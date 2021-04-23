New Casinos: New UK Casino Sites and Upcoming New Online Casinos by Date of UKGC Licensing Shows Online Casino Market is Very Much Active

LONDON, 23 April 2021,



UK online gaming affiliate IGX who operate various casino comparison services such as xCasinos.uk, has today revealed the newest casino sites in the United Kingdom after analysis of the UK Gambling Commission beta database of newly licensed UK casino operators.

10 Of The New Casinos, Ordered By Date Of Licensing In The United Kingdom Were Found To Be Launched Between 2017-2021:

xCasinos.uk contains reviews and rankings for a variety of UK licensed casinos in the country and based on a range of key factors, a finalised report has been created for the newest casino sites in 2021 based on issuance of licenses from the UK Gambling Commission.



Tracking the issuance of licenses is not only useful for customers looking for new casino brands to join, it’s important for the gambling industry as a whole as it highlights the continued growth of the UK online casino market.



B2B clients can email reports@ig-x.com for data analysis work and reports of new and upcoming casino license approvals.

Dr.Bet Casino sits on top the report for being the most recent new licensed UK casino. Powered by Everymatrix it’s rich in casino entertainment. Dr.Bet Casino is operated by Rednines Gaming Ltd who are based in Bromley, UK.

Consumers and businesses can view full UKGC licensing information and scan further records of new casinos here.

Looking ahead the trend looks set to continue with further new casinos expected to be licensed by the end of 2022.

2021/2022 Planned New UK Online Casinos With Licenses Pending*

BOX Casino - Expected Launch August 2021

Lazarus Casino - Expected Launch August 2021

Sherbets Casino - Expected Launch October 2021

Jade Casino - Expected Launch October 2021

LuxPlay Casino - Expected Launch October 2021

Casino Rockstars - Expected Launch October 2021

Hash Casino - Expected Launch December 2021

Sunlight Casino - Expected Launch December 2021

*UKGC staff shortage of reduced operational hours may significantly delay the approval of new casino licenses.



Responsible Gambling Disclaimer:

Consumers of online casino games in the United Kingdom must be aged 18+ and should gamble responsibly.



Related Links:

https://www.begambleaware.org/

http://www.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/Home.aspx

https://www.gamcare.org.uk/

https://www.xcasinos.uk

https://ig-x.com

CONTACT:

Karl Blakesford - Media & PR

media@ig-x.com



Phone: +44 2079 290 298

SOURCE IGX