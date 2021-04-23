Resgreen Group Completes Commission of Wanda SD at Palm Beach Sherriff’s Office

Clinton Township, Michigan , April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resgreen Group (RGGI) , a leading mobile robot company, completed Wanda SD commissioning and training at Palm Beach Sherriff’s Office for use to disinfect the office by destroying pathogens. Wanda SD is capable of eliminating more than 99 percent of dangerous bacteria and viruses by applying Ultraviolet-C (UVC) light, as well as Ozone, to floors, walls, tables, equipment and other surfaces. The amount of UVC and Ozone exposure depends on the size of the area being sanitized.

“The pandemic continues to be a concern, especially in crowded spaces such as jails, courtrooms and government offices,” said Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI. “By using Wanda SD, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office is taking additional steps to keep their employees and inmates safe from dangerous pathogens.”

“We continue to field calls from local business and government offices for a non-toxic, no residue method of disinfection. Wanda SD UVC and Ozone meets that condition easily. Currently we have ground staff in Palm Beach, Florida area introducing our product”, per Patel

Wanda SD is guided by smart devices, such as a smartphones or tablets, to safely disinfect areas without risking human exposure to UVC light. The vehicle’s software system broadcasts a message when sanitization of an area is complete and keeps a running log of where and when all tasks were finished.

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.