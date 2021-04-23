Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market Value to Reach $8,841.6 Million and Volume to Reach 122,166 Units by 2031

Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Component, End User, Application, and Operation - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wearable robotic exoskeleton industry analysis projects the market to have a significant growth rate of 32.68% based on the value and a growth rate of 34.01% based on volume during the forecast period 2021-2031. The North America region is expected to dominate the market by 2031 with a share of 38.20%. The North America region includes the U.S. and Canada, where the U.S. is expected to acquire a major share in 2031 due to the increase in the investment by the exoskeleton manufacturing companies in the country.



The wearable robotic exoskeleton market has gained huge importance in the past few years. This is due to the rising geriatric population across the globe and increasing awareness about exoskeletons among the end users. Several government agencies, non-profit organizations, and associations have started investing in the market, thereby generating a lucrative market for new players.



The global wearable robotic exoskeleton market research provides the market information for segmentations, such as end user based on application and components in terms of hardware and software. The market analysis examines the global wearable robotic exoskeleton market outlook in terms of the trends, driving forces, opportunities, technological advancements, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market and business dynamics, along with the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered

What are the futuristic trends in this market, and how is the market expected to change over the forecast years 2021-2031?

What are the key drivers and challenges faced by the companies that are currently operating in the wearable robotic exoskeleton market?

How is the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What are the opportunities for the companies to expand their businesses in the wearable robotic exoskeleton market?

Which region is expected to lead the wearable robotic exoskeleton market by 2031?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in this highly competitive market?

What is the current and future revenue scenario of this market?



Key Topics Covered:





1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Evolution of Wearable Robotic Exoskeletons

1.1.2 Impact of Emerging Technologies on Wearable Robotic Exoskeletons

1.1.2.1 Impact of Peripheral Technologies like IoT, AI, AR/VR.

1.1.2.2 Material Advancement in Exoskeletons

1.1.2.3 Design Modification in terms of Batteries, Weight Distribution, and UI

1.1.3 Regulatory Framework

1.1.4 Product Assortment and Pricing Analysis

1.1.5 Start-Up Scenario

1.1.6 Patent Analysis

1.1.7 Supply Chain Analysis

1.2 Market Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Exoskeletons in Multiple Domains

1.2.1.2 Rising Investments by Major Industry Players and Establishment of Various Start-Ups

1.2.1.3 Demand to Increase Operational Efficiency of Individuals While Reducing Fatigue

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Limited Technological Capabilities Resulting in Inaccurate Operations

1.2.2.2 High Production Cost and Market Acceptance

1.2.3 Key Market Strategies and Developments

1.2.3.1 Long Term Collaborations, Mergers, Acquisition, Investments

1.2.3.2 Other Development

2 Application

2.1 Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeletons Market (by End User)

2.2 Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market (by Sales Channel)

3 Products

3.1 Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeletons Market (by Operation)

3.2 Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market (by Type)

3.3 Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market (by Form)

3.4 Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market (by Limb)

3.6 Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeletons Market (by Actuation)

3.7 Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market (by Component)

4 Region

4.1 Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World





5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

ATOUN Inc.

B-Temia Inc.

Bionik Laboratories Corporation

Cyberdyne Inc.

Daiya Industry Co., Ltd.

Ekso Bionics

Focal Meditech BV

Hocoma AG

Hyundai Motor Company

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Lockheed Martin

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Myomo Inc.

P&S Mechanics Co. Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Rex Bionics PLC

