The global halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films market size is projected at USD 9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5%, between 2021 and 2026

It has high electrical insulation, tensile strength, chemical, and dimensional stability, transparency, reflectivity, gas and aroma barrier properties.



Most commercial BOPET films are inherently resistant to heat, chemicals, and water absorption. It is used in electronics, transportation, construction, label industries, and others.



Electrical Insulation is the largest end-use industry segment of the halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films market.



The electrical insulation segment accounted for the largest share in the global halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films market during the forecast period.The increase in manufacturing of wires & cables and rising demand for high quality consumer electronics will drive the market.



Halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films are used for insulation applications in motor winding, transformers, television screen films, battery labels, flexible printed circuits, wires & cables (secondary insulation), and semiconductors. Moreover, halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films are used to match the level of fire resistance that must be achieved based on the fire safety standards.



APAC is the largest and fastest-growing market for halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films market.



APAC is projected to be the largest market for halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films during the forecast period and is projected to register the highest CAGR.The high economic growth in developing countries and increasing disposable incomes have made APAC an attractive market for halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films.



The tremendous growth of industrial production increased trade, and the implementation of stringent regulations are primarily responsible for the high consumption of halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films in the region.



The breakdown of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 –25%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 40%, Director-Level – 35%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 25%, Rest of World - 10%

The key companies profiled in this report on the halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films market include Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), DuPont Teijin Films (US), Shanghai Huzheng Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), Mainyang Prochema Commercial Co. Ltd. (China), and Teraoka Seisakusho Co. Ltd. (Japan) are the key players operating in the halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films market.



Research Coverage

The halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films market has been segmented based on end-use industry and region.This report covers the halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films market and forecasts its market size until 2026.



It also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their position in the halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films market.The report also provides insights into the drivers and restraints in the halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films market along with opportunities and challenges.



The report also includes profiles of top manufacturers in the halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films market.



