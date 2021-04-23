Wasatch to Invest $100 million in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp and Vintage Wine Estates via Private Placement of Common Stock

TORONTO and SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BSPE) (TSX: BC.U) (TSX: BC.WT.U) (“BCAC” or “Bespoke”) and Vintage Wine Estates (“VWE”), one of the fastest growing U.S. wine producers with a leading direct-to-customer platform, today announced that Wasatch Global Investors (“Wasatch”) will increase its current investment in the combined BCAC-VWE (the “Company”) by $100 million, from $28 million announced in February 2021 to a total of $128 million. The new investment will take the form of Company common shares at $10 per share, Bespoke’s IPO price. The investment is subject to the closing of the BCAC-VWE business combination.



The Wasatch investment provides:

Significant incremental capital to support VWE’s acquisition strategy. VWE has successfully acquired 20 wineries in the past 10 years and believes that U.S. wine industry conditions are increasingly positive for synergistic acquisitions.

A cornerstone institutional investor in Wasatch.

Attractive investment terms for existing VWE and BCAC shareholders with the investment being made in a $10.00 per share common equity PIPE.

On February 4, 2021, BCAC announced a definitive agreement to combine with Vintage Wine Estates. At that time, Wasatch invested $28 million in common equity. The combined company will be named Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Its common stock will remain listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the new ticker symbol “VWE” and on the TSX under the symbol “VWE.U”. The warrants will remain listed on the TSX under “VWE.WT.U”. BCAC is hosting its shareholder meeting on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Pat Roney, founder and CEO of Vintage Wine Estates, commented: “This investment bolsters the capital available to us to capitalize on growth opportunities we see. We are pleased to partner with Wasatch and look forward to working with them, BCAC and our other new investors in executing on our strategy.”

About Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a $360 million special purpose acquisition corporation listed on the Nasdaq and TSX. Bespoke is led by Chairman Paul Walsh (former CEO of Diageo) and an experienced team of managers, operators and investors who have played integral roles in helping build and grow profitable public and private consumer staples businesses, both organically and through acquisitions, to create value for stockholders. For more information please visit https://www.bespokespac.com/.

About Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California’s Central Coast, Oregon and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has become a top 15 U.S. wine producer via organic and acquisitive growth, today selling more than 2 million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To achieve this growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive brands arrangements with national retailers. VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 50 brands ranging from $10-$150 USD at retail, with the majority selling in the $12-$20 USD price range. For more information, visit https://www.vintagewineestates.com/ .

Advisors

Cowen is acting as placement agent for Bespoke in connection with the additional $100 million investment from Wasatch. Reed Smith LLP acted as legal counsel to the placement agent.

Jones Day acted as legal counsel to BCAC.

