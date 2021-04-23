EarthRenew Announces a Power Sales Agreement with a Cryptocurrency Mining Firm

Highlights:



EarthRenew has signed an agreement with a cryptocurrency mining company to provide power for its bitcoin mining activities.

The agreement enables EarthRenew to potentially generate additional revenue from the Company’s power producing facility at Strathmore, Alberta.

Revenue for power generation at Strathmore is now forecast to exceed $1.3 million dollars for 2021.



TORONTO, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH; OTCQB: VVIVF) (“EarthRenew” or the “Company”), a Canadian company focused on regenerative agriculture solutions with a secondary revenue source from electricity production, today announced it has just signed a power sales agreement with a cryptocurrency mining company to provide off-peak power over a 5-year term for the purposes of cryptocurrency mining. This agreement allows for the potential for further revenue generation from EarthRenew’s power generating asset, the 4 MW Rolls Royce turbine.

The agreement provides the cryptocurrency mining company access to a portion of the Company’s power production and still allows EarthRenew to take advantage of power peaking opportunities. As a result of the power sales agreement, revenue for power generation at the Strathmore facility is now forecast to exceed $1.3 million dollars for the 2021 calendar year, up from $506k for 2020. The corresponding gross margin for 2021 is estimated at 40%.

“Cryptocurrency mining is a way for the Company to utilize the unique asset at our Strathmore facility while we pursue our primary objective of building a regenerative fertilizer business,” CEO Keith Driver commented. “We are excited to have found an off-take partner that was such a good fit with our power production plans. We anticipate that this arrangement will allow us to run the Strathmore unit more consistently, ramping production up when power pricing is at a premium. With this flexibility, we intend to capitalize on the opportunities for peak pricing while maintaining consistent operations of the Strathmore facility. This, along with our agreement with ENEL-X, announced in a press release dated March 31, 2021, is projected to will allow us to maximize the utility of our power generation asset as we scale our business.”

On March 31, 2021, the Company also announced an agreement with Enel-X to participate in its operating reserves program, which the Company intends to continue alongside the arrangement with the cryptocurrency mining company. (Enel-X Agreement for Operating Reserves.)

About EarthRenew

EarthRenew transforms livestock waste into a high-performance organic fertilizer to be used by organic and traditional growers in Canada and the United States. Our mission is to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. Located on a 25,000 head cattle feedlot, our flagship Strathmore plant is capable of producing up to four megawatts (MW) per hour of low-cost electricity powered by a natural gas fired turbine. The exhausted heat from the turbine is used to convert manure into certified organic fertilizer.

For additional information, please contact:

Keith Driver

CEO of EarthRenew

+1 (403) 860-8623

Email: kdriver@earthrenew.ca

