China Recombinant Lispro Insulin Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2025

By the end of 2020, the number of diabetic patients in China has exceeded 1.13 billion. For patients with type 1 diabetes, insulin is the only effective treatment. In addition, 30% to 40% of patients with type 2 diabetes will eventually become insulin-dependent.



With the increase in the number of diabetic patients, the market size of diabetes treatment drugs in China is also rising, among which third-generation insulins such as insulin glargine, insulin aspart, and lispro insulin occupy a relatively high market share.



Recombinant insulin lispro is a new type of insulin analogue with fast onset and shorter duration of action, which is more in line with the insulin secretion curve of physiological meals. Its preparation is recombinant insulin lispro injection, protamine zinc recombinant insulin lispro Mixed injection (25R) and protamine zinc recombinant insulin lispro mixed injection (50R) which can better control blood sugar and reduce the occurrence of hypoglycemia.

The original research drug of recombinant lispro insulin was developed by Eli Lilly. Eli Lilly's Recombinant Lispro Insulin Injection (trade name: Humalog), Mixed Protamine Zinc Recombinant Human Insulin Lispro Injection (25R) (trade name: Humalog Mix25), and Mixed Protamine Zinc Recombinant Human Insulin Lispro Injection (50R) (trade name: Humalog Mix50), approved by the FDA for the treatment of diabetes from April 1996 to December 1999, were released in 2005, 2010, and 2008 respectively in China.

In the Chinese market, until the end of 2020, apart from Eli Lilly's original drug Humalog, there are only Recombinant Lispro Insulin Injection and Recombinant Insulin Glargine Injection from the local Chinese company Ganli Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., which were launched in 2006 and 2014 respectively.



Recombinant Lispro Insulin has been developing rapidly since it entered China, with annual sales value increasing from less than CNY 7 million in 2005 to CNY254 million in2020.



The only Recombinant Lispro Insulin manufacturers on the Chinese market are Lilly and Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals. By sales value, the market share of Lilly's Recombinant Lispro Insulin exceeded 96% in 2020 but is declining slowly. Optimistic about China's Recombinant Lispro Insulin market, some other domestic pharmaceutical companies are stepping up the imitation of Recombinant Lispro Insulin.



For example, in Oct. 2018, Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced that the CFDA had approved the clinical trials of its Recombinant Lispro Insulin Injection, Mixed Protamine Zinc Recombinant Human Insulin Lispro Injection (25R), and Mixed Protamine Zinc Recombinant Human Insulin Lispro Injection (50R). It is expected that in the next few years, more Recombinant Lispro Insulin products by domestic pharmaceutical companies will be launched.



It is expected that as the number of diabetic patients continues to increase, China's Recombinant Lispro Insulin market will still have some growth potential.



1 Relevant Concepts of Recombinant Lispro Insulin

1.1 Indications for Recombinant Lispro Insulin

1.2 Development of Recombinant Lispro Insulin in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Recombinant Lispro Insulin in China

1.4 The impact of COVID-19 on China's insulin lispro market



2 Sales of Recombinant Lispro Insulin in China, 2016-2020

2.1 Sales Value of Recombinant Lispro Insulin

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Recombinant Lispro Insulin

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Recombinant Lispro Insulin by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020



3 Analysis of Major Recombinant Lispro Insulin Manufacturers in China, 2016-2020

3.1 Analysis on Market Share of Major Recombinant Lispro Insulin Manufacturers

3.1.1 Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Market Share by Sales Volume

3.2 Lilly

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of Lilly's Recombinant Lispro Insulin (Humalog) in China

3.3 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals

3.3.1 Enterprise Profile

3.3.2 Sales of Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals' Recombinant Lispro Insulin (Prandilin) in China



4 Prices of Recombinant Lispro Insulin in China, 2020-2021

4.1 Lilly (Humalog)

4.2 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals (Prandilin)



5 Prospect of China's Recombinant Lispro Insulin Market, 2021-2025

5.1 Analysis of factors Affecting Development of China's Recombinant Lispro Insulin Market

5.2 Progress of Generic Recombinant Lispro Insulin in China

5.3 Forecast on Trend of Recombinant Lispro Insulin Market



