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.9% during 2021–2026

However, lack of awareness and limited mainstream adoption of SDN may restrain the market growth.



Among component, services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

DDI services are one of the vital components that ensure proper integration of DDI solutions with the complex network infrastructure placed in the enterprises. Furthermore, DDI services facilitate smooth functioning of the solutions over a period of time by monitoring and maintaining the critical aspects of the DDI solutions.



Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The reduction in infrastructure costs, improvement in business functioning, and sustainability in the intense competition are the key factors that are projected to drive the adoption of DDI in large organizations. The investments done by large enterprises in advanced technologies for increasing productivity and efficiency of the company is also a key factor that is projected to drive the adoption of DDI in large enterprises.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The APAC region is witnessing a surge in the deployment of DDI solutions.China, the world’s top manufacturing country, is leveraging real-time machine monitoring systems to increase manufacturing companies’ operational efficiency and production.



The manufacturers are considering network management as a strategic business function and plan to lower their OPEX.DDI solutions enable the companies to streamline their security and maintenance by efficient DHCP, DNS, and IPAM implementation.



Furthermore, the DDI solutions will allow vendors operating on the APAC region to achieve high efficiency.APAC is an emerging market with significant growth in the telecom and IT vertical in the emerging economies.



Similarly, the demand for DDI solutions and services is expected to increase in the APAC region due to the advent of IPv6 and the increasing number of mobile devices.

The report includes the study of the key players offering DDI solutions and services. It profiles major vendors in the global DDI market, including Nokia Corporation (France), BlueCat Networks (Canada), Microsoft Corporation (US), Infoblox (US), Cisco Systems (US), Men & Mice (Iceland), EfficientIP (US), BT Diamond IP (US), FusionLayer (Finland), PC Network (US), TCPwave (US), Apteriks (Netherlands), ApplianSys (UK), NCC Group (UK), Solarwinds Network (US), NS1 (US), Empowered Networks (Canada), Datacomm (Indonesia), INVETICO (Australia).



Research coverage

The report segments the global DDI market by component, application, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region.The component segment comprises solutions and services.



The application segment comprises Network Automation, Virtualization And Cloud, Data Center Transformation, Network Security, and Others (Transition to IPv6).The deployment mode segment comprises of Cloud and On-Premises.



The organization size segment comprises SMEs and Large Enterprises.By vertical, DDI market includes Telecom and IT, BFSI, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others (Media and Entertainment, Energy, and Hospitality).



The report covers the DDI market with respect to 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.



The report would help the market leaders and new entrants in the global DDI market in the following ways:

1. The report segments the market into various subsegments. Hence it covers the market comprehensively. It provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments. The market numbers are split further across applications and regions.

2. It helps in understanding the overall growth of the market. It also provides information about key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. It helps stakeholders in understanding their competitors better and gaining more insights to strengthen their positions in the market. The study also presents the positioning of the key players based on their product offerings and business strategies.

